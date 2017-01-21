WSU notes: MVC wish list for stats summit would lead with road values

11:44 WSU women's basketball defeats Arkansas State Pause

3:45 DA discusses Harvey County triple homicide

2:11 Trump makes first speech as 45th president of the United States

1:31 Obama waves goodbye from helicopter

1:49 Across the globe, and in Wichita, millions turn out for Women’s rights marches

1:58 Mike Pence: 'The first order of business is to repeal and replace Obamacare'

2:13 Obama: healthcare repeal 'huge disservice to the American people'

1:48 A Valium joke by Sen. Pat Roberts leads to senators squabbling about 'tone'

2:37 'A Dog's Purpose' movie trailer