Wichita State Shockers

December 28, 2016 8:25 PM

Shocker report: WSU 80, Indiana State 72

By Paul Suellentrop

Wednesday’s box score

WICHITA ST. 80, INDIANA ST. 72

Wichita St.

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

A

F

Pt

Brown

32

1-9

4-6

7

2

4

6

McDuffie

32

9-11

2-2

7

1

1

22

Willis

32

9-19

7-9

11

3

2

25

Shamet

34

5-9

2-2

2

4

4

14

Smith

22

2-3

1-3

4

3

1

5

Frankamp

19

1-5

2-2

1

3

1

4

Kelly

13

0-1

0-1

3

0

3

0

Reaves

9

0-0

0-2

4

0

2

0

Nurger

7

2-3

0-0

4

0

1

4

Keyser

--

0-1

0-0

0

0

0

0

Totals

200

29-61

18-27

43

16

19

80

Percentages: FG .475, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 4-18, .222 (McDuffie 2-2, Shamet 2-5, Keyser 0-1, Smith 0-1, Willis 0-1, Frankamp 0-3, Brown 0-5). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 11 (0 PTS). Blocked Shots: 6 (Nurger 3, Willis 3). Turnovers: 11 (McDuffie 3, Frankamp 2, Smith 2, Willis 2, Brown, Kelly). Steals: 5 (Shamet 2, Brown, Frankamp, Smith). Technical Fouls: None.

Indiana St.

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

A

F

Pt

Van Scyoc

30

3-8

2-3

4

0

4

11

Rickman

12

3-4

1-2

3

0

3

7

Clemons

35

2-5

1-2

8

11

2

5

Paige

26

2-5

2-2

1

3

2

7

Scott

31

3-14

7-10

7

1

4

14

Barnes

15

3-5

1-1

0

1

1

10

Murphy

13

1-2

2-2

2

0

4

4

Franklin

13

2-3

2-2

0

1

0

7

Kessinger

13

1-3

0-0

4

0

2

2

Bunschoten

12

2-7

0-0

0

0

1

5

Totals

200

22-56

18-24

28

17

23

72

Percentages: FG .393, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 10-24, .417 (Barnes 3-4, Van Scyoc 3-7, Franklin 1-1, Paige 1-2, Bunschoten 1-4, Scott 1-5, Clemons 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 11 (0 PTS). Blocked Shots: 3 (Kessinger, Paige, Rickman). Turnovers: 11 (Clemons 3, Paige 2, Van Scyoc 2, Barnes, Murphy, Rickman, Scott). Steals: 6 (Scott 2, Clemons, Murphy, Rickman, Van Scyoc). Technical Fouls: None.

Wichita St.

38

42

80

Indiana St.

38

34

72

MVC memory lane

Aubrey Sherrod’s most prominent memory of Hulman Center is no longer a feature of the arena, which opened in 1973.

The Sycamores used to play on a Tartan surface, a rubber-based court that exacted a toll on ankles and legs.

“It was hard, so hard,” he said. “We were always glad to get out of there without an injury.”

Sherrod, who played guard for WSU from 1981-85, served as guest color analyst on Wednesday’s broadcast on Cox 22. WSU will announce an ex-Shocker to fill that role before games at Drake (Feb. 1) and Southern Illinois (Feb. 15).

During Wednesday morning’s shootaround, Sherrod reminisced about other Missouri Valley Conference foes.

He reserved a special spot for Tulsa, WSU’s biggest rival. He scored a career-high 31 points at Tulsa in 1985 and enjoyed several other big nights. Playing against former Hurricane great Steve Harris, Sherrod said, provided great motivation.

The best atmosphere? Tulsa had its moments, but Sherrod fondly remembers another MVC stop.

Illinois State’s old Horton Field House placed fans on top of the action, Sherrod remembers, and coach Bob Donewold’s aggressive, switching man-to-man defense gave him fits.

Alley oop

WSU took a 45-44 lead on an impressive hustle play early in the second half.

The ball headed out of bounds under its basket and Zach Brown chased it into a table and threw the ball high into the air. Darral Willis dove over the line and tossed it backward to Markis McDuffie for a layup.

Worth noting

WSU’s Zach Brown made 14 foul shots in a row before missing two in the first half. … WSU improved its series lead to 59-29 and has won 18 of the past 20, 22-18 in Terre Haute.

Paul Suellentrop

Wichita State Shockers

