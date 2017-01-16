Ron Baker makes first NBA start for Knicks

The Knicks gave undrafted rookie Ron Baker his first NBA start and moved Courtney Lee to the bench, though it didn’t mean victory in a 108-107 loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Monday.
Baker, from Wichita State, helped spark a 10-0 run to start the fourth with two three-pointers, but Dennis Schroder (28 points) kept the Hawks in it all the way while making 13 of 16 shots. His go-ahead three-pointer with 22 seconds left was the difference.
The Knicks had three attempts at a desperately needed victory after, but Derrick Rose, Carmelo Anthony and Joakim Noah all couldn’t convert before time expired.
Baker finished with 12 points and three rebounds in 22 minutes. He made 4 of 9 shots.
HAWKS 108, KNICKS 107
Atlanta
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
F
Pt
Bazemore
32:03
5-13
4-4
6
1
16
Millsap
39:09
5-18
6-10
7
4
17
Sefolosha
22:03
1-4
0-0
4
4
3
Hardaway Jr.
34:48
9-16
0-0
3
2
20
Schroder
33:37
13-16
1-1
3
0
28
Humphries
24:13
3-5
5-8
7
2
14
Delaney
19:05
2-4
0-0
1
1
5
Dunleavy
18:52
0-5
0-0
3
0
0
Scott
9:33
1-5
0-0
2
0
3
Prince
6:37
1-1
0-0
0
1
2
Totals
240:00
40-87
16-23
36
15
108
Percentages: FG .460, FT .696. 3-Point Goals: 12-32, .375 (Humphries 3-3, Hardaway Jr. 2-7, Bazemore 2-8, Delaney 1-1, Schroder 1-2, Scott 1-2, Sefolosha 1-2, Millsap 1-5, Dunleavy 0-2). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 10 (18 PTS). Blocked Shots: 3 (Millsap 3). Turnovers: 10 (Millsap 3, Schroder 2, Bazemore, Delaney, Dunleavy, Hardaway Jr., Humphries). Steals: 11 (Millsap 3, Delaney 2, Sefolosha 2, Bazemore, Dunleavy, Hardaway Jr., Humphries).
New York
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
F
Pt
Anthony
34:33
10-16
8-11
7
5
30
Kuzminskas
37:33
6-10
1-1
5
3
14
Noah
33:24
2-3
3-5
17
5
7
Baker
21:49
4-9
0-0
3
4
12
Rose
31:59
8-16
2-4
4
4
18
Holiday
23:10
5-10
1-2
4
0
11
Lee
20:52
3-7
0-0
2
0
7
Jennings
20:20
1-4
0-0
3
0
2
O’Quinn
16:20
3-10
0-0
8
1
6
Totals
240:00
42-85
15-23
53
22
107
Percentages: FG .494, FT .652. 3-Point Goals: 8-26, .308 (Baker 4-7, Anthony 2-4, Lee 1-4, Kuzminskas 1-5, Holiday 0-3, Jennings 0-3). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 18 (24 PTS). Blocked Shots: 3 (Noah 2, Rose). Turnovers: 18 (Rose 6, Anthony 5, Jennings 2, Baker, Kuzminskas, Lee, Noah, O’Quinn). Steals: 8 (Baker 2, Kuzminskas 2, Anthony, Jennings, Noah, Rose).
Atlanta
26
27
35
20
—
108
New York
27
27
29
24
—
107
Att.—19,812 (19,812). T—2:12.
Officials—Sean Wright, Tre Maddox, Kevin Scott
