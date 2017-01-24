Shocker report: WSU 87, SIU 45

Tuesday’s box score
WSU 87, SIU 45
S. Illinois
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Bol
23
1-5
2-2
3
0
3
4
O’Brien
26
4-8
4-4
5
0
4
12
Fletcher
30
4-10
1-1
5
0
4
10
Rodriguez
34
2-11
2-4
1
2
0
6
Wiley
28
1-6
3-4
5
0
4
5
A.Cook
26
2-8
1-4
1
1
0
5
Stradnieks
16
1-4
0-2
1
0
1
2
Weiher
16
0-2
1-2
2
0
3
1
C.Cook
1
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
0
Totals
200
15-54
14-23
23
3
19
45
Percentages: FG .278, FT .609. 3-Point Goals: 1-12, .083 (Fletcher 1-4, O’Brien 0-1, Rodriguez 0-1, Weiher 0-1, Stradnieks 0-2, A.Cook 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 13 (0 PTS). Blocked Shots: 0. Turnovers: 13 (O’Brien 3, A.Cook 2, Bol 2, Fletcher 2, Rodriguez 2, C.Cook, Wiley). Steals: 7 (O’Brien 2, Weiher 2, A.Cook, Bol, Wiley). Technical Fouls: None.
Wichita St.
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Brown
16
2-6
1-2
3
1
1
6
McDuffie
28
8-12
4-5
9
2
1
20
Morris
18
3-7
3-3
6
0
1
10
Frankamp
20
1-2
0-1
3
3
0
3
Shamet
16
1-2
0-0
1
1
4
3
Reaves
17
0-2
0-0
2
3
0
0
Willis
16
7-8
1-2
3
1
4
15
Smith
15
1-2
0-0
3
2
1
3
Kelly
13
1-2
2-4
5
4
2
4
Nurger
10
2-4
2-2
5
1
2
7
Keyser
9
2-2
0-0
1
1
1
6
Simon
5
0-0
0-0
0
1
1
0
Hamilton
5
3-5
1-1
4
0
1
8
Barney
4
1-2
0-0
1
0
0
2
Malone
4
0-1
0-0
0
0
1
0
Bush
4
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
0
Totals
200
32-57
14-20
46
20
20
87
Percentages: FG .561, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 9-20, .450 (Keyser 2-2, Hamilton 1-1, Morris 1-1, Frankamp 1-2, Nurger 1-2, Shamet 1-2, Smith 1-2, Brown 1-3, Reaves 0-2, McDuffie 0-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 13 (0 PTS). Blocked Shots: 3 (Morris 2, Frankamp). Turnovers: 13 (Morris 4, Brown 2, Keyser 2, McDuffie 2, Willis 2, Reaves). Steals: 5 (Barney, Brown, Frankamp, Kelly, Shamet). Technical Fouls: None.
S. Illinois
22
23
—
45
Wichita St.
39
48
—
87
A—10,506 (10,506).
It was mentioned
Last season in Koch Arena, Southern Illinois out-rebounded Wichita State 48-31 and grabbed 22 offensive rebounds to outscore the Shockers 17-1 on second-chance points.
The Shockers won 76-55, which doesn’t mean coach Gregg Marshall forgot. After all, the Shockers are playing against their own standards. While a missed boxout might not hurt against most MVC teams, it will matter against Illinois State.
So rebounding definitely took center stage in practices.
“Last year, they popped us really well,” Marshall said. “It was really a bone of contention for me. If guys just blatantly missed checkouts, I took them out. I wasn’t going to watch it a second time.”
WSU out-rebounded SIU 47-27 to right that wrong. It grabbed 10 offensive rebounds to score 19 second-chance points.
Salukis on the bench
Southern Illinois coach Barry Hinson told his team at 4 p.m. that guards Leo Vincent and Sean Lloyd would not play due to an administrative review of their eligibility.
“Unequivocally, me nor my staff, and more importantly, the two players are in now way, shape or form at fault,” Hinson said. “I am extremely, extremely upset. I have never been this mad as a coach in my 36 years of coaching.”
Vincent, who started 15 games, averages 8.1 points. Lloyd, who started nine games, averages 7.3 points. Both attended the game.
Hinson said he expected to know more about their futures within 48 hours.
“I wish I could say more,” he said. “The anger I have is boiling.”
With those two rotation players out, Hinson started junior Jonathan Wiley for the first time this season. He played a season-high 28 minutes. Freshman Aaron Cook played a season-high 26 minutes. Foul trouble for players such as Thik Bol and Sean O’Brien forced Hinson to play his reserves more than usual.
WSU’s bench outscored SIU’s 45-8.
Worth noting
WSU’s Darral Willis came off the bench after starting the past 13 games. He last played as a reserve against Southern Nazarene on Nov. 29. It is the seventh starting lineup used by WSU this season. … Coaches for both teams wore sneakers as part of the Coaches vs. Cancer Suits and Sneakers Week to benefit the American Cancer Society. … WSU forward Markis McDuffie made 8 of 12 shots. He averages 14.6 points and is shooting 56.4 percent from the field in nine MVC games.
Paul Suellentrop: 316-269-6760, @paulsuellentrop
