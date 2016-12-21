Leg injury may keep Wichita State’s Shaq Morris from South Dakota State game

A leg injury may sideline Wichita State center Shaq Morris for Thursday’s game against South Dakota State.
“It’s not looking good,” WSU coach Gregg Marshall said. “I’d say (Morris is) questionable, at best.”
Morris, a 6-foot-8 junior, did not practice Wednesday, Marshall said. On Monday, Morris practiced part of the session before the right quad contusion forced him to sit.
He suffered the injury in practice the day before WSU’s game against Oklahoma on Dec. 10. While he considered sitting out against the Sooners, he played 30 minutes, matching his career high, and blocked five shots. He sat out most of WSU’s practices last week before playing 16 minutes in Saturday’s loss to Oklahoma State.
“My quad just decided to shut down on me,” Morris said before the OSU game. “With my right leg, I’m about 60 percent.”
Morris averages 7.6 points and 3.3 rebounds. He started WSU’s first seven games before coming off the bench in the past five.
After Thursday, the Shockers are off until they begin Missouri Valley Conference play at Indiana State on Dec. 28.
