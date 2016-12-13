Nate Robertson makes ‘significant’ donation to Wichita State baseball project

1:20 NBC players and fans excited to see former MLB players Pause

4:11 Colyer on his role in the Brownback administration

4:51 Dining with Denise: A Wichita gas station pizza tour

0:58 Oeno Wine Bar owner reminisces about the business

1:57 Hamilton principal Justin Kasel coaches his staff every week

3:10 Colyer discusses overseas medical work

3:23 Lt. Gov. Colyer on working with the Legislature

2:39 Man sentenced to 31 years for shooting that left woman an amputee

2:57 Chiefs Daily: Could Jamaal Charles return this season?