January 11, 2017

Shocker report: WSU 87, Loyola 75

By Paul Suellentrop

psuellentrop@wichitaeagle.com

Wednesday’s box score

Wichita St. 87, Loyola 75

Loyola

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

F

Pt

Kirby

12

0-2

1-2

3

0

1

Custer

28

4-12

0-0

1

4

10

Doyle

35

7-18

8-10

7

3

23

Richardson

37

2-6

0-0

3

4

6

Ingram

34

4-7

3-4

8

3

14

Jackson

27

7-7

4-4

7

3

18

Satterwhite

9

0-2

0-0

0

1

0

Skokna

7

0-0

0-0

1

0

0

Granic

7

1-1

0-2

1

2

3

T.Smith

4

0-0

0-0

0

0

0

Totals

200

25-55

16-22

31

20

75

Percentages: FG .455, FT .727. 3-Point Goals: 9-25, .360 (Ingram 3-4, Richardson 2-4, Custer 2-7, Granic 1-1, Doyle 1-8, Satterwhite 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 13 (0 PTS). Blocked Shots: 1 (Custer). Turnovers: 13 (Custer 3, Doyle 3, Jackson 3, Ingram, Kirby, Richardson, Satterwhite). Steals: 6 (Doyle 2, Satterwhite 2, Ingram, Richardson). Technical Fouls: None.

Wichita St.

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

F

Pt

Brown

24

2-6

2-4

2

2

7

McDuffie

30

8-11

6-7

4

2

26

Willis

16

5-6

0-2

5

3

10

Shamet

29

3-7

3-5

5

2

11

D.Smith

16

3-4

3-4

3

4

10

Frankamp

24

3-9

0-0

0

1

8

Nurger

20

1-2

0-0

6

3

2

Reaves

16

0-1

3-3

2

1

3

Morris

13

1-3

1-2

0

1

3

Kelly

12

2-3

1-2

2

0

7

Totals

200

28-52

19-29

29

19

87

Percentages: FG .538, FT .655. 3-Point Goals: 12-27, .444 (McDuffie 4-5, Kelly 2-2, Shamet 2-5, Frankamp 2-7, D.Smith 1-1, Brown 1-5, Nurger 0-1, Reaves 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 12 (0 PTS). Blocked Shots: 3 (Reaves 2, Shamet). Turnovers: 12 (Morris 3, Nurger 2, Shamet 2, Willis 2, D.Smith, McDuffie, Reaves). Steals: 4 (Frankamp 2, McDuffie, Shamet). Technical Fouls: None.

Loyola

35

40

75

Wichita St.

49

38

87

Winning the clock

Late in the game, Loyola’s Milton Doyle checked out and coach Porter Moser told him he had 20 seconds to rest.

The guys on the other end of the court could extend his rest periods much longer. Moser played five players 27 or more minutes. Doyle played 35 and guard Ben Richardson 37. Guard Clayton Custer, limited by fouls in the first half, played all 20 after halftime.

While WSU’s bench outscored Loyola’s 23-21, depth helped the Shockers in other ways.

“They’ve got a lot of bodies,” Moser said. “That wears on you. You could just see it in Donte (Ingram) and Milt, how exhausted they were.”

Rare looks by Wichita State

Credit Loyola for keeping the game close in the second half.

How close? WSU coach Gregg Marshall called a rare timeout after his team gave up a layup early in the second half. And he played zone, which isn’t as rare but also isn’t WSU’s usual defense.

The defensive lapse wasn’t the only reason Marshall thought his team needed a break. A bad pass by Landry Shamet and a quick three-point attempt by Markis McDuffie threw up red flags. When Loyola’s Aundre Jackson ran past all the Shockers for a layup, cutting WSU’s lead to 56-43, Marshall called timeout.

“They got the easiest basket of the night for them,” Marshall said. “I don’t know what was going on with my guards, why they weren’t back. That team looked tired, mentally tired as much as physically tired, when you do those type things.”

Marshall went to a bigger lineup, with players such as Shaq Morris and Rashard Kelly entering, which led him to play zone instead of man to man.

Lots of scorers

McDuffie’s 26 points are the most by a Shocker this season.

He topped his previous career high of 22 at Indiana State this season. He made 4 of 5 threes, matching his career high for makes from last season against Utah.

McDuffie led WSU in scoring for the fourth time this season, matching Darral Willis and Landry Shamet.

Shocker freshman sidelined

An illness kept Wichita State freshman C.J. Keyser out of uniform on Wednesday.

Keyser attended the game, but did not warm up.

Keyser has played in 10 games, three in the Missouri Valley Conference. He averages 2.1 points.

Worth noting

Wichita State grabbed a season-low 30 rebounds and was outscored (5-4) on second-chance points. Oklahoma (12-3) is the only other team to score more second-chance points than WSU this season. … The Shockers scored 21 points off 14 Ramblers turnovers, their fourth straight game scoring 20 or more. … WSU leads the series 26-9 and is 8-0 vs. Loyola since it joined the MVC in 2013. … WSU forward Rashard Kelly went 2 for 2 from three-point range, making his first three since Dec. 6 against Saint Louis. … WSU’s 65.5-percent foul shooting was its worst since it went 10 of 18 (55.6 percent) against Louisville. The Shockers had made 70 percent or better in 10 of their previous 11 games.

Paul Suellentrop

