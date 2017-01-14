WSU notes: Fast-paced basketball revives Drake after coaching change

When Drake basketball coach Ray Giacoletti resigned in early December, the decision seemed to provide another reason to ignore the Bulldogs.
When a coach quits on a team that’s 1-7, it adds to the skepticism regarding Drake and its ability to field a serious basketball product. The message is “Check back when this mess is cleaned up, if it gets cleaned up.”
Interim coach Jeff Rutter saw things differently and the result is the surprise product of the Missouri Valley Conference’s first three weeks.
“We had high expectations at the beginning of the season, but some hard-fought close losses,” he said. “For this group to stay composed and persevere and have some success in terms of getting some wins, that’s a true test of their character.”
Giacoletti’s departure gave Rutter around three months to audition for the permanent job as coach. He is an Iowa guy, which would seem helpful for that difficult job, and his first month on the job is encouraging. The Bulldogs are 3-2 in the Missouri Valley Conference, which is one more game than they won in 2015-16. They are 5-12 overall and winners of four of their past six games.
Drake, under Rutter, leads the MVC in tempo with an average of 75.9 possessions a game, according to kenpom.com, and an average possession length of 15.6 seconds in five conference games. In Giacoletti’s eight games, Drake averaged 67.8 points. In the next nine, it averages 81.1.
The up-tempo approach isn’t a cure-all – Wichita State and Southern Illinois held Drake below 70 points in double-digit wins. It’s an identity and it’s got the Bulldogs, who play at Northern Iowa on Sunday, in the upper half of the MVC early in the race.
“They’re getting more offensive possessions, playing faster, shooting that three,” Indiana State coach Greg Lansing said before an 87-70 loss.
Drake’s strength is shooters such as Billy Wampler and Reed Timmer. It’s not a physically impressive group, so it changes defenses and wants to make the game about quick shots and playing at its preferred pace. That style plays well at home, where the Bulldogs beat Loyola, Evansville and Indiana State and made 43.2 percent of their three-pointers.
“They can really stretch you out and they’ve bunch of guys that can make shots,” Lansing said.
Rutter, a former assistant at Northern Iowa and Iowa State, said he didn’t want Giacoletti to resign.
“At the end of the day coach made the ultimate selfless act,” he said. “I respectfully disagreed with him, but I’m grateful for the opportunity and coach is doing well. I talk to him all the time. They’re a mature group, they’re a high-caliber group. We wanted to make him proud.”
Rutter wanted the Bulldogs to enjoy basketball again in the aftermath of Giacoletti’s departure. The one approach in recent memory that worked at Drake was the Tom Davis/Keno Davis era that peaked with an MVC title in 2008.
That team knew how to play fun-ball. Rutter’s approach sounds similar.
“When you’ve got a shot, you’ve got to rise up and let it rip and think it’s the best shot in the world,” Rutter said. “No second thoughts.”
Few freshmen on this list — Wichita State freshman guard Landry Shamet earned MVC newcomer of the week honors last week to end an eight-week drought in the weekly honors (player and newcomer) for the Shockers.
Shamet stopped another even longer drought.
He is the first Shocker freshman to win the newcomer award since Toure Murry twice in 2008-09. Since then, all the Shockers so honored came from junior college (such as Cleanthony Early and Darius Carter) or another NCAA school (such as Anton Grady and Malcolm Armstead).
Shamet and Murry are the only WSU freshmen to win the MVC’s weekly newcomer award, established in 2003-04.
Woe on the road —WSU’s women’s basketball team takes a five-game losing streak into Sunday’s 1:15 p.m. game at Evansville.
The Shockers (5-10, 0-4 MVC) are 0-4 in road games this season. Evansville (7-9, 2-3) has lost three straight games and was held to 40 points in a 15-point loss at Northern Iowa and 41 in a 36-point loss to Missouri State on Friday.
WSU has allowed 74 points in MVC games, most in the conference. Its field goal defense of 46.9 percent is also the Valley’s worst.
Worth noting — WSU swept the MVC’s track and field honors with distance runner Nathan Wickoren (male track athlete), sprinter Natalie Halfman (female track), high jumper Hunter Vieth (male field) and long jumper Nikki Larch-Miller (female field). … WSU designated its Feb. 4 men’s basketball game against Illinois State as a “Yellow Out” game at Koch Arena.
