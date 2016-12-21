South Dakota State routs Wichita State 78-58

South Dakota State withstood a hot shooting night by the Wichita State women’s basketball team, badly outrebounding the Shockers in a 78-58 non-conference victory Wednesday night in Koch Arena.
South Dakota State (10-3) outrebounded WSU 35-17, including holding the Shockers (5-6) to five offensive rebounds. That led to the Jackrabbits outscoring WSU 22-4 in second-chance points.
Ellie Thompson had 23 points and Madison Guebert had 20 for South Dakota State, which led 37-32 at halftime then dominated the third quarter with a 23-12 run.
Wichita State’s Rangie Bessard had 19 points on 8-of-14 shooting, but the post player was limited to a team-high three rebounds. TaQuandra Mike added 16 points and Angiee Tompkins had 13.
The Shockers shot 52 percent from the field in their final non-conference game.
S. Dakota St.
15
22
23
18
—
78
Wichita St.
16
16
12
14
—
58
SOUTH DAKOTA ST. (9-3): Thompson 10-13 2-2 23, Guebert 6-18 4-4 20, Alexander 4-7 3-4 13, Young 4-6 4-4 12, Ober 0-1 0-0 0, Palmer 1-1 2-4 5, Viso 1-2 -0-0 3, Tracy 1-3 0-0 2, Flaata 0-2 0-0 0, Bultsma 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-53 15-18 78.
WICHITA ST. (5-6): Blessard 8-14 3-4 19, Mike 7-12 0-1 16, hompson 3-3 0-0 6, Lockhart 0-3 0-0 0, Lee 0-2 0-0 0, Thmpkins 6-9 0-0 13, Stovall 1-4 0-0 2, Preston 1-3 -0 2, Lzada-Cabbge 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-50 3-5 58.
3s — SDS 9-20 (Guebert 4-9, Alexander 2-4, Thompson 1-1, Viso 1-1, Palmer 1-1, Young 0-1, Ober 0-1, Tracy 0-2), WSU 3-11 (Mike 2-4, Tompkins 1-1, Bessard 0-1, Lockhart 0-1, Lee 0-1, Stovall 0-1, Preston 0-2). Rebounds — SDS 35 (Thompson 7), WSU 17 (Blessard, Tompkins 3). Assists — SDS 16 (Young 5), WSU 15 (Stovall, Preston 3) . Fouls — SDS 11, WSU 14. A — 1577.
