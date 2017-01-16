Illinois State’s ‘ops unit’ grows with MiKyle McIntosh’s progress on defense

Illinois State’s MiKyle McIntosh earned his first Missouri Valley Conference player of the week honor on Monday.
If you watched McIntosh flash his bouncy game and outside shooting last season, you might wonder what took so long.
That it took the junior from Canada two-plus seasons to earn that award is emblematic of his career. McIntosh, a 6-foot-7 forward, often demonstrated impressive potential, yet didn’t hit his marks consistently.
“He’s always been a guy who oozes with potential and would have a game, moments, here and there,” Redbirds coach Dan Muller said.
Those moments are growing, especially in MVC play.
He scorched Wichita State for 20 points and five rebounds in Saturday’s win, making 7 of 9 shots and all five of his free throws. He registered four assists and six turnovers
In six MVC games, he averages 17 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists. He is shooting 51.7 percent from the field and 47.4 percent (9 of 19) from three-point range.
McIntosh started with the physical tools to excel. Now he is a better mental player, fighting though foul trouble or missed shots. The Redbirds are smothering teams with defense and McIntosh is improved, along with his teammates.
“We used to have to be on him for playing hard in practice,” Muller said. “We haven’t had to do that, I don’t think, really once this year.”
Muller recently rewarded him with a spot on the “special operations” team, his designation for players who excel defensively. He joined guards Paris Lee and Tony Wills and forward Deontae Hawkins in that group, which is rewarded with perks such as eating first at a team meal and plenty of praise.
“You have to be a great defender to be in it,” Muller said. “They get excited when they join. They’re taking pride in their defense and they want to be in that ops unit.”
Fast breaks
▪ Northern Iowa ended a seven-game losing streak with Sunday’s 79-60 win over Drake.
Jeremy Morgan returned after missing a loss at Bradley with a sprained ankle. Almost as important, center Bennett Koch scored a season-high 21 points on 8-of-8 shooting.
Koch, a junior, hadn’t scored in double figures since the MVC opener against Missouri State.
“He was aggressive early,” UNI coach Ben Jacobson said. “He had a really good mentality. When he is playing at that speed, he’s a hard guy to handle.”
▪ Jacobson said junior guard Wyatt Lohaus remains sidelined with a sprained right ankle. He hasn’t played since Dec. 17 and redshirting is a possibility.
▪ Loyola rallied to beat Missouri State on Sunday, helped by a six-point possession in the second half.
Guard Milton Doyle scored all six. He started with a layup and drew a flagrant foul from Chris Kendrix. Doyle made both foul shots and then scored again to give the Ramblers a 63-60 lead.
▪ Loyola’s Aundre Jackson earned MVC newcomer of the week honors for a third time.
He averaged 20 points and five rebounds in a loss to Wichita State and a win over Missouri State.
▪ Southern Illinois guard Armon Fletcher, who averages 13.8 points, is back after missing almost two weeks with a foot injury. He played 28 minutes against Illinois State and 27 against Evansville.
Trending up
Illinois State is the focus of the MVC and it’s been a long time since a school other than Wichita State, Northern Iowa or Creighton grabbed the spotlight. Illinois State’s RPI ranks No. 27. Its Ken Pomeroy ranking is No. 39 and its Sagarin ranking is No. 45. Those numbers may put the Redbirds in the NCAA at-large conversation, but a lack of quality wins is a problem.
Trending down
Missouri State entered MVC play winners of 4 of 5 and its lone loss to Southern Cal. The buzz faded with three losses in the past four. On Sunday, the Bears blew an 11-point second-half lead at Loyola and lost 77-71. The absence of guard Ronnie Rousseau, out for personal reasons, seems to rob the Bears of energy and a crucial ball-handler and shooter. The Bears are 1-3 with him sidelined and coach Paul Lusk said there is no update on his return.
Get to know an MVC neighbor
Q: How many MVC coaches played NCAA Division I basketball?
A: Five. Illinois State’s Dan Muller (Illinois State), Bradley’s Brian Wardle (Marquette), Loyola’s Porter Moser (Creighton), Evansville’s Marty Simmons (Indiana, Evansville), Missouri State’s Paul Lusk (Southern Illinois).
One to watch
Illinois State (14-4, 6-0) at Bradley (8-11, 3-3), 8 p.m. Wednesday (CBS Sports Network) — This rivalry’s slumbering with Illinois State’s success — five wins in a row and 13 of 15 in the series. The Redbirds should cruise, but perhaps this is the night the rivalry heats up. Bradley gets a great opportunity to boost its rebuilding project and win back fans.
Paul Suellentrop: 316-269-6760, @paulsuellentrop
