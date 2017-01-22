Wichita State women win third straight game

Wichita State women’s basketball team used a 20-point fourth quarter to cruise to a 67-45 win over Illinois State on Sunday at Koch Arena. The Shockers (8-10, 3-4 Missouri Valley) have won three straight games.
The Shockers went into the final 10 minutes with a 47-39 lead, but a quick score by Diamond Lockhart helped get a run started. Rangie Bessard got an offensive rebound and then scored, followed by a three-pointer the next possession from Bessard. That wouldn’t be all for Bessard as she made a 15-foot jumper and putting the Shockers up 17 and forcing an Illinois State (4-14, 1-6) timeout.
“The first thing we talked about (before the fourth quarter) was time and score of the game,” acting coach Kirk Crawford said. “Letting the offense do the work and creating angles and I thought we did a great job getting the ball inside.”
Bessard finished the game with 16 points and four rebounds. Angiee Tompkins has continued to make her presence known off of the Shockers bench today with a career-high 20 points and eight rebounds.
“I just hope to have a high performance game every time,” Tompkins said. “Starting doesn’t really matter, it’s how you finish.”
The team was told after the game that coach Jody Adams-Birch would no longer be their coach. WSU’s assistants will continue and Linda Hargrove, WSU’s coach from 1989-98, will coach the rest of the season.
The Shockers jumped out to a 19-10 lead after the first quarter and shot 58 percent from the field knocking down 7 of 12 shots, while holding Illinois State to just 22 percent on 4 of 18. Wichita State was outscored 13-10 in the second quarter while their field goal percentage dropped, but they would lead 30-23 at the break.
Crawford was pleased with his defensive performance throughout the night, as they held their third straight opponent to under 40 percent shooting from the field. He was also pleased with how they guarded Redbird leading scorer Taylor Stewart to just two points. Stewart averaged 12.6 points coming into Sunday.
“I think that had a lot to do with our success and they were very disorganized with her inability to get open space where she likes to play,” Crawford said. “The game plan defensively was carried out, we talked about it in the prep yesterday, so again that’s a collective effort.”
Wichita State shot an even 50 percent in the win, knocking down 27 of 54 shots including a 62 percent performance in the fourth quarter (8 of 13). The Shockers were outrebounded in the contest 34-29, but were able to capitalize on Redbird turnovers. Illinois State turned the ball over 22 times, resulting in 23 Shocker points. The Shockers were also able to use the depth of the five in, five out platoon substitution method. Wichita State’s bench outscored the Redbirds 36-6.
ILLINOIS ST.: Beachum 8-15 1-2 19, Beck 0-4 2-2 2, Green 4-7 2-2 10, Stewart 1-7 0-0 2, Talbot 2-5 1-2 6, Beckles 0-2 0-0 0, Turner 0-1 0-0 0, Stevens 1-3 2-6 4, Corrigan 0-3 0-0 0, Allen 1-3 0-0 2, Vanhyfte 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-50 8-14 45.
WICHITA ST.: Stovall 1-4 0-0 2, Lockhart 2-4 2-2 6, Lzada-Cabbage 1-2 0-0 2, Williams 2-4 0-0 5, Bessard 6-12 3-4 16, Thompson 1-2 2-4 4, Preston 3-6 0-0 8, Lee 0-2 0-0 0, Pacar 0-0 0-0 0, Martin 0-1 0-0 0, Mike 2-5 0-0 4, Tompkins 9-12 2-3 20.
Illinois St.
10
13
16
6
—
45
Wichita St.
19
11
17
20
—
67
Three-point shooting—ISU 3-15 (Beachum 2-4, Talbot 1-2, Beckles 0-1, Turner 0-1, Stevens 0-1, Allen 0-1, Beck 0-2, Stewart 0-3), WSU 4-11 (Preston 2-3, Bessard 1-2, Williams 1-2, Stovall 0-1, Lockhart 0-1, Lee 0-1, Mike 0-1). ISU 34 (Stevens 6), WSU 29 (Tompkins 8). Total fouls—ISU 15, WSU 15. Technicals—None. Steals—ISU 6 (Beachum 3), WSU 13 (Tompkins 3). Assists—ISU 6 (Beachum 2), WSU 16 (Mike 6). A—1,623.
