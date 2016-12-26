Aubrey Sherrod debuts as color analyst for Wichita State’s MVC opener

Former Wichita State star Aubrey Sherrod takes the microphone first as rotating celebrity color analyst on Cox 22’s road games for Shocker basketball.
Sherrod will broadcast Wednesday’s game at Indiana State, working with play-by-play voice Shane Dennis.
It is a new experience for Sherrod, who lives in Wichita. He will call upon his days as a player and as a fan who listens to broadcasters such as Clark Kellogg, Hubie Brown and Mark Jackson. He watched enough practices and games to feel prepared to break down the Shockers.
“I’m a baby boy,” he said. “My experience will be watching other color commentators and picking out the ways they react. This will be a nice opportunity to have some fun and still be close to the program in a different way.”
Dennis’ job is to make Sherrod feel as if he’s talking basketball with friends and ignore the cameras. He will ask questions about Sherrod’s career at WSU and tailor some specifically to the start of Missouri Valley Conference play. When he works home games with former coach Bob Hull, he leans on Hull’s experiences running a team. With Sherrod, his goal is to bring out the player perspective.
“They’re the one who should talk the most,” Dennis said. “It’s partly a celebration of what they did at Wichita State.”
Cox 22 will broadcast games at Drake (Feb. 1) and at Southern Illinois (Feb. 15). WSU will announce which former Shockers will serve as analyst for those games later this season.
“We were brain-storming and came up with getting some former Shockers involved,” WSU director of athletics Darron Boatright said. “It will be something for our fans to look forward to and they should enjoy hearing these guys fresh thoughts.”
Sherrod played at WSU from 1981-85 and scored 1,765 points, ranking No. 7 on the career list. He earned second-team All-Missouri Valley Conference honors three times and was drafted by the Chicago Bulls in the second round in 1985. He played at Heights High, where he earned McDonald’s All-American status in 1981 and All-State honors in 1980 and 1981.
“I’m just going to be myself,” he said. “It starts with knowledge of the players. I’ve been to practices, been behind the scenes. I’m pretty comfortable in that setting.”
Paul Suellentrop: 316-269-6760, @paulsuellentrop
Comments