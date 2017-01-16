Wichita State Shockers

January 16, 2017 3:58 PM

Ron Baker makes first NBA start for Knicks

The Associated Press

NEW YORK

The Knicks gave undrafted rookie Ron Baker his first NBA start and moved Courtney Lee to the bench, though it didn’t mean victory in a 108-107 loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Monday.

Baker, from Wichita State, helped spark a 10-0 run to start the fourth with two three-pointers, but Dennis Schroder (28 points) kept the Hawks in it all the way while making 13 of 16 shots. His go-ahead three-pointer with 22 seconds left was the difference.

The Knicks had three attempts at a desperately needed victory after, but Derrick Rose, Carmelo Anthony and Joakim Noah all couldn’t convert before time expired.

Baker finished with 12 points and three rebounds in 22 minutes. He made 4 of 9 shots.

HAWKS 108, KNICKS 107

Atlanta

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

F

Pt

Bazemore

32:03

5-13

4-4

6

1

16

Millsap

39:09

5-18

6-10

7

4

17

Sefolosha

22:03

1-4

0-0

4

4

3

Hardaway Jr.

34:48

9-16

0-0

3

2

20

Schroder

33:37

13-16

1-1

3

0

28

Humphries

24:13

3-5

5-8

7

2

14

Delaney

19:05

2-4

0-0

1

1

5

Dunleavy

18:52

0-5

0-0

3

0

0

Scott

9:33

1-5

0-0

2

0

3

Prince

6:37

1-1

0-0

0

1

2

Totals

240:00

40-87

16-23

36

15

108

Percentages: FG .460, FT .696. 3-Point Goals: 12-32, .375 (Humphries 3-3, Hardaway Jr. 2-7, Bazemore 2-8, Delaney 1-1, Schroder 1-2, Scott 1-2, Sefolosha 1-2, Millsap 1-5, Dunleavy 0-2). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 10 (18 PTS). Blocked Shots: 3 (Millsap 3). Turnovers: 10 (Millsap 3, Schroder 2, Bazemore, Delaney, Dunleavy, Hardaway Jr., Humphries). Steals: 11 (Millsap 3, Delaney 2, Sefolosha 2, Bazemore, Dunleavy, Hardaway Jr., Humphries).

New York

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

F

Pt

Anthony

34:33

10-16

8-11

7

5

30

Kuzminskas

37:33

6-10

1-1

5

3

14

Noah

33:24

2-3

3-5

17

5

7

Baker

21:49

4-9

0-0

3

4

12

Rose

31:59

8-16

2-4

4

4

18

Holiday

23:10

5-10

1-2

4

0

11

Lee

20:52

3-7

0-0

2

0

7

Jennings

20:20

1-4

0-0

3

0

2

O’Quinn

16:20

3-10

0-0

8

1

6

Totals

240:00

42-85

15-23

53

22

107

Percentages: FG .494, FT .652. 3-Point Goals: 8-26, .308 (Baker 4-7, Anthony 2-4, Lee 1-4, Kuzminskas 1-5, Holiday 0-3, Jennings 0-3). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 18 (24 PTS). Blocked Shots: 3 (Noah 2, Rose). Turnovers: 18 (Rose 6, Anthony 5, Jennings 2, Baker, Kuzminskas, Lee, Noah, O’Quinn). Steals: 8 (Baker 2, Kuzminskas 2, Anthony, Jennings, Noah, Rose).

Atlanta

26

27

35

20

108

New York

27

27

29

24

107

Att.—19,812 (19,812). T—2:12.

Officials—Sean Wright, Tre Maddox, Kevin Scott

Wichita State Shockers

