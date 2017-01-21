Shocker report: WSU 84, Indiana State 58

Saturday’s box
WSU 84, INDIANA ST. 58
Indiana St.
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Bunschoten
19
1-5
0-0
0
1
4
2
Murphy
16
1-1
1-2
1
0
3
3
Clemons
29
5-11
2-2
4
1
1
12
Paige
15
2-3
1-1
1
0
2
5
Scott
20
1-7
1-2
5
2
1
3
Barnes
23
1-8
0-0
4
4
1
3
Van Scyoc
18
4-7
3-3
4
1
3
14
Ojinnaka
13
2-4
0-0
4
0
2
5
Franklin
13
0-5
2-2
0
1
2
2
Bell
12
2-4
0-0
4
1
4
4
Rickman
9
0-2
0-0
2
0
3
0
Knight
8
1-2
1-2
2
0
0
3
Kessinger
5
0-1
2-4
2
0
4
2
Totals
200
20-60
13-18
33
11
30
58
Percentages: FG .333, FT .722. 3-Point Goals: 5-23, .217 (Van Scyoc 3-5, Ojinnaka 1-3, Barnes 1-5, Knight 0-1, Bunschoten 0-2, Scott 0-3, Franklin 0-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 15 (5 PTS). Blocked Shots: 3 (Bell, Bunschoten, Murphy). Turnovers: 15 (Scott 4, Barnes 2, Paige 2, Bell, Clemons, Franklin, Murphy, Ojinnaka, Rickman, Van Scyoc). Steals: 0. Technical Fouls: None.
Wichita St.
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Brown
13
0-1
2-2
4
1
2
2
Willis
18
0-4
4-6
2
1
4
4
Morris
21
6-10
12-15
8
4
2
24
Frankamp
19
2-5
0-0
2
3
1
5
Shamet
17
3-4
2-2
0
0
3
9
McDuffie
22
5-8
4-5
4
3
2
16
Reaves
17
3-4
3-5
2
0
1
11
Smith
17
0-3
0-0
2
2
0
0
Nurger
16
1-2
2-4
3
1
1
4
Kelly
15
0-3
0-0
7
0
1
0
Keyser
7
3-5
0-0
0
1
1
6
Simon
6
0-1
0-0
2
0
0
0
Hamilton
3
0-1
0-0
1
0
1
0
Barney
3
1-2
0-0
0
0
0
2
Malone
3
0-1
1-2
1
1
0
1
Bush
3
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
0
Totals
200
24-54
30-41
38
17
19
84
Percentages: FG .444, FT .732. 3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (McDuffie 2-3, Reaves 2-3, Shamet 1-1, Frankamp 1-2, Brown 0-1, Hamilton 0-1, Kelly 0-1, Keyser 0-1, Malone 0-1, Morris 0-1, Nurger 0-1, Simon 0-1, Smith 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 6 (16 PTS). Blocked Shots: 5 (Morris 2, Nurger, Reaves, Willis). Turnovers: 6 (Reaves 2, Willis 2, Kelly, McDuffie). Steals: 6 (Reaves 3, Willis 2, Morris). Technical Fouls: None.
Indiana St.
22
36
—
58
Wichita St.
37
47
—
84
A—10,506 (10,506).
Dunk you very much
The Koch Arena crowd loves freshman Austin Reaves and especially loves it when he dunks.
On a Saturday full of highlights, he drew one of the biggest roars for a sequence that started with him blocking a jumper by Donovan Franklin and ended with Reaves’ two-handed dunk.
“My guy (Franklin) had it wide open,” Reaves said. “He took a long time to shoot it, so I just tried to get out there and contest.”
Markis McDuffie grabbed the ball and passed to Reaves with no defender in his way.
Across the board
Shaq Morris is first Shocker to lead the team in points (24), rebounds (eight), assists (four) and blocks (two) since Cleanthony Early in 2012-13.
Early dented Missouri State for 17 points, 11 rebounds, two assists and two blocks. Garrett Stutz, in 2011-12 at Evansville, led WSU with 29 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and two blocks.
Morris joins McDuffie as Shockers who led the team in points, rebounds and assists this season. McDuffie had 18 points, seven rebounds and four assists vs. Tulsa.
Elbows down
Morris knows his rules of post moves.
So when he turned into Indiana State’s Matt Van Scyoc and knocked him down, he considered it a legal offensive move.
“Van Scyoc came a little too close and I tried to rip and go baseline,” Morris said. “He was way closer than I thought.”
Morris immediately motioned that he kept his elbows low and his allowed area, known as the cylinder.
“That was the first time I’ve seen it all year, actually being called,” Morris said. “Elbows down, you can move, because they’re within your hips.”
Indiana State coach Greg Lansing didn’t argue, in his post-game remarks, the blocking call on Van Scyoc.
“His elbows were down,” Lansing said. “Both offensive and defensive guys have cylinders, and you can’t invade the cylinders. So (Van Scyoc) gets hit in the face and he gets called for a foul. Those guys watched it on the replay, so I’m sure they got it right.”
Worth noting
Wichita State leads the series 60-29 and has won 10 straight, its longest streak in the series. The Shockers won nine in a row from 1982-85. … WSU’s Darral Willis scored four points, his fewest since three against Louisville. He missed all four of his shots, his first game this season without a field goal.… WSU’s six three-pointers are its fewest since it went 4 for 18 at Indiana State. … WSU committed a season-low six turnovers for a second consecutive game. After not committing a turnover in the second half at Evansville on Tuesday, WSU committed one in the second half on Saturday.
Paul Suellentrop
Comments