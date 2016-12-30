WSU’s Gregg Marshall says Shaq Morris expected to play against Bradley

Wichita State backup center Shaq Morris practiced on Friday and is likely to play on Sunday against Bradley at Koch Arena.
Morris, a 6-foot-8 junior, missed games against South Dakota State and Indiana State with a right thigh contusion.
“I don’t know how he’s feeling, but he practiced,” WSU coach Gregg Marshall said. “I anticipate him trying to go on Sunday.”
Morris started the first seven games for the Shockers before coming off the bench since late November. He averages 7.6 points and 3.3 rebounds.
WSU (11-3, 1-0 Missouri Valley Conference) plays Bradley (6-8, 1-0) at 1 p.m. Sunday.
Paul Suellentrop: 316-269-6760, @paulsuellentrop
