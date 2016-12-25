Joann Carr, mother of Wichita State great Antoine Carr, dies

Joann Carr, mother of former Wichita State star Antoine Carr, died on Saturday.
In 2015, she was an honorary chairwomen for the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure and Antoine Carr said she suffered from breast cancer.
“She fought hard as she battled breast cancer,” sports agent D. J. Fisher of Defining Sports Marketing Agency wrote on Twitter. “Please pray for Antoine and the entire Carr Family.”
The Carr family is one of Wichita’s most well-known basketball families. Antoine played for the Shockers and 16 seasons in the NBA. Older brother James played for WSU, as did younger brother Henry. Twins Terry and Tracy played at Heights.
