January 24, 2017 10:07 PM

Shocker report: WSU 87, SIU 45

By Paul Suellentrop

psuellentrop@wichitaeagle.com

Tuesday’s box score

WSU 87, SIU 45

S. Illinois

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

A

F

Pt

Bol

23

1-5

2-2

3

0

3

4

O’Brien

26

4-8

4-4

5

0

4

12

Fletcher

30

4-10

1-1

5

0

4

10

Rodriguez

34

2-11

2-4

1

2

0

6

Wiley

28

1-6

3-4

5

0

4

5

A.Cook

26

2-8

1-4

1

1

0

5

Stradnieks

16

1-4

0-2

1

0

1

2

Weiher

16

0-2

1-2

2

0

3

1

C.Cook

1

0-0

0-0

0

0

0

0

Totals

200

15-54

14-23

23

3

19

45

Percentages: FG .278, FT .609. 3-Point Goals: 1-12, .083 (Fletcher 1-4, O’Brien 0-1, Rodriguez 0-1, Weiher 0-1, Stradnieks 0-2, A.Cook 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 13 (0 PTS). Blocked Shots: 0. Turnovers: 13 (O’Brien 3, A.Cook 2, Bol 2, Fletcher 2, Rodriguez 2, C.Cook, Wiley). Steals: 7 (O’Brien 2, Weiher 2, A.Cook, Bol, Wiley). Technical Fouls: None.

Wichita St.

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

A

F

Pt

Brown

16

2-6

1-2

3

1

1

6

McDuffie

28

8-12

4-5

9

2

1

20

Morris

18

3-7

3-3

6

0

1

10

Frankamp

20

1-2

0-1

3

3

0

3

Shamet

16

1-2

0-0

1

1

4

3

Reaves

17

0-2

0-0

2

3

0

0

Willis

16

7-8

1-2

3

1

4

15

Smith

15

1-2

0-0

3

2

1

3

Kelly

13

1-2

2-4

5

4

2

4

Nurger

10

2-4

2-2

5

1

2

7

Keyser

9

2-2

0-0

1

1

1

6

Simon

5

0-0

0-0

0

1

1

0

Hamilton

5

3-5

1-1

4

0

1

8

Barney

4

1-2

0-0

1

0

0

2

Malone

4

0-1

0-0

0

0

1

0

Bush

4

0-0

0-0

0

0

0

0

Totals

200

32-57

14-20

46

20

20

87

Percentages: FG .561, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 9-20, .450 (Keyser 2-2, Hamilton 1-1, Morris 1-1, Frankamp 1-2, Nurger 1-2, Shamet 1-2, Smith 1-2, Brown 1-3, Reaves 0-2, McDuffie 0-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 13 (0 PTS). Blocked Shots: 3 (Morris 2, Frankamp). Turnovers: 13 (Morris 4, Brown 2, Keyser 2, McDuffie 2, Willis 2, Reaves). Steals: 5 (Barney, Brown, Frankamp, Kelly, Shamet). Technical Fouls: None.

S. Illinois

22

23

45

Wichita St.

39

48

87

A—10,506 (10,506).

It was mentioned

Last season in Koch Arena, Southern Illinois out-rebounded Wichita State 48-31 and grabbed 22 offensive rebounds to outscore the Shockers 17-1 on second-chance points.

The Shockers won 76-55, which doesn’t mean coach Gregg Marshall forgot. After all, the Shockers are playing against their own standards. While a missed boxout might not hurt against most MVC teams, it will matter against Illinois State.

So rebounding definitely took center stage in practices.

“Last year, they popped us really well,” Marshall said. “It was really a bone of contention for me. If guys just blatantly missed checkouts, I took them out. I wasn’t going to watch it a second time.”

WSU out-rebounded SIU 47-27 to right that wrong. It grabbed 10 offensive rebounds to score 19 second-chance points.

Salukis on the bench

Southern Illinois coach Barry Hinson told his team at 4 p.m. that guards Leo Vincent and Sean Lloyd would not play due to an administrative review of their eligibility.

“Unequivocally, me nor my staff, and more importantly, the two players are in now way, shape or form at fault,” Hinson said. “I am extremely, extremely upset. I have never been this mad as a coach in my 36 years of coaching.”

Vincent, who started 15 games, averages 8.1 points. Lloyd, who started nine games, averages 7.3 points. Both attended the game.

Hinson said he expected to know more about their futures within 48 hours.

“I wish I could say more,” he said. “The anger I have is boiling.”

With those two rotation players out, Hinson started junior Jonathan Wiley for the first time this season. He played a season-high 28 minutes. Freshman Aaron Cook played a season-high 26 minutes. Foul trouble for players such as Thik Bol and Sean O’Brien forced Hinson to play his reserves more than usual.

WSU’s bench outscored SIU’s 45-8.

Worth noting

WSU’s Darral Willis came off the bench after starting the past 13 games. He last played as a reserve against Southern Nazarene on Nov. 29. It is the seventh starting lineup used by WSU this season. … Coaches for both teams wore sneakers as part of the Coaches vs. Cancer Suits and Sneakers Week to benefit the American Cancer Society. … WSU forward Markis McDuffie made 8 of 12 shots. He averages 14.6 points and is shooting 56.4 percent from the field in nine MVC games.

Paul Suellentrop: 316-269-6760, @paulsuellentrop

Wichita State Shockers

