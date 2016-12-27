Wichita State’s Morris says injury will keep him out of MVC opener

Wichita State will start Missouri Valley Conference play without center Shaq Morris.
Morris did not practice on Monday or Tuesday and said he will not play in Wednesday’s game at Indiana State. He is sidelined by a right thigh contusion, an injury that kept him out of last week’s win over South Dakota State.
He wants to return for WSU’s game against Bradley on Sunday at Koch Arena.
“It’s getting a lot better, but it’s still not where I want it to be,” Morris said. “I won’t play (at Indiana State). I’ll support the team and be ready to come back on New Year’s.”
Morris, a 6-foot-8 junior, averages 7.6 points and 3.3 rebounds.
“I’ve been doing a lot of conditioning, because I’m not able to practice like I want,” he said. “A lot of shooting and conditioning to stay ready to come back when I get healthy.”
Paul Suellentrop
