Nate Robertson makes ‘significant’ donation to Wichita State baseball project

Former Wichita State pitcher Nate Robertson, a nine-year major leaguer, has made a “significant” donation to a $2 million project that would create a 10,000 square-foot performance facility at Eck Stadium.
The university announced the donation in a statement Tuesday. The donation amount was not revealed.
The planned project is the final phase of a stadium plan that began with a new stadium core in 2000. WSU said athletes in baseball, softball, golf and tennis will use the facility, which will connect to the current indoor facility and the third-base dugout. It will also house new locker rooms and offices for WSU players and coaches.
“The recruiting process is vital to any program. In order to have a successful team, you have to have great players,” Robertson said. “You have to keep up with the times. Recruiting is very competitive and you have to make sure your facilities are top-notch.”
Robertson, 39, was 13-0 for the Shockers from 1997 to 1999, making 36 appearances with a 3.71 ERA. He was a fifth-round draft pick by the Florida Marlins in 1999 and pitched in the big leagues for the Marlins, Tigers and Phillies from 2002-10.
Robertson is co-owner of the independent Wichita Wingnuts.
Comments