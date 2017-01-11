Shocker report: WSU 87, Loyola 75

Wednesday’s box score
Wichita St. 87, Loyola 75
Loyola
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
F
Pt
Kirby
12
0-2
1-2
3
0
1
Custer
28
4-12
0-0
1
4
10
Doyle
35
7-18
8-10
7
3
23
Richardson
37
2-6
0-0
3
4
6
Ingram
34
4-7
3-4
8
3
14
Jackson
27
7-7
4-4
7
3
18
Satterwhite
9
0-2
0-0
0
1
0
Skokna
7
0-0
0-0
1
0
0
Granic
7
1-1
0-2
1
2
3
T.Smith
4
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
Totals
200
25-55
16-22
31
20
75
Percentages: FG .455, FT .727. 3-Point Goals: 9-25, .360 (Ingram 3-4, Richardson 2-4, Custer 2-7, Granic 1-1, Doyle 1-8, Satterwhite 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 13 (0 PTS). Blocked Shots: 1 (Custer). Turnovers: 13 (Custer 3, Doyle 3, Jackson 3, Ingram, Kirby, Richardson, Satterwhite). Steals: 6 (Doyle 2, Satterwhite 2, Ingram, Richardson). Technical Fouls: None.
Wichita St.
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
F
Pt
Brown
24
2-6
2-4
2
2
7
McDuffie
30
8-11
6-7
4
2
26
Willis
16
5-6
0-2
5
3
10
Shamet
29
3-7
3-5
5
2
11
D.Smith
16
3-4
3-4
3
4
10
Frankamp
24
3-9
0-0
0
1
8
Nurger
20
1-2
0-0
6
3
2
Reaves
16
0-1
3-3
2
1
3
Morris
13
1-3
1-2
0
1
3
Kelly
12
2-3
1-2
2
0
7
Totals
200
28-52
19-29
29
19
87
Percentages: FG .538, FT .655. 3-Point Goals: 12-27, .444 (McDuffie 4-5, Kelly 2-2, Shamet 2-5, Frankamp 2-7, D.Smith 1-1, Brown 1-5, Nurger 0-1, Reaves 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 12 (0 PTS). Blocked Shots: 3 (Reaves 2, Shamet). Turnovers: 12 (Morris 3, Nurger 2, Shamet 2, Willis 2, D.Smith, McDuffie, Reaves). Steals: 4 (Frankamp 2, McDuffie, Shamet). Technical Fouls: None.
Loyola
35
40
—
75
Wichita St.
49
38
—
87
Winning the clock
Late in the game, Loyola’s Milton Doyle checked out and coach Porter Moser told him he had 20 seconds to rest.
The guys on the other end of the court could extend his rest periods much longer. Moser played five players 27 or more minutes. Doyle played 35 and guard Ben Richardson 37. Guard Clayton Custer, limited by fouls in the first half, played all 20 after halftime.
While WSU’s bench outscored Loyola’s 23-21, depth helped the Shockers in other ways.
“They’ve got a lot of bodies,” Moser said. “That wears on you. You could just see it in Donte (Ingram) and Milt, how exhausted they were.”
Rare looks by Wichita State
Credit Loyola for keeping the game close in the second half.
How close? WSU coach Gregg Marshall called a rare timeout after his team gave up a layup early in the second half. And he played zone, which isn’t as rare but also isn’t WSU’s usual defense.
The defensive lapse wasn’t the only reason Marshall thought his team needed a break. A bad pass by Landry Shamet and a quick three-point attempt by Markis McDuffie threw up red flags. When Loyola’s Aundre Jackson ran past all the Shockers for a layup, cutting WSU’s lead to 56-43, Marshall called timeout.
“They got the easiest basket of the night for them,” Marshall said. “I don’t know what was going on with my guards, why they weren’t back. That team looked tired, mentally tired as much as physically tired, when you do those type things.”
Marshall went to a bigger lineup, with players such as Shaq Morris and Rashard Kelly entering, which led him to play zone instead of man to man.
Lots of scorers
McDuffie’s 26 points are the most by a Shocker this season.
He topped his previous career high of 22 at Indiana State this season. He made 4 of 5 threes, matching his career high for makes from last season against Utah.
McDuffie led WSU in scoring for the fourth time this season, matching Darral Willis and Landry Shamet.
Shocker freshman sidelined
An illness kept Wichita State freshman C.J. Keyser out of uniform on Wednesday.
Keyser attended the game, but did not warm up.
Keyser has played in 10 games, three in the Missouri Valley Conference. He averages 2.1 points.
Worth noting
Wichita State grabbed a season-low 30 rebounds and was outscored (5-4) on second-chance points. Oklahoma (12-3) is the only other team to score more second-chance points than WSU this season. … The Shockers scored 21 points off 14 Ramblers turnovers, their fourth straight game scoring 20 or more. … WSU leads the series 26-9 and is 8-0 vs. Loyola since it joined the MVC in 2013. … WSU forward Rashard Kelly went 2 for 2 from three-point range, making his first three since Dec. 6 against Saint Louis. … WSU’s 65.5-percent foul shooting was its worst since it went 10 of 18 (55.6 percent) against Louisville. The Shockers had made 70 percent or better in 10 of their previous 11 games.
Paul Suellentrop
