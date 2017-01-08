Wichita State Shockers

January 8, 2017 6:55 PM

Shocker report: Wichita State 80, UNI 66

WICHITA ST. 80, N. IOWA 66

Wichita St.

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

A

F

Pt

Z.Brown

19

2-4

1-2

4

0

2

5

McDuffie

22

1-2

6-6

5

1

4

8

Willis

17

2-5

2-2

3

1

3

6

Shamet

34

6-10

0-0

0

3

2

17

Smith

23

1-4

4-4

1

3

3

6

Nurger

23

6-7

0-0

4

2

2

13

Frankamp

20

4-7

0-0

1

2

0

11

Kelly

14

2-4

0-0

4

2

2

4

Reaves

12

2-6

0-0

4

0

0

6

Morris

7

1-4

0-0

2

1

3

2

Hamilton

4

0-1

2-2

2

0

2

2

Bush

1

0-0

0-0

0

0

0

0

Malone

1

0-0

0-0

0

0

0

0

Simon

1

0-0

0-0

0

0

0

0

Keyser

1

0-1

0-0

0

0

0

0

Barney

1

0-0

0-0

0

0

0

0

Totals

200

27-55

15-16

30

15

23

80

Percentages: FG .491, FT .938. 3-Point Goals: 11-20, .550 (Shamet 5-8, Frankamp 3-4, Reaves 2-3, Nurger 1-1, Z.Brown 0-1, Hamilton 0-1, Smith 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 9 (20 PTS). Blocked Shots: 2 (Kelly, Willis). Turnovers: 9 (Willis 3, Kelly 2, Z.Brown 2, Frankamp, Shamet). Steals: 6 (Shamet 2, Frankamp, Kelly, Smith, Z.Brown). Technical Fouls: None.

N. Iowa

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

A

F

Pt

Carlson

35

5-14

2-2

10

1

0

12

Koch

18

2-4

4-4

2

1

2

8

Ashton

37

3-5

4-4

2

0

2

12

McCloud

19

1-5

0-0

2

2

1

2

Morgan

33

5-11

3-4

4

1

2

15

McDonnell

20

2-6

0-0

3

1

4

5

Haldeman

19

3-5

2-2

0

1

5

10

I.Brown

14

0-0

0-0

1

0

1

0

Friedman

2

0-0

0-0

0

0

1

0

de Souza

1

0-0

0-0

0

1

0

0

Dahl

1

1-1

0-0

1

0

0

2

Conrey

1

0-0

0-0

0

0

0

0

Totals

200

22-51

15-16

25

8

18

66

Percentages: FG .431, FT .938. 3-Point Goals: 7-24, .292 (Ashton 2-3, Haldeman 2-4, Morgan 2-5, McDonnell 1-5, McCloud 0-1, Carlson 0-6). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 10 (10 PTS). Blocked Shots: 4 (McDonnell 2, Ashton, Morgan). Turnovers: 10 (Ashton 2, Carlson 2, Koch 2, Friedman, I.Brown, McCloud, Morgan). Steals: 0. Technical Fouls: None.

Wichita St.

39

41

80

N. Iowa

32

34

66

Wichita State wins at Northern Iowa

Paul Suellentrop and Bob Hull discuss Sunday's Shockers game, an 80-66 win.

What a relief

Northern Iowa won two of three games against Wichita State last season. It is the only MVC program that’s consistently pushed the Shockers in the past three seasons.

So WSU coach Gregg Marshall doesn’t expect the Panthers to slump all season. He said he told UNI coach Ben Jacobson that before the game.

“He will find the right method, he will find the right combination,” Marshall said. “I was just glad we could get in here, get a win before that happens. You know it’s coming.”

Shocker players remember last season’s losses, especially the one at Koch Arena that ended a 43-game home win streak. They, too, considered the Panthers a scary opponent.

“Coach reminded us that the last two games we played against them, we lost,” WSU junior Rauno Nurger said. “We had Ron (Baker) and Fred (VanVleet) and we lost. We know this can be a really dangerous game.”

In previous MVC games, UNI trailed by 17, 14 and 13 points at halftime.

“We came out a lot more aggressive, a lot more focused,” UNI guard Jordan Ashton said. “We’ve got to figure out how to put a full game together.”

Second-half spurt carries Wichita State to 80-66 road win over UNI

 

Get on in

Marshall enjoyed some banter with the UNI student section late in the game. When they chanted for J.R. Simon to get in the game – calling him “John” – Marshall winked at them and sent Simon in.

Simon enjoyed his moment as fan favorite.

“I told them, ‘Thank you,’ after the game,” he said.

Worth noting

WSU won its seventh straight road game, tied with Kansas for the nation’s longest. WSU won its final three MVC road games last season and won at Colorado State, Oklahoma, Indiana State and UNI this season. … WSU’s bench outscored UNI’s reserves 38-17. … UNI leads the series 28-27. The Shockers took a 6-5 at McLeod Center and are the only MVC school with a winning record. … The Shockers made 11 of 20 threes (49.1 percent), their sixth game with 10 or more makes and fifth shooting 48 percent or better… WSU’s Darral Willis scored six points in 17 minutes, breaking a streak of seven games in double figures.

Paul Suellentrop

