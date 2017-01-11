Wichita State holds off Loyola 87-75

Wichita State forward Markis McDuffie tries to get the crowd involved as he heads to the line for two of his 26 points against Loyola during the second half of their game at Koch Arena on Wednesday. McDuffie had a career-high 26 points Wednesday night. (Jan. 11, 2017)
Wichita State guard Daishon Smith dunks against Loyola during the first half of their game at Koch Arena on Wednesday. (Jan. 11, 2017)
Wichita State forward Darral Willis shoots against Loyola forward Vlatko Granic during the second half of their game at Koch Arena on Wednesday. (Jan. 11, 2017)
Wichita State head coach Gregg Marshall talks to his team during a time out against Loyola during the first half of their game at Koch Arena on Wednesday. (Jan. 11, 2017)
Wichita State guard Landry Shamet shoots for two against Loyola guard Ben Richardson during the first half of their game at Koch Arena on Wednesday. (Jan. 11, 2017)
Wichita State forward Darral Willis shoots a floater against Loyola during the first half of their game at Koch Arena on Wednesday. (Jan. 11, 2017)
Wichita State forward Darral Willis gets congratulated by teammate Wichita State center Shaquille Morris after scoring against Loyola during the second half of their game at Koch Arena on Wednesday. (Jan. 11, 2017)
Wichita State center Shaquille Morris shoots against Loyola during the first half of their game at Koch Arena on Wednesday. (Jan. 11, 2017)
Wichita State forward Zach Brown shoots a three pointer against Loyola during the first half of their game at Koch Arena on Wednesday. (Jan. 11, 2017)
Wichita State head coach Gregg Marshall urges his team on against Loyola in the second half of their game at Koch Arena on Wednesday. (Jan. 11, 2017)
Wichita State guard Daishon Smith shoots for two against Loyola guard Clayton Custer during the first half of their game at Koch Arena on Wednesday. (Jan. 11, 2017)
Wichita State head coach Gregg Marshall urges his team on against Loyola during the first half of their game at Koch Arena on Wednesday. (Jan. 11, 2017)
Wichita State guard Landry Shamet drives to the basket against Loyola during the first half of their game at Koch Arena on Wednesday. (Jan. 11, 2017)
Wichita State guard Daishon Smith dunks against Loyola during the first half of their game at Koch Arena on Wednesday. (Jan. 11, 2017)
Wichita State guard Landry Shamet shoots for three against Loyola during the first half of their game at Koch Arena on Wednesday. (Jan. 11, 2017)
Wichita State guard Daishon Smith shoots for three against Loyola during the second half of their game at Koch Arena on Wednesday. (Jan. 11, 2017)
Wichita State guard Landry Shamet drives against Loyola during the first half of their game at Koch Arena on Wednesday. (Jan. 11, 2017)
Wichita State center Shaquille Morris scores againstLoyola forward Vlatko Granic during the second half of their game at Koch Arena on Wednesday. (Jan. 11, 2017)
Wichita State forward Rashard Kelly shoots against Loyola forward Aundre Jackson during the second half of their game at Koch Arena on Wednesday. (Jan. 11, 2017)
Wichita State guard Landry Shamet manages to get a pass off after getting a loose ball against Loyola during the first half of their game at Koch Arena on Wednesday. (Jan. 11, 2017)
Wichita State center Rauno Nurger goes to the basket against Loyola during the second half of their game at Koch Arena on Wednesday. (Jan. 11, 2017)
Wichita State forward Zach Brown dishes the ball after driving to the basket against Loyola during the first half of their game at Koch Arena on Wednesday. (Jan. 11, 2017)
Wichita State guard Conner Frankamp shoots against Loyola during thesecond half of their game at Koch Arena on Wednesday. (Jan. 11, 2017)
Wichita State guard Landry Shamet , center, rebounds against Loyola guard Milton Doyle during the second half of their game at Koch Arena on Wednesday. (Jan. 11, 2017)
Wichita State guard Daishon Smith shoots against Loyola t during the second half of their game at Koch Arena on Wednesday. (Jan. 11, 2017)
Wichita State forward Markis McDuffie shoots for two against Loyola guard Donte Ingram during the second half of their game at Koch Arena on Wednesday. McDuffie scored a career high of 26 points against Loyola. (Jan. 11, 2017)
Wichita State forward Markis McDuffie gets congratulated by Loyola guard Milton Doyle after their game at Koch Arena on Wednesday. McDuffie scored a career high 26 points. (Jan. 11, 2017)
