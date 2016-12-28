Shocker report: WSU 80, Indiana State 72

Wednesday’s box score
WICHITA ST. 80, INDIANA ST. 72
Wichita St.
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Brown
32
1-9
4-6
7
2
4
6
McDuffie
32
9-11
2-2
7
1
1
22
Willis
32
9-19
7-9
11
3
2
25
Shamet
34
5-9
2-2
2
4
4
14
Smith
22
2-3
1-3
4
3
1
5
Frankamp
19
1-5
2-2
1
3
1
4
Kelly
13
0-1
0-1
3
0
3
0
Reaves
9
0-0
0-2
4
0
2
0
Nurger
7
2-3
0-0
4
0
1
4
Keyser
--
0-1
0-0
0
0
0
0
Totals
200
29-61
18-27
43
16
19
80
Percentages: FG .475, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 4-18, .222 (McDuffie 2-2, Shamet 2-5, Keyser 0-1, Smith 0-1, Willis 0-1, Frankamp 0-3, Brown 0-5). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 11 (0 PTS). Blocked Shots: 6 (Nurger 3, Willis 3). Turnovers: 11 (McDuffie 3, Frankamp 2, Smith 2, Willis 2, Brown, Kelly). Steals: 5 (Shamet 2, Brown, Frankamp, Smith). Technical Fouls: None.
Indiana St.
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Van Scyoc
30
3-8
2-3
4
0
4
11
Rickman
12
3-4
1-2
3
0
3
7
Clemons
35
2-5
1-2
8
11
2
5
Paige
26
2-5
2-2
1
3
2
7
Scott
31
3-14
7-10
7
1
4
14
Barnes
15
3-5
1-1
0
1
1
10
Murphy
13
1-2
2-2
2
0
4
4
Franklin
13
2-3
2-2
0
1
0
7
Kessinger
13
1-3
0-0
4
0
2
2
Bunschoten
12
2-7
0-0
0
0
1
5
Totals
200
22-56
18-24
28
17
23
72
Percentages: FG .393, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 10-24, .417 (Barnes 3-4, Van Scyoc 3-7, Franklin 1-1, Paige 1-2, Bunschoten 1-4, Scott 1-5, Clemons 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 11 (0 PTS). Blocked Shots: 3 (Kessinger, Paige, Rickman). Turnovers: 11 (Clemons 3, Paige 2, Van Scyoc 2, Barnes, Murphy, Rickman, Scott). Steals: 6 (Scott 2, Clemons, Murphy, Rickman, Van Scyoc). Technical Fouls: None.
Wichita St.
38
42
—
80
Indiana St.
38
34
—
72
MVC memory lane
Aubrey Sherrod’s most prominent memory of Hulman Center is no longer a feature of the arena, which opened in 1973.
The Sycamores used to play on a Tartan surface, a rubber-based court that exacted a toll on ankles and legs.
“It was hard, so hard,” he said. “We were always glad to get out of there without an injury.”
Sherrod, who played guard for WSU from 1981-85, served as guest color analyst on Wednesday’s broadcast on Cox 22. WSU will announce an ex-Shocker to fill that role before games at Drake (Feb. 1) and Southern Illinois (Feb. 15).
During Wednesday morning’s shootaround, Sherrod reminisced about other Missouri Valley Conference foes.
He reserved a special spot for Tulsa, WSU’s biggest rival. He scored a career-high 31 points at Tulsa in 1985 and enjoyed several other big nights. Playing against former Hurricane great Steve Harris, Sherrod said, provided great motivation.
The best atmosphere? Tulsa had its moments, but Sherrod fondly remembers another MVC stop.
Illinois State’s old Horton Field House placed fans on top of the action, Sherrod remembers, and coach Bob Donewold’s aggressive, switching man-to-man defense gave him fits.
Alley oop
WSU took a 45-44 lead on an impressive hustle play early in the second half.
The ball headed out of bounds under its basket and Zach Brown chased it into a table and threw the ball high into the air. Darral Willis dove over the line and tossed it backward to Markis McDuffie for a layup.
Worth noting
WSU’s Zach Brown made 14 foul shots in a row before missing two in the first half. … WSU improved its series lead to 59-29 and has won 18 of the past 20, 22-18 in Terre Haute.
Paul Suellentrop
Comments