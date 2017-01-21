Wichita State Shockers

January 21, 2017 6:32 PM

Shocker report: WSU 84, Indiana State 58

By Paul Suellentrop

psuellentrop@wichitaeagle.com

Saturday’s box

WSU 84, INDIANA ST. 58

Indiana St.

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

A

F

Pt

Bunschoten

19

1-5

0-0

0

1

4

2

Murphy

16

1-1

1-2

1

0

3

3

Clemons

29

5-11

2-2

4

1

1

12

Paige

15

2-3

1-1

1

0

2

5

Scott

20

1-7

1-2

5

2

1

3

Barnes

23

1-8

0-0

4

4

1

3

Van Scyoc

18

4-7

3-3

4

1

3

14

Ojinnaka

13

2-4

0-0

4

0

2

5

Franklin

13

0-5

2-2

0

1

2

2

Bell

12

2-4

0-0

4

1

4

4

Rickman

9

0-2

0-0

2

0

3

0

Knight

8

1-2

1-2

2

0

0

3

Kessinger

5

0-1

2-4

2

0

4

2

Totals

200

20-60

13-18

33

11

30

58

Percentages: FG .333, FT .722. 3-Point Goals: 5-23, .217 (Van Scyoc 3-5, Ojinnaka 1-3, Barnes 1-5, Knight 0-1, Bunschoten 0-2, Scott 0-3, Franklin 0-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 15 (5 PTS). Blocked Shots: 3 (Bell, Bunschoten, Murphy). Turnovers: 15 (Scott 4, Barnes 2, Paige 2, Bell, Clemons, Franklin, Murphy, Ojinnaka, Rickman, Van Scyoc). Steals: 0. Technical Fouls: None.

Wichita St.

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

A

F

Pt

Brown

13

0-1

2-2

4

1

2

2

Willis

18

0-4

4-6

2

1

4

4

Morris

21

6-10

12-15

8

4

2

24

Frankamp

19

2-5

0-0

2

3

1

5

Shamet

17

3-4

2-2

0

0

3

9

McDuffie

22

5-8

4-5

4

3

2

16

Reaves

17

3-4

3-5

2

0

1

11

Smith

17

0-3

0-0

2

2

0

0

Nurger

16

1-2

2-4

3

1

1

4

Kelly

15

0-3

0-0

7

0

1

0

Keyser

7

3-5

0-0

0

1

1

6

Simon

6

0-1

0-0

2

0

0

0

Hamilton

3

0-1

0-0

1

0

1

0

Barney

3

1-2

0-0

0

0

0

2

Malone

3

0-1

1-2

1

1

0

1

Bush

3

0-0

0-0

0

0

0

0

Totals

200

24-54

30-41

38

17

19

84

Percentages: FG .444, FT .732. 3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (McDuffie 2-3, Reaves 2-3, Shamet 1-1, Frankamp 1-2, Brown 0-1, Hamilton 0-1, Kelly 0-1, Keyser 0-1, Malone 0-1, Morris 0-1, Nurger 0-1, Simon 0-1, Smith 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 6 (16 PTS). Blocked Shots: 5 (Morris 2, Nurger, Reaves, Willis). Turnovers: 6 (Reaves 2, Willis 2, Kelly, McDuffie). Steals: 6 (Reaves 3, Willis 2, Morris). Technical Fouls: None.

Indiana St.

22

36

58

Wichita St.

37

47

84

A—10,506 (10,506).

Dunk you very much

The Koch Arena crowd loves freshman Austin Reaves and especially loves it when he dunks.

On a Saturday full of highlights, he drew one of the biggest roars for a sequence that started with him blocking a jumper by Donovan Franklin and ended with Reaves’ two-handed dunk.

“My guy (Franklin) had it wide open,” Reaves said. “He took a long time to shoot it, so I just tried to get out there and contest.”

Markis McDuffie grabbed the ball and passed to Reaves with no defender in his way.

Across the board

Shaq Morris is first Shocker to lead the team in points (24), rebounds (eight), assists (four) and blocks (two) since Cleanthony Early in 2012-13.

Early dented Missouri State for 17 points, 11 rebounds, two assists and two blocks. Garrett Stutz, in 2011-12 at Evansville, led WSU with 29 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and two blocks.

Morris joins McDuffie as Shockers who led the team in points, rebounds and assists this season. McDuffie had 18 points, seven rebounds and four assists vs. Tulsa.

Elbows down

Morris knows his rules of post moves.

So when he turned into Indiana State’s Matt Van Scyoc and knocked him down, he considered it a legal offensive move.

“Van Scyoc came a little too close and I tried to rip and go baseline,” Morris said. “He was way closer than I thought.”

Morris immediately motioned that he kept his elbows low and his allowed area, known as the cylinder.

“That was the first time I’ve seen it all year, actually being called,” Morris said. “Elbows down, you can move, because they’re within your hips.”

Indiana State coach Greg Lansing didn’t argue, in his post-game remarks, the blocking call on Van Scyoc.

“His elbows were down,” Lansing said. “Both offensive and defensive guys have cylinders, and you can’t invade the cylinders. So (Van Scyoc) gets hit in the face and he gets called for a foul. Those guys watched it on the replay, so I’m sure they got it right.”

Worth noting

Wichita State leads the series 60-29 and has won 10 straight, its longest streak in the series. The Shockers won nine in a row from 1982-85. … WSU’s Darral Willis scored four points, his fewest since three against Louisville. He missed all four of his shots, his first game this season without a field goal.… WSU’s six three-pointers are its fewest since it went 4 for 18 at Indiana State. … WSU committed a season-low six turnovers for a second consecutive game. After not committing a turnover in the second half at Evansville on Tuesday, WSU committed one in the second half on Saturday.

Paul Suellentrop

Related content

Wichita State Shockers

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Paul Suellentrop and Bob Lutz talk about Shockers' easy win over Sycamores

View more video

Sports Videos