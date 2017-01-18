Wichita State Shockers

January 18, 2017 12:18 AM

Shocker report: WSU 82, Evansville 65

By Paul Suellentrop

Tuesday’s box score

WICHITA ST. 82, EVANSVILLE 65

Wichita St.

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

A

F

Pt

McDuffie

26

2-5

1-2

4

2

2

5

Willis

18

4-6

3-7

3

1

3

11

Morris

22

5-11

6-6

10

2

2

17

Frankamp

23

5-6

0-0

1

1

1

14

Shamet

33

3-7

3-3

2

5

0

11

Z.Brown

21

1-5

1-2

0

2

4

4

Kelly

18

2-3

0-2

5

1

3

5

Nurger

16

5-7

1-2

3

0

2

12

Reaves

15

1-3

0-0

1

2

0

3

Da.Smith

6

0-0

0-0

0

1

1

0

Hamilton

2

0-2

0-0

1

0

0

0

Totals

200

28-55

15-24

30

17

18

82

Percentages: FG .509, FT .625. 3-Point Goals: 11-19, .579 (Frankamp 4-4, Shamet 2-4, Morris 1-1, Nurger 1-1, Kelly 1-2, Reaves 1-2, Z.Brown 1-4, McDuffie 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 6 (9 PTS). Blocked Shots: 2 (McDuffie, Willis). Turnovers: 6 (Da.Smith 2, McDuffie, Nurger, Shamet, Willis). Steals: 7 (McDuffie 2, Z.Brown 2, Da.Smith, Shamet, Willis). Technical Fouls: None.

Evansville

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

A

F

Pt

Hainna

12

2-4

0-0

0

1

3

4

Vucetic

25

2-4

0-3

3

0

4

4

J.Brown

39

9-14

6-7

4

4

0

28

Dr.Smith

33

1-4

2-2

9

7

4

4

Taylor

31

6-16

3-3

2

1

2

17

Wiley

16

1-2

0-0

3

0

3

2

Benzon

11

0-2

1-2

0

0

2

1

Gibson

9

0-1

0-0

2

2

1

0

Traore

9

1-2

1-2

3

0

0

3

Eaves

9

1-3

0-0

1

0

1

2

Howard

6

0-0

0-0

0

0

1

0

Totals

200

23-52

13-19

27

15

21

65

Percentages: FG .442, FT .684. 3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (J.Brown 4-6, Taylor 2-6, Benzon 0-1, Hainna 0-1, Eaves 0-2, Dr.Smith 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 11 (2 PTS). Blocked Shots: 2 (Benzon, Vucetic). Turnovers: 11 (Dr.Smith 4, J.Brown 3, Taylor 2, Vucetic, Wiley). Steals: 1 (Wiley). Technical Fouls: None.

Wichita St.

30

52

82

Evansville

33

32

65

A—4,019 (10,000).

Morris on the mend

Wichita State’s Shaq Morris started for the first time since Nov. 25 against Michigan State.

His production — 17 points, 10 rebounds, two assists in 22 minutes — might have more to do with improving health than player introductions.

Morris said the contusion on his right thigh is healing. He injured the thigh on Dec. 9 and after playing two games sat out the next two.

“It’s been a process of trying to keep my confidence, not hitting it again,” he said. “I crash the glass differently than I did before. Instead of bumping bodies, I try to do it the right way. I’m feeling a lot better.”

Marshall’s said Morris’ practice performances and his play against Illinois State on Saturday earned him the start.

“He’s healthy now and I thought he deserved a shot,” Marshall said.

Wichita State hits stride in second half, rolls over Evansville

 

Thinking about St. Louis

The Missouri Valley Conference released ticket sales by the schools for the conference tournament.

The numbers are as expected. Wichita State fans lead the way, although the total of 1,274 is down from 1,973 a year ago.

Illinois State, reflecting its fast start to MVC play, is up to 550 from 475 a year ago. Southern Illinois (358) and Northern Iowa (300) are the only other schools with more than the 225 minimum sold.

Worth noting

Wichita State extended its series lead to 30-16 and is 12-10 in Evansville and 5-1 at Ford Center. WSU has won eight in a row, seven by double digits. … The Shockers made 11 of 19 three-pointers (57.9 percent), best since they made 62.5 percent (15 of 24) against Maryland Eastern Shore. WSU made 10 or more threes for the eighth time this season. … WSU’s Landry Shamet recorded five assists, his fourth game in the past six with five or more. Shamet has a team-leading 26 assists and five turnovers in MVC play.

Paul Suellentrop: 316-269-6760, @paulsuellentrop

