Wichita State closes non-conference needing NCAA resume help

If Saturday’s loss to Oklahoma State represented a low for Wichita State, wins over LSU, Colorado State and Oklahoma showed a better look.
How much better? That won’t be clear for another month.
The Shockers need LSU, Colorado State and Oklahoma to win in January and February to help WSU’s NCAA Tournament resume. Unlike in past seasons, the Shockers enter January without a clear-cut, attention-grabbing victory to promote its at-large worthiness. While the Shockers aren’t locked in to having to win the conference tournament for an automatic bid, they also aren’t a favorite of NCAA projections.
“We had done great until the Oklahoma State game,” WSU coach Gregg Marshall said. “I thought we had done probably A, A-minus work. Now I’d say B-minus, C-plus....”
WSU (9-3) finishes its non-conference schedule against South Dakota State (7-7) on Thursday night at Koch Arena. In most ways, it’s a strong run by the Shockers, who replaced five seniors, two now in the NBA, and responded by winning games by an average of 19 points.
Saturday’s 93-76 loss to Oklahoma State, however, spoiled the mood. The Shockers missed a chance to bank what appears to be a quality win and got out-worked in the process.
“We’re either going to move on from this … and rebuild from this and do what we’re supposed to do,” WSU junior Zach Brown said after Saturday’s game. “Or we could lay down and lose three or four more games and put ourselves in a tough position to make the (NCAA) tournament, which is always going to be our goal.”
Saturday’s bad news didn’t stop with an inability to guard OSU’s Jawun Evans or hustle for loose balls.
Oklahoma blew an 11-point lead at home and lost 99-94 in overtime to Memphis. Kansas State thumped Colorado State 89-70 in Denver and the Rams increased the damage with Monday’s 69-66 loss to Loyola Marymount.
LSU, perhaps surprisingly after the Shockers routed it 82-47 in the Battle 4 Atlantis, is a bright spot. The Tigers are 8-2 with an RPI ranked No. 62 and they play at Wake Forest on Thursday. While depending on the Tigers — who failed to make the NCAAs last season with No. 1 NBA pick Ben Simmons — to lead a resume is risky, they are potentially helpful.
When the NCAA selection committee meets in Indianapolis in March, WSU’s at-large resume will likely depend on how well LSU, OU and Colorado State play over the next two months. Road wins are valuable and owning two could place the Shockers in a select group — if the Sooners and Rams perform well. Losses to Louisville, Michigan State and Oklahoma State shouldn’t hurt and will show the committee that WSU tested itself in non-conference play.
RPI rankings and NCAA bracket projections can change quickly as more data arrives. Neither statistical rankings nor seeding predictions are informed by enough games to be taken as gospel in late December. But those numbers are getting closer to meaningful and the Shockers are on notice. Their NCAA resume needs work and the best chances for quality wins are past. In the Missouri Valley Conference, the potential for a damaging loss is almost a nightly danger.
Wichita State’s RPI, according to warrennolan.com, ranks No. 76. The best win is over LSU with two more games — against No. 61 Illinois State — against the top 100.
OU ranks No. 185 in the RPI; Colorado State No. 157. The Sooners play seven straight top-100 opponents and even a few wins could dramatically boost their power ranking. The Rams, much like WSU, need to pile up wins — Wyoming and Nevada are the only Mountain West Conference teams in the top 100.
In some ways, nothing changes for WSU. As in most seasons, it needs to boost its RPI with a strong MVC record, substituting quantity for quality. In past seasons, WSU entered MVC play with a standout non-conference victory. That asset isn’t guaranteed this season.
Paul Suellentrop: 316-269-6760, @paulsuellentrop
South Dakota State at Wichita State
- When: 7 p.m. Thursday
- Where: Koch Arena
- Records: SDSU 7-7, WSU 9-3
- Radio: 103.7-FM
- TV: Cox 22, Cox 2022
- Video: ESPN3.com (blackouts apply)
P
SDSU
Ht
Yr
Pts
Reb
F
Mike Daum
6-9
So.
22.1
8.4
F
Reed Tellinghuisen
6-6
Jr.
12.1
4.4
F
A.J Hess
6-7
Sr.
10.1
2.9
G
Tevin King
6-2
So.
5.5
4.1
G
Sergio El Darwich
6-4
Fr.
3.2
x-2.9
P
Wichita St.
Ht
Yr
Pts
Reb
F
Darral Willis
6-9
Jr.
11.3
6.1
F
Markis McDuffie
6-8
So.
10.8
4.8
C
Rauno Nurger
6-10
Jr.
4.8
2.6
G
Landry Shamet
6-4
Fr.
8.2
2.9
G
Daishon Smith
6-1
Jr.
7.0
x-3.1
x-assists
South Dakota State (7-7): The Jackrabbits are picked second in the Summit League preseason poll behind Fort Wayne. Daum is the preseason Player of the Year with Tellinghuisen on the preseason all-league second team. Daum, who has made 40 straight free throws, shoots 52 percent from the field and 40.4 (19 of 47) from three-point range. He had 39 points and 11 rebounds in an 88-84 overtime win over Murray State. … SDSU shoots 34.4 percent from three-point range and isn’t shy about firing away. It set a school record with 37 attempts against Wyoming and matched that against Idaho. It has taken 25 or more nine times. … SDSU defeated Drake 83-75 on Monday, holding the Bulldogs to 10-of-36 three-point shooting and outscoring them 21-7 at the foul line. … Northern Iowa defeated SDSU 86-58 and the Panthers made 20 of 37 threes and forced 17 turnovers. Opponents are shooting 37.9 percent from three-point range against the Jackrabbits.… Coach T.J. Otzelberger worked as an assistant coach at Chipola (Fla.) College under Shocker assistant Greg Heiar in 2004-05. Otzelberger spent eight seasons as an assistant at Iowa State under Greg McDermott, Fred Hoiberg and Steve Prohm before taking over at South Dakota State in April. SDSU assistant Ben Walker played at Creighton from 1998-2001 and earned second-team All-Missouri Valley Conference honors in 2000 and 2001.
Wichita State (9-3): Not surprisingly, WSU coach Gregg Marshall pushed the Shockers hard in practice since Saturday’s loss to Oklahoma State. “It was tough,” he said Tuesday. “They responded pretty well for the most part. We competed, we had a lot of fuel left in our tank from Saturday so they competed pretty hard.” … The Shockers are shooting 36.8 percent from three-point range, but some key shooters are slumping. Shamet is 6 for 23 from the field in his past three games and is shooting 31.9 percent behind the arc this season. McDuffie is 1 for 6 from three-point range in his past three games. G Conner Frankamp is 15 of 47 (31.9 percent) from three-point range this season, 3 for 12 in the past three games. … Smith is 27 of 30 from the line after making 7 of 8 foul shots in Saturday’s loss to Oklahoma State. … Senior G Zach Bush played in his 51st game Saturday. The Shockers won all 50 in which he previously appeared. … WSU won the previous meeting, 104-83 in 1977.
Power victories
Wichita State earned NCAA at-large spots four times in the past five seasons. Each at-large bid came with at least one non-conference win over a team ranked in the top 50 of the RPI.
2011-12
WSU defeated UNLV 89-70 at Koch Arena. UNLV finished the regular season No. 18 in the RPI. A BracketBusters win at No. 64 Davidson provided a final push for a No. 5 seed and WSU’s first NCAA berth since 2006.
2012-13
The Shockers won 53-51 at VCU, a result that helped them withstand a 12-6 MVC record and earn a No. 9 seed on the way to the Final Four. VCU ranked No. 24 in the selection-day RPI, which gave the Shockers a non-conference road win few matched. WSU also defeated No. 31 Southern Mississippi at Intrust Bank Arena.
2014-15
Koch Arena wins over No. 45 Tulsa and No. 85 Alabama and a win over No. 83 Memphis in South Dakota highlighted the non-conference effort. Combined with a 17-1 MVC record, the Shockers earned a No. 7 seed on its way to the Sweet 16.
2015-16
WSU defeated No. 8 Utah at Intrust Bank Arena and went 16-2 in the MVC to squeeze into the First Four as a No. 11 seed.
— Paul Suellentrop
