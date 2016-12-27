Wichita State begins quest for another MVC title at Indiana State

The hallmark of Wichita State’s current run atop the Missouri Valley Conference is grinding, demoralizing consistency.
The Shockers of 2014, 2015 and 2016 went 51-3 in MVC regular-season games and won them by an average of 16.5 points. With Fred VanVleet and Ron Baker handling the ball, the Shockers controlled the game and rarely endured more than two or three poor possessions in a row.
The 2016-17 Shockers are still trying to figure out how to exert their will over all aspects of a game. That’s led to more double-digit deficits than they are are used to; it also raises the possibility that this team enjoys more room to grow than its predecessors. Flashes of dominant potential are numerous. Less numerous are distinctly un-Shocker-like lapses of hustles and defense.
“I think those last couple minutes against Michigan State, I think that is up there with some of the best basketball we have played this year,” guard Landry Shamet said. “It’s just a matter of harnessing that and using it all the time, every game, night-in and night-out. I don’t think we are where we will be by the end of the year, and as a team, we are definitely not where we will be.”
WSU (10-3) opens MVC play at Indiana State (6-6) on Wednesday with a roster that remains one of NCAA Division I’s least experienced (average experience 1.47 seasons, according to kenpom.com). Junior center Shaq Morris, one of their most experienced players, is out for a second game with a right thigh contusion.
He wants to return for WSU’s game against Bradley on Sunday at Koch Arena.
“It’s getting a lot better, but it’s still not where I want it to be,” Morris said. “I won’t play (at Indiana State). I’ll support the team and be ready to come back on New Year’s.”
Morris’ absence damages WSU’s size and depth. Their depth, however, still exceeds most of its MVC rivals.
“If Shaq’s out, maybe you can get some contributions from Eric (Hamilton) and people like that,” WSU coach Gregg Marshall said. “There’s opportunities for them to grow individually, and if they get better individually then we’ll get better collectively.”
There is room for returners and newcomers to improve. Junior transfers Darral Willis and Daishon Smith and freshman Austin Reaves each contributed significantly in the first 13 games. Their adjustment to college basketball has barely begun.
“We’ve still got guys that are just at the beginning of their college careers,” Marshall said. “We could get 100 percent healthy, which we haven’t been. We could get Darral and Daishon and Austin and even C.J. (Keyser) better as this goes along.”
The Shockers shot poorly from three-point range in losses to Louisville, Michigan State and Oklahoma State (14 of 61 combined) and didn’t enjoy their customary rebounding edge. They won’t face teams as athletic in the MVC. Those teams know WSU’s tendencies and will work to diagnose plays and frustrate the Shockers.
“Teams know each other better, (are) familiar with the style of coaching,” Marshall said.
The main concern is maintaining the focus and toughness that fueled past success. Against the best teams on the schedule, a bad possession led to two or three more and missed shots created letdowns on defense. When things went bad, the Shockers looked for a steadying presence and it took too long for one to emerge.
“We are a young team, so we are still trying to be consistent right now,” forward Markis McDuffie said. “We are still trying to grow up.”
A missed box-out. Blowing a defensive assignment. A hesitation to chase a loose ball. The Shockers can weather some of those issues and win the MVC, but they can’t dominate unless those instances are kept to a minimum. WSU allowed South Dakota State — a team comparable to many in the MVC — to make 10 of 24 threes in last week’s game, the fourth time this season an opponent shot 40 percent or better. Last season, the Shockers allowed an opponent to shoot 40 percent or better seven times in 35 games.
“When we’re losing, we get down on ourselves,” McDuffie said. “I think as the season goes on … that leader is going to pop out and I think we are going to be much better. We just need to have confidence for 40 minutes and just go out there and play as hard as we can.”
Paul Suellentrop: 316-269-6760, @paulsuellentrop
Wichita State at Indiana State
- When: 6 p.m. Wednesday
- Where: Hulman Center, Terre Haute, Ind.
- Records: WSU 10-3, 0-0 MVC; ISU 6-6, 0-0
- Radio: KEYN, 103.7-FM
- TV: Cox 22, 2022
- Video: ESPN3.com (blackouts apply)
P
Wichita St.
Ht
Yr
Pts
Reb
F
Zach Brown
6-6
Jr.
10.0
3.5
F
Markis McDuffie
6-8
So.
11.3
5.0
C
Darral Willis
6-9
Jr.
11.5
6.3
G
Landry Shamet
6-4
Fr.
9.2
2.7
G
Daishon Smith
6-1
Jr.
6.7
x-3.2
P
Indiana St.
Ht
Yr
Pts
Reb
F
Matt Van Scyoc
6-6
Sr.
9.4
2.8
F
Emondre Rickman
6-9
So.
2.2
2.1
G
Laquarious Paige
6-3
So.
5.3
2.4
G
Brenton Scott
6-1
Jr.
19.7
5.5
G
Everett Clemons
6-1
Sr.
9.3
x-4.9
x-assists
Wichita State (10-3): Brown is 19 of his last 21 from the foul line, 14 straight, after starting the season 11 of 22. He has made 11 of his past 24 three-pointers. … The Shockers lead the series 58-29, including 17 of the last 19 They have won eight straight at Hulman Center, the program’s best streak. … WSU averages 81.8 points, its most in non-conference play since the 1981-82 team averaged 84.1 points. Its margin of victory (19.2 points) is the most in non-conference play since the 1980-81 team posted a 23.6 margin. … WSU’s five-game road win streak ranks third in NCAA Division I. The Shockers are one of 14 teams 2-0 or better in road games.
Indiana State (6-6): The Sycamores, outside of Scott and Van Scyoc, don’t shoot well from long distance. They are shooting 32.8 percent as a team from three-point range and their effective field-goal percentage (which adjust for three-pointers) is 47.6, which ranks No. 263 nationally, according to kenpom.com. … Indiana State holds opponents to 41.9-percent shooting inside the arc, No. 23 nationally, according to kenpom.com. … The Sycamores are coming off an 88-85 double-overtime win over Eastern Illinois last week. Scott, a preseason All-MVC pick, scored 23 points and grabbed seven rebounds in 42 minutes. … Indiana State played eight games concluded by a final possession or in overtime.
RPI rank as of Tuesday: WSU No. 76, ISU No. 127
MVC title streaks since World War II
Wichita State (2014, 15, 16)
The Shockers went 51-3 in the MVC during this three-season stretch, highlighted by an 18-0 record in 2014. Illinois State and Northern Iowa (twice) are the MVC teams to defeat WSU in the past three regular seasons.
Southern Illinois (2002, 03, 04, 05)
The Salukis shared the 2002 title with Creighton (14-4) and then went 48-6 over the next three seasons. SIU’s dominance included a 33-game home win streak from the 2003-04 season to 2005-06.
Drake (1969, 70, 71)
The Bulldogs, a Final Four team in 1969, shared the 1969 and 1971 titles.
Louisville (1967, 1968, 1969)
The Cardinals shared the 1969 title with Drake and lost a playoff at Levitt Arena to decide the MVC’s NCAA representative.
Cincinnati (1958, 1959, 1960, 1961, 1962, 1963)
The Bearcats won the NCAA title in 1961 and 1962 and finished second in 1963.
— Paul Suellentrop
