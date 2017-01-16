New Shockers get their first look at Evansville’s motion offense

Four members of Wichita State’s rotation will face Evansville’s motion for the offense for the first time on Tuesday at Ford Center. In recent seasons, WSU’s experience facing the myriad screens and cuts used by the Aces blunted the effectiveness.
Much of that experience is gone and the Shockers (15-4, 5-1 Missouri Valley Conference) are preparing for the Aces (10-9, 1-5) on a two-day turnaround.
Simulating Evansville’s motion offense, a specialty of coach Marty Simmons, is difficult because few teams run that system. Stopping it relies on discipline and communication that tests a defense in ways other offenses don’t. Simmons will run guards Jaylon Brown and Ryan Taylor through a web of bodies, always looking for a defender to hesitate or take a bad step to free up the shooter or the screener cutting to the basket.
“They can put (a pass) right through a very small window,” WSU coach Gregg Marshall said. “All of their guys are fundamentally sound. We’ve got to be mentally tough and physically tough to fight those screens and be in position to try to defend those passes.”
Brown, a senior guard, is the successor to D.J. Balentine, Colt Ryan and Shy Ely as the focal point of Evansville’s plan.
He leads the MVC in scoring at 20.3 points and is shooting 43.1 percent from three-point range. Last season, he served as a secondary optionn behind Balentine and Egidijus Mockevicius and averaged 10.8 points and shot 30.8 percent behind the arc. Balentine led the MVC in scoring the previous three seasons.
The Shockers won their past seven games against the Aces, holding them under 70 points in all and under 60 in three. Starting with a MVC Tournament game in 2014, WSU held Evansville under 37-percent shooting in four of the past five meetings.
Those teams, of course, relied on the superior perimeter defensive skills of Ron Baker, Fred VanVleet and Evan Wessel, in addition to other experienced players. The Shockers aren’t as experienced or as dominant on the perimeter this season. Starters Landry Shamet, Daishon Smith and Darral Willis and reserve Austin Reaves will hear plenty about the skill of Evansville’s passers and their devotion to screening and moving.
“You’re going to see so many screens per possession and the more vocal and communicative you are the better you can handle whatever situation they put you in,” Marshall said.
Talking and organization, two areas where the Shockers sometime slip, are critical against the Aces. Brown and Taylor will run through two, three, four screens in a possession looking for a defensive mistake.
“Everybody knows their role and they do it so well,” Southern Illinois coach Barry Hinson said. “For this day and age, for kids that would rather text, it’s a difficult scout. If you don’t open up your mouth, you’re going to have issues.”
Dealing with the frustration of fouls is also part of dealing with the Aces. They score 28.6 percent of their points, according to kenpom.com, at the line, highest in the MVC. Their total of 327 made foul shots leads the MVC by two over the Shockers.
“They’re just so good at getting into your body,” Hinson said. “I think they really work on getting fouled and they put such an emphasis on it that you can see that statistically.”
This is not, however, a vintage Aces scoring machine. Simmons is rebuilding after losing All-MVC players Balentine and Mockevicius. Adam Wing and Mislav Brzoja, last season’s MVC Sixth Man of the Year, are also gone. Blake Simmons is out for the season with a knee injury.
Those losses — Brzoja left to play professionally with a season of eligibility remaining — leave Brown and Taylor carrying a heavy burden. No teammate averages in double figures and the rest of the offense lacks three-point threats. In six Valley games, the Aces rank last by scoring 61.8 points and shooting 38.2 percent from the field.
“Our team, this year, could certainly be more aggressive,” Marty Simmons said. “We’re going to have to be. JB and Ryan have done a good job of being threats. We just have not developed the consistency of our surrounding players to be a good offensive team.”
Paul Suellentrop: 316-269-6760, @paulsuellentrop
Wichita State at Evansville
- When: 8 p.m. Tuesday
- Where: Ford Center, Evansville, Ind.
- Records: WSU 15-4, 5-1 MVC; UE 10-9, 1-5
- Radio: 103.7-FM
- TV: CBSSN
Wichita State at Evansville
P
Wichita St.
Ht
Yr
Pts
Reb
F
Zach Brown
6-6
Jr.
8.7
3.7
F
Markis McDuffie
6-8
So.
12.5
5.1
C
Darral Willis
6-9
Jr.
12.1
6.2
G
Landry Shamet
6-4
Fr.
10.6
x-3.2
G
Daishon Smith
6-1
Jr.
6.8
x-2.8
P
Evansville
Ht
Yr
Pts
Reb
F
Willie Wiley
6-7
Sr.
7.2
4.0
F
David Howard
6-8
Sr.
4.4
5.1
G
Ryan Taylor
6-6
So.
15.7
2.7
G
Jaylon Brown
6-0
Sr.
20.8
3.9
G
Duane Gibson
6-3
Jr.
5.4
x-4.1
x-assists
Wichita State (15-4, 5-1 MVC): WSU, coming off Saturday’s loss at Illinois State, hasn’t lost consecutive MVC games since 2013. … WSU leads the MVC by scoring 83.2 points in six conference games. It allows 70, which is fifth. MVC opponents are 52 of 142 (36.6 percent) from three-point range against WSU, also fifth in the conference.
Evansville (10-9, 1-5): Evansville’s defense remains solid during its slumping start to the Valley season. The Aces are holding Valley opponents to 41.2 percent shooting and an MVC-best 31.6 percent from three-point range. … G Dru Smith averages 4.6 points off the bench and his 36 assists are third on the team. … The Aces lost 73-61 to Southern Illinois on Saturday at home after committing 19 turnovers.
RPI rank as of Monday: WSU 83, UE 207
