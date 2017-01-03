Patience a requirement for MVC schools which prefer to build with high schoolers

It is, as always, the year of the experienced upper-classman in Missouri Valley Conference basketball, a place where coaches often count on their senior to beat your freshman.
It is also, as always, the year of the junior-college transfer in the MVC, a place where coaches often count on their transfer to beat your freshman.
With 10 schools, four private and six public, in five states, there is striking variety in MVC recruiting strategy. Wichita State built itself into a power by recruiting high school stars, transfers and overseas. Coach Gregg Marshall started his rebuild with transfers and quickly mixed in a class of freshmen who played the lead role in returning the Shockers to the NCAA Tournament in 2012.
This week, WSU faces two programs characterized by their desire to build patiently and largely with high school players. On Wednesday, the Shockers (12-3, 2-0 MVC), play Drake (3-11, 1-1). On Sunday, the Shockers defeated Bradley 100-66 for their 14th consecutive win over a team that is committed to winning with high school recruits who are developed and toughened over three and four seasons.
That’s the plan. Getting there requires living through tough lessons and mismatches.
“You can always go transfers and the junior-college route for a quick fix,” Bradley coach Brian Wardle said. “You’re going to have one good year and then you’re going to take a step another two or three years and then you’re going to do it again. As long you have an athletic director and president that understand it’s a process and we want to build something to last. That’s what excited me and why I wanted to be at Bradley.”
Bradley went 5-27 last season, Wardle’s first, with 10 freshmen, a senior and a sophomore on the roster. This season, the Braves are 6-8 with six freshmen, six sophomores returning and three juniors. Wardle added two NCAA Division I transfers to supplement all the youth.
Patience is the key. Bradley, which finished fifth or lower in the MVC the past seven seasons, is willing to take it slow.
“We wanted to get a group of freshmen we could build with and then keep recruiting talented classes,’ Wardle said. “Now it’s a matter of getting experience, getting these players better. You had to change culture, you had to change mind-set, you had to change work ethic. You bring in young guys. I knew we were going to struggle, at times.”
Drake interim coach Jeff Rutter spent the previous three seasons as an assistant under Ray Giacoletti, who resigned in early December. Drake has two junior-college transfers, two athletes from Europe on its roster, and one NCAA Division I transfer.
Rutter, who also coached at Northern Iowa and Iowa State, has seen rosters work with all types of recruiting strategies. At Drake, academics are always a consideration, but that doesn’t mean transfers can’t help. De’Antae McMurray starts at point guard and forward T.J. Thomas is the team’s top rebounder.
“We’ll look across the board,” he said. “Obviously, the academic piece is very important to us. By the same token, there’s guys out there that have taken care of their books and can succeed academically.”
Junior-college transfers grabbed much of the MVC spotlight in non-conference play.
Missouri State forward Alize Johnson started conference play with 12 points and 10 rebounds against Northern Iowa and 30 points and 15 rebounds against Indiana State. Loyola forward Aundre Jackson averages a team-leading 15.1 points.
WSU forward Darral Willis and guard Daishon Smith start, in part because a summer trip to Canada jump-started their adjustment with practices and four games.
“We got to the point where we knew how valuable those two guys could be to us if they had a clue about what we were trying to do,” WSU coach Gregg Marshall said.
Marshall filled his coaching staff with assistants with junior-college experience and their contacts and comfort level helps WSU enjoy a reputation as a place that understands transfers and helps them thrive. Transfers such as Clevin Hannah, Joe Ragland, Ben Smith, Carl Hall and Cleanthony Early contributed quickly as Shockers.
“You don’t recruit a junior-college player to sit him,” Marshall said. “You recruit him because there’s a need.”
Getting the most out of their (usually) two seasons is important and recruits want to know the coaching staff can quickly integrate their talents. Hannah became Marshall’s first All-MVC pick by filling a need at point guard. Hall, Darius Carter and Willis added hard-to-find depth at center.
“Then, once they’re here, understand that this is how we’re going to play,” Marshall said. “These guys have had success against other talented players. They may think they’ve got it figured out. You have to break them and say ‘This is how we’re going to play and this is what you’ve got to do in order to help us.’”
Long-term players such as Toure Murry, Garrett Stutz, Ron Baker and Fred VanVleet also built the program at WSU. It is those kind of players that Southern Illinois coach Barry Hinson sees as the foundation of a successful MVC program. He references NCAA Tournament wins by Bradley, SIU, WSU and Northern Iowa as proof that experienced MVC players can triumph against higher-profile freshmen.
“We try to salt-and-pepper with junior-college players,” Hinson said. “History has shown that the success of this league has always been with fourth- and fifth-year seniors. Maturity and experience really weighs a lot.”
While newcomers such as Johnson, Jackson and Willis grabbed much of the attention so far, the worth of veterans who know the system is also easy to find. Evansville senior guard Jaylon Brown leads the MVC in scoring at 20.9 points. UNI senior Jeremy Morgan, the preseason MVC Player of the Year, averages 17.5 points and 7.0 rebounds. Indiana State junior guard Brenton Scott is second in the MVC with an average of 19.4 points and SIU junior Sean O’Brien averages 8.1 rebounds, second in the Valley.
It is the year of the transfer, as Johnson, Jackson, Willis and Smith show. It also the year of the experienced returner.
Paul Suellentrop: 316-269-6760, @paulsuellentrop
Drake
at Wichita State
- When: 7 p.m. Wednesday
- Where: Koch Arena
- Records: DU 3-11, 1-1 MVC, WSU 12-3, 2-0
- Radio: 103.7-FM
- TV: Cox 22
- Video: ESPN3.com (blackouts apply)
Drake at Wichita State
P
Drake
Ht
Yr
Pts
Reb
F
Billy Wampler
6-6
So.
12.9
3.0
F
Nick McGlynn
6-8
So.
6.1
3.5
G
C.J. Rivers
6-2
Jr.
4.4
3.7
G
Reed Timmer
6-1
Jr.
16.2
3.1
G
De’Antae McMurray
6-2
Jr.
7.9
x-3.6
P
Wichita St.
Ht
Yr
Pts
Reb
F
Zach Brown
6-6
Jr.
9.3
3.8
F
Markis McDuffie
6-8
So.
12.1
4.9
C
Darral Willis
6-9
Jr.
12.7
6.3
G
Landry Shamet
6-4
Fr.
9.9
x-2.9
G
Daishon Smith
6-1
Jr.
6.5
x-3.2
x-assists
Drake (3-11, 1-1 MVC): Timmer is 19 of 33 from the field in his past three games, averaging 18.3 points. In four games against the Shockers, he is 10 of 33 from the field and averages 10.5 points. … Drake has scored 100-plus points in consecutive games for the first time since 1979. …Wampler reached double figures in eight of his past nine games, including a career-high 27 points against Mississippi Valley State. He is 32 of 65 (49.2 percent) in those nine games from three-point range.
Wichita State (12-3, 2-0): Drake and WSU meet for the 150th time. WSU leads the series 102-47 with nine straight wins. … WSU freshman G Austin Reaves went 4 for 4 from three-point range in Sunday’s win over Bradley. He scored a career-high 14 points and took over the MVC’s lead in three-point shooting at 55.9 percent (19 of 34). … The Shockers are one of 14 NCAA Division I teams with a three-point accuracy (37.4 percent) that matches or exceeds its shooting defense (37.4).
RPI rank as of Tuesday: DU 346, WSU 72.
