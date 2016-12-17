Shocker report: Oklahoma State 93, WSU 76

Saturday’s box score
OKLAHOMA ST. 93, WICHITA ST. 76
Oklahoma St.
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
F
Pt
Hammonds
17
4-5
1-1
4
4
12
Evans
24
9-16
1-2
5
2
22
Forte
26
3-11
4-4
1
3
11
Waters
13
1-3
1-3
2
3
4
N’Guessan
10
1-1
0-1
1
4
2
Carroll
33
8-10
3-4
5
2
22
Solomon
27
1-3
1-2
3
5
3
Averette
19
1-4
6-9
4
4
8
Dziagwa
15
3-4
0-0
0
4
9
McGriff
13
0-2
0-0
1
1
0
Lienhard
3
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
Reeves
--
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
Totals
200
31-59
17-26
26
32
93
Percentages: FG .525, FT .654. 3-Point Goals: 14-28, .500 (Dziagwa 3-4, Hammonds 3-4, Carroll 3-5, Evans 3-5, Waters 1-2, Forte 1-6, McGriff 0-2). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 17 (17 PTS). Blocked Shots: 3 (N’Guessan 2, Evans). Turnovers: 17 (Averette 5, Evans 4, Carroll 3, Waters 2, Forte, N’Guessan, Solomon). Steals: 7 (Evans 3, Averette 2, Forte, McGriff). Technical Fouls: None.
Wichita St.
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
F
Pt
McDuffie
25
2-7
10-14
6
4
14
Willis
30
5-7
14-17
13
2
24
Nurger
11
1-1
0-0
0
2
2
Shamet
17
2-9
2-2
1
3
7
Smith
30
0-4
7-8
2
1
7
Brown
18
4-9
0-0
6
4
10
Frankamp
17
2-5
0-0
0
0
4
Morris
16
1-2
2-2
1
2
4
Kelly
10
1-2
0-0
0
0
2
Reaves
9
0-2
0-0
0
1
0
Hamilton
8
0-1
0-4
1
0
0
Simon
5
0-1
0-0
0
1
0
Bush
1
0-0
0-0
1
0
0
Barney
1
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
Keyser
1
0-1
0-0
0
1
0
Malone
1
1-1
0-0
0
0
2
Totals
200
19-52
35-47
31
21
76
Percentages: FG .365, FT .745. 3-Point Goals: 3-17, .176 (Brown 2-5, Shamet 1-3, Frankamp 0-1, Keyser 0-1, McDuffie 0-1, Reaves 0-1, Simon 0-1, Smith 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 15 (20 PTS). Blocked Shots: 8 (McDuffie 2, Morris 2, Brown, Hamilton, Kelly, Willis). Turnovers: 15 (McDuffie 3, Reaves 3, Kelly 2, Smith 2, Brown, Frankamp, Morris, Nurger, Willis). Steals: 9 (McDuffie 2, Simon 2, Smith 2, Brown, Hamilton, Willis). Technical Fouls: None.
Oklahoma St.
49
44
—
93
Wichita St.
33
43
—
76
A—15,004 (15,000).
Off-campus housing
While Wichita State entered Saturday’s game 6-0 at Intrust Bank Arena, opponents prefer the building to Koch Arena.
WSU’s use of the downtown arena started in 2010, driven by a responsibility to help the new arena succeed and a desire to play the first basketball game in the building as much as anything else. The annual game quickly became a recruiting tool and, most important, a way to grab home-and-home series with schools such as Utah, Tennessee, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State.
“I didn’t realize that it would have the effect where people would say, ‘We’ll play you, home-and-home, if the game’s at Intrust Bank Arena.’ ” Shocker coach Gregg Marshall said. “I don’t know why that is, we’ve been pretty successful there over the years. I think maybe there’s a phobia about home-and-homes in Koch Arena.”
In recent seasons, Alabama is perhaps the most prominent school to visit Koch Arena. The Crimson Tide didn’t insist on playing downtown, as others have.
Next season, WSU plays host to Oklahoma at Intrust.
Plenty in reserve
Oklahoma State still looks like one of the nation’s deepest teams, perhaps even deeper than expected. Wichita State’s depth, on Saturday, disappeared.
The OSU bench outscored WSU 42-22, the first time this season for the Shockers to lose that stat. The 22 points is WSU’s bench lowest total of the season. WSU coach Gregg Marshall held up five fingers and expressed doubt he could find that many players who played well.
“I want to give them all the credit,” Marshall said. “They were just really good. It wasn’t just us being really bad.”
OSU coach Brad Underwood watched his team build a 49-33 halftime lead with star guard Jawun Evans playing eight minutes because of foul trouble. Underwood played four freshmen for a stretch and the Cowboys kept rolling with Evans on the bench.
“Those freshmen are growing,” Underwood said. “They work and they guard. I’m of the philosophy that if you play hard I’m going to play you.”
Looking elsewhere for talent
Last season’s Intrust Bank Arena game drew requests for credentials from 23 NBA scouts.
This season? None.
While that might be surprising, and influenced by the high number of marquee games around the country on Saturday, the drop isn’t unexpected.
Last season’s game featured Utah’s Jakob Poeltl, and Ron Baker and Fred VanVleet of Wichita State. All three are in the NBA and Poeltl and VanVleet are teammates in Toronto.
The Raptors drafted Poeltl with the ninth pick. VanVleet and Baker (Knicks) signed as free agents.
Worth noting
The schools met for the 38th time and the 20th in Wichita. OSU won 19 of 24 meetings when the teams met as Missouri Valley Conference rivals from 1945-56. OSU leads the series 30-8 … WSU trailed a season-high 39 minutes, 37 seconds and didn’t lead for the first time. … The Shockers gave up season highs in field goals (31) and shooting percentage (52.5 percent) and three-pointers (14). … WSU guard Landry Shamet went 2 of 9 from the field and is 10 for 34 in his past four games. Guard Austin Reaves played a season-low nine minutes and committed three turnovers. Center Rauno Nurger scored two points, his first since Nov. 29 against Southern Nazarene. Since scoring scoring 12 points against Michigan State, Nurger is 2 for 11 from the field for five points. … Missouri Valley Conference commissioner Doug Elgin spent the weekend in Wichita and attended the Shocker women’s game at Koch Arena and Saturday’s game at Intrust Bank Arena. … Former WSU women’s tennis coach Chris Young, now at Oklahoma State, watched the game from behind the Cowboys bench.
Paul Suellentrop
