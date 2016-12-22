Wichita State Shockers

December 22, 2016 9:27 AM

Westchester Knicks trade former WSU star Cleanthony Early to Santa Cruz

By Paul Suellentrop

psuellentrop@wichitaeagle.com

The Westchester (N.Y.) Knicks traded former Wichita State star Cleanthony Early to the Santa Cruz (Calif.) Warriors on Wednesday, ending Early’s tenure with the NBA team that drafted him.

Early was cut by the Knicks this fall, then resigned and sent to Westchester of the NBA Development League. A hamstring injury kept him from playing in the Knicks’ fall camp. He has not played in a D League game this season.

The Knicks drafted Early with the No. 34 pick in the 2013 draft.

In 56 NBA games over his career, Early averages 4.3 points and 2.2 rebounds. In D League games, he averages 17.2 points and 8.1 rebounds.

