WSU women look to build on first conference win

2:01 Thousands come out for Wichita State star Ron Baker's book signing Pause

2:37 'A Dog's Purpose' movie trailer

2:42 Raw video shows police using Taser during arrest after brief chase

1:48 A Valium joke by Sen. Pat Roberts leads to senators squabbling about 'tone'

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days?

3:48 ICT Restaurant Recipes - Chicken makhani

0:44 Seven months later, murder of Kansas dog breeder remains unsolved

0:40 House fire on Grove

2:54 Bruce Weber talks after Kansas State's victory at Oklahoma State