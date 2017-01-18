Shocker report: WSU 82, Evansville 65

Tuesday’s box score
WICHITA ST. 82, EVANSVILLE 65
Wichita St.
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
McDuffie
26
2-5
1-2
4
2
2
5
Willis
18
4-6
3-7
3
1
3
11
Morris
22
5-11
6-6
10
2
2
17
Frankamp
23
5-6
0-0
1
1
1
14
Shamet
33
3-7
3-3
2
5
0
11
Z.Brown
21
1-5
1-2
0
2
4
4
Kelly
18
2-3
0-2
5
1
3
5
Nurger
16
5-7
1-2
3
0
2
12
Reaves
15
1-3
0-0
1
2
0
3
Da.Smith
6
0-0
0-0
0
1
1
0
Hamilton
2
0-2
0-0
1
0
0
0
Totals
200
28-55
15-24
30
17
18
82
Percentages: FG .509, FT .625. 3-Point Goals: 11-19, .579 (Frankamp 4-4, Shamet 2-4, Morris 1-1, Nurger 1-1, Kelly 1-2, Reaves 1-2, Z.Brown 1-4, McDuffie 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 6 (9 PTS). Blocked Shots: 2 (McDuffie, Willis). Turnovers: 6 (Da.Smith 2, McDuffie, Nurger, Shamet, Willis). Steals: 7 (McDuffie 2, Z.Brown 2, Da.Smith, Shamet, Willis). Technical Fouls: None.
Evansville
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Hainna
12
2-4
0-0
0
1
3
4
Vucetic
25
2-4
0-3
3
0
4
4
J.Brown
39
9-14
6-7
4
4
0
28
Dr.Smith
33
1-4
2-2
9
7
4
4
Taylor
31
6-16
3-3
2
1
2
17
Wiley
16
1-2
0-0
3
0
3
2
Benzon
11
0-2
1-2
0
0
2
1
Gibson
9
0-1
0-0
2
2
1
0
Traore
9
1-2
1-2
3
0
0
3
Eaves
9
1-3
0-0
1
0
1
2
Howard
6
0-0
0-0
0
0
1
0
Totals
200
23-52
13-19
27
15
21
65
Percentages: FG .442, FT .684. 3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (J.Brown 4-6, Taylor 2-6, Benzon 0-1, Hainna 0-1, Eaves 0-2, Dr.Smith 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 11 (2 PTS). Blocked Shots: 2 (Benzon, Vucetic). Turnovers: 11 (Dr.Smith 4, J.Brown 3, Taylor 2, Vucetic, Wiley). Steals: 1 (Wiley). Technical Fouls: None.
Wichita St.
30
52
—
82
Evansville
33
32
—
65
A—4,019 (10,000).
Morris on the mend
Wichita State’s Shaq Morris started for the first time since Nov. 25 against Michigan State.
His production — 17 points, 10 rebounds, two assists in 22 minutes — might have more to do with improving health than player introductions.
Morris said the contusion on his right thigh is healing. He injured the thigh on Dec. 9 and after playing two games sat out the next two.
“It’s been a process of trying to keep my confidence, not hitting it again,” he said. “I crash the glass differently than I did before. Instead of bumping bodies, I try to do it the right way. I’m feeling a lot better.”
Marshall’s said Morris’ practice performances and his play against Illinois State on Saturday earned him the start.
“He’s healthy now and I thought he deserved a shot,” Marshall said.
Thinking about St. Louis
The Missouri Valley Conference released ticket sales by the schools for the conference tournament.
The numbers are as expected. Wichita State fans lead the way, although the total of 1,274 is down from 1,973 a year ago.
Illinois State, reflecting its fast start to MVC play, is up to 550 from 475 a year ago. Southern Illinois (358) and Northern Iowa (300) are the only other schools with more than the 225 minimum sold.
Worth noting
Wichita State extended its series lead to 30-16 and is 12-10 in Evansville and 5-1 at Ford Center. WSU has won eight in a row, seven by double digits. … The Shockers made 11 of 19 three-pointers (57.9 percent), best since they made 62.5 percent (15 of 24) against Maryland Eastern Shore. WSU made 10 or more threes for the eighth time this season. … WSU’s Landry Shamet recorded five assists, his fourth game in the past six with five or more. Shamet has a team-leading 26 assists and five turnovers in MVC play.
Paul Suellentrop: 316-269-6760, @paulsuellentrop
