Wichita State home softball schedule includes Oklahoma, LSU, Missouri

Wichita State’s softball team opens its home schedule against NCAA champion Oklahoma in a rematch of last season’s NCAA regional game.
The Shockers play the Sooners on March 1 at Wilkins Stadium after playing all of February on the road. They open the season in a tournament at Houston, meeting Boston College and Wright State on Feb. 10.
The Shockers also play LSU, Nebraska, Missouri and Tulsa at home. They open Missouri Valley Conference play against Drake on March 18 at Wilkins Stadium.
The MVC Tournament begins May 11 in Normal, Ill.
WSU went 36-21 last season and won the MVC title. It lost to OU 7-2 in its regional opener before defeating Tulsa and losing an elimination game to Mississippi.
WSU Softball Schedule
February
Houston Hilton Plaza Invitational
10 — Boston College, 9 a.m.
10 — Wright State, 11:30 a.m.
11 — California Santa Barbara, 2 p.m.
11 — Houston, 7 p.m.
Arizona State Littlewood Classic
17 — South Dakota, 11:45 a.m.
17 — Arizona State, 5:15 p.m.
18 — South Dakota, 9 a.m..
18 — Missouri, 2:30 p.m.
Texas-Arlington Invitational
24 — UMKC, 12:30 p.m.
24 — Texas-Arlington
25 — UMKC, 10 a.m.
25 — Nicholls State, 3 p.m.
26 — Nicholls State, 9 a.m.
March
1 — Oklahoma, 5 p.m.
Texas Tech Invitational
3 — North Texas, 1:30 p.m.
3 — Texas Tech, 6:30 p.m.
4 — UTEP, 10:30 a.m.
4 — North Texas, 1 p.m.
5 — UTEP, 10:30 a.m..
8 — at Oklahoma State, 5:30 p.m.
Tulsa Invitational
10 — Texas Tech, 3 p.m.
11 — California, 9 a.m.
11 — Montana, 1:30 p.m.
12 — Tulsa, 1:15 p.m.
18 — Drake, noon (DH)
19 — Drake, ,11 a.m.
20 — Nebraska, 5 p.m.
25 — Illinois State, noon (DH)
26 — Illinois State, 11 a.m.
29 — Missouri, 4 p.m. (DH)
April
1 — at Loyola, noon (DH)
2 — at Loyola, 11 a.m.
6 — Tulsa, 6 p.m.
8 — at Bradley, noon (DH)
9 — at Bradley, 11 a.m.
11 — at Kansas, 6 p.m.
14 — Indiana State, 3 p.m. (DH)
15 — Indiana State, 11 a.m.
19 — Missouri State, 3 p.m. (DH)
22 — at Southern Illinois, noon (DH)
23 — at Southern Illinois, 11 a.m.
25 — at Missouri State, 5 p.m.
29 — at Northern Iowa, noon (DH)
30 — at Northern Iowa, 11 a.m.
May
6 — Evansville, noon (DH)
7 — Evansville, 11 a.m.
11-13 — MVC Tournament, Normal, Ill.
