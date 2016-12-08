Persistence, Kansas ties helped Shockers schedule Big 12 schools

Each season’s Wichita State’s men’s basketball schedule starts with a manila folder with the season plotted month-by-month in colored markers and games written in pencil.
Always pencil, until a contract is signed.
“Unless the ink is dry, there is no deal,” said Devon Smith, WSU’s manager of player development and part of the team that works on scheduling.
The folders (one each for 2017, 2018 and 2019) rest on the desk of director of operations Dominic Okon. A duplicate resides in Coach Gregg Marshall’s office. When a school becomes a potential opponent in search of a date, the manila folder is the first step in what will become WSU’s schedule.
This season’s schedule is highlighted by the appearance of two Big 12 schools, games that Shocker fans dream of and home-and-home series that demonstrate the program’s rise to prominence. On Saturday, WSU plays Oklahoma at Oklahoma City’s Chesapeake Energy Arena. Next season, the Sooners visit Intrust Bank Arena. On Dec. 17, Oklahoma State plays at Intrust Bank Arena; the Shockers play in Stillwater next season.
Wichita State will play a regular-season game against the Big 12 for the first time since a 2009 win over Texas Tech. It will play two Big 12 teams in the same season for the first time since losing to Kansas State and Oklahoma State in the 2002-03 season.
Okon and Smith compare scheduling to the daily chore of recruiting. A subscription website called winthropintelligence.com allows schools to post dates and desires (starting at home, guarantee games, etc.) and is a crucial part of making matches. Phone calls to friends in the business still matter. So does chatting with coaches and administrators during the summer, at games and at the Final Four, where coaches organize scheduling meetings.
“Everybody wants to start at home,” Okon said. “Nobody wants to go on the road. So sometimes it takes two or three years.”
For WSU, the wait is worth it to lock in four games against the Big 12.
“Dominic and Devon really pursued these and got them to where it was a consideration for Oklahoma and Oklahoma State,” director of athletics Darron Boatright said. “They work together in the trenches every day, making the calls. We get together and decide what opportunities are real and which ones we’re interested in … before we take them to Coach (Marshall).”
Okon prepares one sheet of information for Marshall, detailing the school’s RPI the past three seasons and its roster moves. When research into a team’s strength is complete, Marshall can approve the match.
WSU added more and more name-brand opponents — Tennessee, Utah, Alabama — in recent seasons. Landing series with nearby Big 12 schools represents an additional boost of credibility, in addition to schedule strength and convenient travel. Oklahoma is coming off a Final Four. OSU is rebuilding its program under Kansas native Brad Underwood.
“It validates your program and it says, ‘Hey, it’s OK to play those guys, they’re a good program and they’re someone we have no problem being associated with,” Boatright said.
Both the OU and OSU series percolated for several years before picking up steam in the spring. OU director of operations Mike Shepherd convinced Okon and Smith the Sooners possessed sincere interest in a series. The relationship with OSU started when the teams played a closed scrimmage in 2015 and Okon met OSU assistant athletic director Joey Biggs.
Okon worked the possibility with OSU, even when Smith doubted that a new coach would play the Shockers.
“He kept on saying ‘Let’s call them,’ ” Smith said. “He had a little itch, and I wasn’t sure.”
Biggs said the Cowboys wanted a marquee home game to get its fans excited for the new coach. When WSU needed a home game, the Cowboys settled for playing at Intrust Bank Arena, a place it could find more tickets for its Kansas and northern Oklahoma fans.
“We’ve got a strong alumni group in Wichita,” Biggs said. “We weren’t getting anybody in Koch Arena.”
The staffs at both Big 12 schools are populated with Kansans.
Underwood, from McPherson, is a former Kansas State player and assistant coach. Biggs and two other members of OSU’s staff have Kansas roots. Oklahoma coach Lon Kruger, from Silver Lake, played at Kansas State. Shepherd, from Burlingame, attended K-State.
“It all fell into place,” Biggs said.
That is a recurring theme for WSU in recent seasons, as its schedule is helped by its growing prominence and the downtown arena. Its presence helps lure opponents who don’t want to play at Koch.
“A lot of people, they think Koch Arena is like Death Valley — ‘We ain’t coming there,’ ” Smith said. “But, the second-best option is at Intrust.”
Boatright said the 2018 NCAA Tournament games scheduled for Intrust Bank Arena factored into the decision by the Big 12 schools.
“Both of those would be natural fits to play in Wichita in 2018,” he said. “Having a familiarity with playing in that facility before would be helpful.”
In recent seasons, WSU has counted on stability with regional games against Tulsa and Saint Louis, and the Mountain West-Missouri Valley Challenge Series.
Colorado State may add itself to that list in the future. Marshall and CSU coach Larry Eustachy both said they would like to start a series. Boatright said that while WSU’s schedule may be full next season, soon after is a strong possibility. The Tulsa series is scheduled for three more seasons. WSU and Saint Louis are discussing continuing that series, which started with a four-game deal.
“We’re always looking for quality opponents that are close by,” Marshall said. “The future is bright for (Colorado State). It’s an easy flight. We had a lot of fans there at the game. It just seems like something we should explore.”
Boatright, Okon and Smith all say the departure of Ron Baker and Fred VanVleet opened up options. Some potential opponents now see the possibility to grab the benefits of playing a well-known team that is, perhaps, less imposing without those NBA talents on the roster.
“People answer the phone now,” Smith said.
If Kansas or Kansas State noticed WSU’s Big 12 scheduling breakthrough, they have not reacted.
“I haven’t had any discussions with those programs in awhile,” Boatright said.
Wichita State is no longer in a spot where it needs to ask for help from its sister schools. While scheduling is never easy, it’s easier when backed by a string of five NCAA Tournament appearances.
Paul Suellentrop: 316-269-6760, @paulsuellentrop
WSU’s last shot
Wichita State’s record against current Big 12 members.
▪ Baylor — 2-2
Last meeting: Baylor 64-55, 2007
Iowa State — 1-1
Last meeting: Iowa State 76-65, 2003 NIT
▪ Kansas leads 12-3
Last meeting: WSU 78-65, 2015 NCAA Tournament
▪ Kansas State leads 21-10
Last meeting: Kansas State 54-50, 2003
▪ Oklahoma leads 4-1
Last meeting: WSU 65-60, 1975
▪ Oklahoma State leads 29-8
Last meeting: Oklahoma State 68-58, 2002
▪ TCU — WSU leads 6-2
Last meeting: WSU 80-68, 2009
▪ Texas — WSU leads 2-1
Last meeting: Texas 84-81, 1968
▪ Texas Tech —WSU leads 3-1
Last meeting: WSU 85-83, 2009
▪ West Virginia — No meetings
