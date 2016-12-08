Jyar Francis to leave Wichita State women’s basketball

Sophomore forward Jyar Francis has left the Wichita State basketball team.
Wichita State said in a statement that Francis, from Hammond, La., is planning to transfer to a school closer to her home.
Francis averaged 5.4 points and 2.8 rebounds last season as a freshman. She has played in three games this season.
“We want what Jyar thinks is best for her now and for her future,” WSU coach Jody Adams-Birch said in the statement. “We are disappointed she has chosen to leave Wichita State, but I wish her only the very best in all her endeavors.”
WSU plays at Missouri on Friday night.
