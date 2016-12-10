Wichita State holds on to beat Oklahoma 76-73

Wichita State's Daishon Smith (2) steals the ball against Oklahoma in the second in Oklahoma City Saturday during the Shockers 76-73 win. (Dec. 10, 2016)
Wichita State's Daishon Smith (2) dunks the ball against Oklahoma in the second half in Oklahoma City Saturday. The play changed the momentum of the game as the Shockers distanced themselves from Oklahoma. (Dec. 10, 2016)
The Wichita State bench erupts after Daishon's Smith's dunk electrified everyone in the arena during the second half in Oklahoma City Saturday. (Dec. 10, 2016)
The Wichita State Shockers get presented the All-College Classic Trophy after defeating Oklahoma 76-73 in Oklahoma City Saturday. (Dec. 10, 2016)
Wichita State's Daishon Smith holds up the All-College Classic MVP trophy after the Shockers defeated Oklahoma 76-73 in Oklahoma City Saturday. (Dec. 10, 2016)
Wichita State's Shaquille Morris looks to pass after fighting for a loose ball against Oklahoma in the second half in Oklahoma City Saturday. (Dec. 10, 2016)
Wichita State's Darral Willis, left gets a hold of teammates Zack Brown's head while fighting for rebound against Oklahoma during the first half in Oklahoma City Saturday. (Dec. 10, 2016)
Wichita State's Rauno Nurger, center, defends as Oklahoma's Jordan Woodard (10) drives to the basket in the second half in Oklahoma City Saturday. (Dec. 10, 2016)
Wichita State's Markis McDuffie (32) comes up with a rebound against Oklahoma in the second half in Oklahoma City Saturday. (Dec. 10, 2016)
Wichita State's Conner Frankamp drives he ball up court against Oklahoma's Jordan Woodard (10) during the first half in Oklahoma City Saturday. (Dec. 10, 2016)
Wichita State coach Gregg Marshall urges his team on against Oklahoma during the first half in Oklahoma City Saturday. (Dec. 10, 2016)
Wichita State's Landry Shamet tries to recover a loose ball against Oklahoma during the first half in Oklahoma City Saturday. (Dec. 10, 2016)
Wichita State's Zach Brown, left, and Rashard Kelly fight for the ball with Oklahoma's Kristian Doolittle (11) and Jamuni McNeace the first half in Oklahoma City Saturday. (Dec. 10, 2016)
Wichita State's Darral Willis drives to the basket against Oklahoma in the second half in Oklahoma City Saturday. (Dec. 10, 2016)
Wichita State's Landry Shamet brings the ball up court against Oklahoma during the first half in Oklahoma City Saturday. (Dec. 10, 2016)
Wichita State coach Gregg Marshall shows his displeasure during their game with Oklahoma in the first half in Oklahoma City Saturday. (Dec. 10, 2016)
Wichita State's Markis McDuffie (32) can't believe the call against Oklahoma during the first half in Oklahoma City Saturday. (Dec. 10, 2016)
Wichita State's Daishon Smith (2) tries to steal the ball from Oklahoma's Jordan Woodard (10) during the first half in Oklahoma City Saturday. (Dec. 10, 2016)
Wichita State's Zach Brown fights for a rebound with Oklahoma's Jordan Woodard (10) during the first half in Oklahoma City Saturday. (Dec. 10, 2016)
Wichita State's Shaquille Morris, right, blocks a shot by Oklahoma's Darrion Strong in the second half in Oklahoma City Saturday. (Dec. 10, 2016)
The Wichita State Shockers pose with the All-College Classic trophy after defeating Oklahoma 76-73 in Oklahoma City Saturday. (Dec. 10, 2016)
Wichita State's Conner Frankamp (33) drives on Oklahoma's Rashard Odomes (1)during the first half in Oklahoma City Saturday. (Dec. 10, 2016)
