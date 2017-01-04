Shocker report: WSU 90, Drake 65

WICHITA ST. 90, DRAKE 65
Drake
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
F
Pt
McGlynn
9
1-4
0-0
3
1
2
Wampler
26
3-10
0-0
1
3
8
Arogundade
17
1-2
0-0
1
1
3
McMurray
27
5-13
0-0
5
2
13
Timmer
23
2-8
7-8
2
0
11
Woodward
26
2-9
1-2
2
0
6
Rivers
21
2-2
2-2
3
1
6
Thomas
14
0-4
0-2
0
1
0
Schlatter
12
2-3
0-0
3
2
5
Kuenstling
9
1-1
0-0
1
3
2
Enevold
8
2-2
0-0
0
0
4
Rutter
4
1-1
0-0
0
0
3
Dolven
4
1-2
0-2
1
0
2
Totals
200
23-61
10-16
22
14
65
Percentages: FG .377, FT .625. 3-Point Goals: 9-28, .321 (McMurray 3-8, Wampler 2-7, Rutter 1-1, Schlatter 1-1, Arogundade 1-2, Woodward 1-5, McGlynn 0-2, Timmer 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 15 (11 PTS). Blocked Shots: 1 (Arogundade). Turnovers: 15 (McMurray 3, Wampler 3, Woodward 3, Arogundade, McGlynn, Rivers, Rutter, Thomas, Timmer). Steals: 7 (Arogundade 2, Kuenstling, Rivers, Thomas, Timmer, Woodward). Technical Fouls: None.
Wichita St.
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
F
Pt
Brown
17
3-9
3-4
5
2
9
McDuffie
23
4-8
2-2
11
3
10
Willis
17
5-11
0-0
7
2
10
Shamet
24
5-8
0-0
5
1
11
Smith
19
5-11
0-0
2
1
13
Reaves
19
1-4
2-2
5
0
5
Nurger
19
2-3
0-0
4
0
5
Frankamp
17
1-4
0-0
0
1
3
Morris
15
6-11
1-2
7
2
13
Kelly
10
2-2
0-0
1
1
4
Keyser
6
1-2
0-0
1
1
3
Simon
4
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
Hamilton
4
1-2
0-0
1
0
2
Bush
2
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
Malone
2
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
Barney
2
1-1
0-1
1
1
2
Totals
200
37-76
8-11
50
15
90
Percentages: FG .487, FT .727. 3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Smith 3-6, Nurger 1-1, Keyser 1-2, Reaves 1-3, Shamet 1-3, Frankamp 1-4, McDuffie 0-2, Brown 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 14 (22 PTS). Blocked Shots: 2 (Morris, Willis). Turnovers: 14 (Brown 3, Smith 3, Keyser 2, Nurger 2, Kelly, McDuffie, Morris, Willis). Steals: 11 (Smith 3, McDuffie 2, Shamet 2, Brown, Frankamp, Keyser, Willis). Technical Fouls: None.
Drake
21
44
—
65
Wichita St.
51
39
—
90
A—10,383 (10,506).
McDuffie on the boards
Wichita State sophomore Markis McDuffie grabbed 11 rebounds to set a career high and continue to work harder on the backboards.
“He’s 6-foot-8, he’s long and he’s athletic,” WSU coach Gregg Marshall said. “He’s just got to go. He’s starting to do that more. Tonight, he was in there. He’s got to continue to go.”
McDuffie is averaging 6.6 rebounds over the past six games, a streak started when he totaled eight against Oklahoma. He underwent right knee surgery in late August and continued progress from rehab helps.
“I’m feeling a lot better coming out of the break,” he said. “I’m about 100 percent, 90-100 percent, now. I’m just trying to be more aggressive, more tougher as a basketball player. Show Coach that I’m a tough, hard-nosed guy.”
Get out the vote
Marshall is again part of the Infiniti Coaches Charity Challenge.
In the past three years, fans voted him into the final round, worth a total of $40,000 for his chosen charity, Wichita Children’s Home.
As of Wednesday, Marshall was in sixth place in the voting with four percent. West Virginia’s John Beilein leads with 14 percent. Kansas State’s Bruce Weber and Creighton’s Greg McDermott are also in the competition.
Fans can vote at www.espn.com/INFINITI. The first round of voting ends on Jan. 22.
Worth noting
WSU’s Shaq Morris came off the bench to score 13 points and grab seven rebounds, matching his season high. It was Morris’ first game in double figures since he scored 13 at Colorado State. … Landry Shamet’s five assists give him 18 in the past four games, with three turnovers. … The Shockers extended their series lead to 103-47 with their ninth straight win at Koch Arena. WSU is 63-12 vs. Drake in Wichita, last losing in 2007. WSU won nine of the past 10 meetings by 10 or more points. … WSU’s 30-point halftime edge was its fourth-largest since 1976, trailing 38 vs. Hardin-Simmons (1980) and Pan American (1981) and 34 vs. Newman (2014). It was the biggest vs. an MVC opponent since WSU led Indiana State (1981) and Evansville (2005) by 27. … WSU’s 54 rebounds ranks second on the list of single-game efforts under Marshall. The Shockers grabbed 57 in a 2014 game against Newman.
Paul Suellentrop: 316-269-6760, @paulsuellentrop
Comments