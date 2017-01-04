Wichita State runs over Drake 90-65

Wichita State's Markis McDuffie steals the ball from Drake's T.J. Thomas during the second half at Koch Arena in Wichita, Ks., Wednesday. Wichita State won 90-65. (Jan.4, 2017)
Fernando Salazar
The Wichita Eagle
Wichita State's Markis McDuffie scores against Drake with a reverse layup during the first half at Koch Arena in Wichita, Ks., Wednesday. (Jan.4, 2017)
Wichita State's C.J. Keyser (3) drives to the hoop against Drake's Jacob Enevold (11) during the second half at Koch Arena in Wichita, Ks., Wednesday. (Jan.4, 2017)
Wichita State's Darrel Willis, right, shoots for two against Drake during the first half at Koch Arena in Wichita, Ks., Wednesday. (Jan.4, 2017)
Wichita State's Shaquille Morris (24) dunks the all against Drake during the first half at Koch Arena in Wichita, Ks., Wednesday. (Jan.4, 2017)
Wichita State coach Gregg Marshall urges his team on against Drake during the first half at Koch Arena in Wichita, Ks., Wednesday. (Jan.4, 2017)
Wichita State's Markis McDuffie goes up for the reverse layup against Drake during the first half at Koch Arena in Wichita, Ks., Wednesday. (Jan.4, 2017)
Wichita State's Darral Willis (21) outrebounds Drake during the first half at Koch Arena in Wichita, Ks., Wednesday. (Jan.4, 2017)
Wichita State's Shaquille Morris (24) and Austin Reaves pressure Drake's Billy Wampler (2) during the second half at Koch Arena in Wichita, Ks., Wednesday. (Jan.4, 2017)
Wichita State's Daishon Smith, right, gets ready to drive to the basket against Drake's De'Antae McMurray during the first half at Koch Arena in Wichita, Ks., Wednesday. (Jan.4, 2017)
Wichita State's Zach Brown (1) drives to the basket against Drake during the first half at Koch Arena in Wichita, Ks., Wednesday. (Jan.4, 2017)
Wichita State's Daishon Smith (2) steals the ball against Drake's Billy Wampler (2) during the first half at Koch Arena in Wichita, Ks., Wednesday. (Jan.4, 2017)
Wichita State's Shaquille Morris drives to the basket against Drake during the first half at Koch Arena in Wichita, Ks., Wednesday. (Jan.4, 2017)
Wichita State's Zach Brown, center, and Austin Reaves, left, pressure Drake's Reed Timmer into a turnover during the second half at Koch Arena in Wichita, Ks., Wednesday. (Jan.4, 2017)
Wichita State's shoots against Drake during the first half at Koch Arena in Wichita, Ks., Wednesday. (Jan.4, 2017)
Wichita State's Austin Reaves (12) drives against Drake's Graham Woodward (3) during the first half at Koch Arena in Wichita, Ks., Wednesday. (Jan.4, 2017)
Wichita State's Markis McDuffie (32) drives to the basket against Drake's Jacob Enevold (11) during the first half at Koch Arena in Wichita, Ks., Wednesday. (Jan.4, 2017)
Wichita State's Rashard Kelly gets fouled by Drake's Ore Arogundade (23) during the first half at Koch Arena in Wichita, Ks., Wednesday. (Jan.4, 2017)
Wichita State's Conner Frankamp, right, drives against Drake's Graham Woodward (3) during the first half at Koch Arena in Wichita, Ks., Wednesday. (Jan.4, 2017)
Wichita State's Daishon Smith (2) drives to the basket against Drake during the first half at Koch Arena in Wichita, Ks., Wednesday. (Jan.4, 2017)
Wichita State's Landry Shamet (11) shoots for three against Drake during the second half at Koch Arena in Wichita, Ks., Wednesday. (Jan.4, 2017)
Wichita State's Eric Hamilton (25) shoots for two against Drake's Kory Kuenstling during the second half at Koch Arena in Wichita, Ks., Wednesday. (Jan.4, 2017)
Wichita State's Daishon Smith (2) drives to the basket against Drake's Ore Arogundade (23) during the first half at Koch Arena in Wichita, Ks., Wednesday. (Jan.4, 2017)
Wichita State's Markis McDuffie rebounds against Drake during the first half at Koch Arena in Wichita, Ks., Wednesday. (Jan.4, 2017)
Wichita State's Daishon Smith shoots for three against Drake during the first half at Koch Arena in Wichita, Ks., Wednesday. (Jan.4, 2017)
