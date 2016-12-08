Wichita State Shockers

December 8, 2016 11:26 PM

Jyar Francis to leave Wichita State women’s basketball

Eagle staff

Sophomore forward Jyar Francis has left the Wichita State basketball team.

Wichita State said in a statement that Francis, from Hammond, La., is planning to transfer to a school closer to her home.

Francis averaged 5.4 points and 2.8 rebounds last season as a freshman. She has played in three games this season.

“We want what Jyar thinks is best for her now and for her future,” WSU coach Jody Adams-Birch said in the statement. “We are disappointed she has chosen to leave Wichita State, but I wish her only the very best in all her endeavors.”

WSU plays at Missouri on Friday night.

Related content

Wichita State Shockers

Comments

Videos

Wichita State's early defense helps rout St. Louis 75-45

View more video

Sports Videos