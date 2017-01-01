Shocker report: WSU 100, Bradley 66

Sunday’s box score
WICHITA ST. 100,
BRADLEY 66
Bradley
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Thomas
21
2-6
2-2
7
0
2
6
Bar
22
1-2
3-4
4
1
1
5
D.Brown
30
4-10
4-5
0
3
2
12
Lautier-Ogunleye
14
2-4
2-2
1
1
2
7
McGlaston
19
3-6
1-2
3
1
2
8
Kennell
23
4-9
0-0
3
1
2
10
van Bree
18
2-3
0-0
2
0
4
6
Hodgson
16
0-4
0-0
0
2
1
0
Pittman
16
1-4
0-0
1
1
1
3
Barker
14
1-2
4-5
1
0
3
6
Suggs
3
1-2
0-0
1
0
0
2
Foster
3
0-0
1-2
0
0
0
1
Hanley
1
0-0
0-0
1
0
0
0
Totals
200
21-52
17-22
24
10
20
66
Percentages: FG .404, FT .773. 3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (van Bree 2-3, Kennell 2-6, Lautier-Ogunleye 1-2, McGlaston 1-2, Pittman 1-2, D.Brown 0-2, Hodgson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 8. Blocked Shots: 0. Turnovers: 22 (D.Brown 4, Lautier-Ogunleye 4, McGlaston 3, Thomas 3, Hodgson 2, Pittman 2, Bar, Barker, Kennell, van Bree). Steals: 5 (Kennell 2, Hodgson, Thomas, van Bree). Technical Fouls: McGlaston, 17:59 second.
Wichita St.
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Z.Brown
18
1-5
0-0
4
5
3
3
McDuffie
17
3-9
5-5
1
4
2
13
Willis
19
5-7
5-6
2
0
2
15
Shamet
26
6-12
1-1
2
6
0
15
Smith
17
2-2
0-0
1
3
2
6
Frankamp
21
3-5
1-2
0
2
1
9
Nurger
17
4-5
2-3
5
1
0
10
Morris
13
2-7
1-1
2
1
1
5
Kelly
12
1-3
2-2
6
2
1
4
Reaves
11
4-4
2-2
4
0
4
14
Keyser
10
3-3
0-0
2
1
2
6
Simon
6
0-1
0-0
0
0
0
0
Hamilton
6
0-1
0-0
0
0
1
0
Malone
3
0-1
0-0
1
0
0
0
Bush
3
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
0
Barney
1
0-0
0-0
0
0
1
0
Totals
200
34-65
19-22
30
25
20
100
Percentages: FG .523, FT .864. 3-Point Goals: 13-29, .448 (Reaves 4-4, Smith 2-2, Frankamp 2-4, McDuffie 2-4, Shamet 2-7, Z.Brown 1-4, Kelly 0-1, Malone 0-1, Morris 0-1, Simon 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Blocked Shots: 6 (Willis 2, Frankamp, Morris, Reaves, Smith). Turnovers: 11 (Willis 4, Smith 3, Frankamp, Keyser, Shamet, Z.Brown). Steals: 12 (Smith 4, Willis 2, McDuffie, Morris, Nurger, Reaves, Shamet, Z.Brown). Technical Fouls: None.
Bradley
29
37
—
66
Wichita St.
51
49
—
100
A—10,506 (10,506).
Old, cold rivals
Bradley is WSU’s second-oldest current Missouri Valley Conference rival, behind Drake.
For years, it was also one of WSU’s most competitive series. No longer.
Bradley hasn’t beaten Wichita State since 2010, which is three coaches ago for the Braves. Sunday’s 34- point margin, tied for its ninth-largest in an MVC game, showed not much has changed.
The 34-point margin is the ninth time in the 14 games the Shockers defeated Bradley by 20 or more points. Five of those wins are by 30 or more.
Bradley leads the series 71-69.
Trophy for Littleton
Before the game, WSU coaches and players presented former Shocker Cleo Littleton with the trophy from the All-College Classic victory over Oklahoma.
After that December win, Marshall dedicated the game to Littleton, the program’s career scoring leader.
Marshall told the team after the game that Littleton, who is black and played from 1951-55, wasn’t allowed to stay in an Oklahoma City hotel when the Shockers played in the city. During Littleton’s career, WSU played at Oklahoma City University four times and in the All-College Tournament in OKC in 1954, when he earned all-tournament honors.
Worth noting
WSU forced 16 first-half turnovers, the most since Alcorn State committed 19 in a 2009 game. Alcorn State ended that game with 28. Bradley committed 23 on Sunday, a season-high forced by WSU and the most by an opponent since Memphis committed 24 early in the 2014-15 season. … Wichita State junior center Shaq Morris played for the first time since Dec. 17. A right thigh contusion sidelined Morris against South Dakota State and Indiana State. He played 13 minutes off the bench and scored five points. … WSU freshman C.J. Keyser played 10 minutes, matching his season high, and scored a season-high six points. Keyser had not played in five of the past six games.
Paul Suellentrop
