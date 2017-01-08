Shocker report: Wichita State 80, UNI 66

WICHITA ST. 80, N. IOWA 66
Wichita St.
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Z.Brown
19
2-4
1-2
4
0
2
5
McDuffie
22
1-2
6-6
5
1
4
8
Willis
17
2-5
2-2
3
1
3
6
Shamet
34
6-10
0-0
0
3
2
17
Smith
23
1-4
4-4
1
3
3
6
Nurger
23
6-7
0-0
4
2
2
13
Frankamp
20
4-7
0-0
1
2
0
11
Kelly
14
2-4
0-0
4
2
2
4
Reaves
12
2-6
0-0
4
0
0
6
Morris
7
1-4
0-0
2
1
3
2
Hamilton
4
0-1
2-2
2
0
2
2
Bush
1
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
0
Malone
1
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
0
Simon
1
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
0
Keyser
1
0-1
0-0
0
0
0
0
Barney
1
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
0
Totals
200
27-55
15-16
30
15
23
80
Percentages: FG .491, FT .938. 3-Point Goals: 11-20, .550 (Shamet 5-8, Frankamp 3-4, Reaves 2-3, Nurger 1-1, Z.Brown 0-1, Hamilton 0-1, Smith 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 9 (20 PTS). Blocked Shots: 2 (Kelly, Willis). Turnovers: 9 (Willis 3, Kelly 2, Z.Brown 2, Frankamp, Shamet). Steals: 6 (Shamet 2, Frankamp, Kelly, Smith, Z.Brown). Technical Fouls: None.
N. Iowa
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Carlson
35
5-14
2-2
10
1
0
12
Koch
18
2-4
4-4
2
1
2
8
Ashton
37
3-5
4-4
2
0
2
12
McCloud
19
1-5
0-0
2
2
1
2
Morgan
33
5-11
3-4
4
1
2
15
McDonnell
20
2-6
0-0
3
1
4
5
Haldeman
19
3-5
2-2
0
1
5
10
I.Brown
14
0-0
0-0
1
0
1
0
Friedman
2
0-0
0-0
0
0
1
0
de Souza
1
0-0
0-0
0
1
0
0
Dahl
1
1-1
0-0
1
0
0
2
Conrey
1
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
0
Totals
200
22-51
15-16
25
8
18
66
Percentages: FG .431, FT .938. 3-Point Goals: 7-24, .292 (Ashton 2-3, Haldeman 2-4, Morgan 2-5, McDonnell 1-5, McCloud 0-1, Carlson 0-6). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 10 (10 PTS). Blocked Shots: 4 (McDonnell 2, Ashton, Morgan). Turnovers: 10 (Ashton 2, Carlson 2, Koch 2, Friedman, I.Brown, McCloud, Morgan). Steals: 0. Technical Fouls: None.
Wichita St.
39
41
—
80
N. Iowa
32
34
—
66
What a relief
Northern Iowa won two of three games against Wichita State last season. It is the only MVC program that’s consistently pushed the Shockers in the past three seasons.
So WSU coach Gregg Marshall doesn’t expect the Panthers to slump all season. He said he told UNI coach Ben Jacobson that before the game.
“He will find the right method, he will find the right combination,” Marshall said. “I was just glad we could get in here, get a win before that happens. You know it’s coming.”
Shocker players remember last season’s losses, especially the one at Koch Arena that ended a 43-game home win streak. They, too, considered the Panthers a scary opponent.
“Coach reminded us that the last two games we played against them, we lost,” WSU junior Rauno Nurger said. “We had Ron (Baker) and Fred (VanVleet) and we lost. We know this can be a really dangerous game.”
In previous MVC games, UNI trailed by 17, 14 and 13 points at halftime.
“We came out a lot more aggressive, a lot more focused,” UNI guard Jordan Ashton said. “We’ve got to figure out how to put a full game together.”
Get on in
Marshall enjoyed some banter with the UNI student section late in the game. When they chanted for J.R. Simon to get in the game – calling him “John” – Marshall winked at them and sent Simon in.
Simon enjoyed his moment as fan favorite.
“I told them, ‘Thank you,’ after the game,” he said.
Worth noting
WSU won its seventh straight road game, tied with Kansas for the nation’s longest. WSU won its final three MVC road games last season and won at Colorado State, Oklahoma, Indiana State and UNI this season. … WSU’s bench outscored UNI’s reserves 38-17. … UNI leads the series 28-27. The Shockers took a 6-5 at McLeod Center and are the only MVC school with a winning record. … The Shockers made 11 of 20 threes (49.1 percent), their sixth game with 10 or more makes and fifth shooting 48 percent or better… WSU’s Darral Willis scored six points in 17 minutes, breaking a streak of seven games in double figures.
Paul Suellentrop
