PHOTOS: Wichita State's early defense helps rout St. Louis 75-45

Wichita State's Landry Shamet, right, fights for the ball with St. Louis' Reggie Agbeko in the second half at Koch Arena Tuesday. (Dec 6, 2016)
Wichita State's Rashard Kelly, left, pressures St. Louis' Zeke Moore into a turnover in the second half at Koch Arena Tuesday. (Dec 6, 2016)
Wichita State's Rauno Nurger (20) and Darral Willis defend against St. Louis' Reggie Agbeko in the second half at Koch Arena Tuesday. (Dec 6, 2016)
The Wichita State cheerleaders entertain the crowd during the first half at Koch Arena Tuesday. (Dec 6, 2016)
Wichita State's Daishon Smith (2) directs the team as he brings up court against St. Louis during the first half at Koch Arena Tuesday. (Dec 6, 2016)
Wichita State's Rashard Kelly drives to the basket against Saint Louis during the first half at Koch Arena Tuesday. (Dec 6, 2016)
Wichita State's Rauno Nurger (20) defends against St. Louis' Jermaine Bishop during the first half at Koch Arena Tuesday. (Dec 6, 2016)
Wichita State coach Gregg Marshall yells out instructions during the first half at Koch Arena Tuesday. (Dec 6, 2016)
Wichita State's Landry Shamet, left, and Darral Willis, right top, defend against St. Louis' Elliott Welmer during the first half at Koch Arena Tuesday. (Dec 6, 2016)
Wichita State's Conner Frankamp (33) defends against St. Louis' Jermaine Bishop during the first half at Koch Arena Tuesday. (Dec 6, 2016)
St. Louis' Aaron Hines runs into Wichita State's Shaquille Morris in the second half at Koch Arena Tuesday. (Dec 6, 2016)
Wichita State's Landry Shamet dives for a loose ball against St. Louis in the second half at Koch Arena Tuesday. (Dec 6, 2016)
Wichita State's Conner Frankamp takes a three-point shot against St. Louis in the second half at Koch Arena Tuesday. (Dec 6, 2016)
Wichita State's Conner Frankamp (33) gets fouled by St. Louis' Jermaine Bishop (11) in the second half at Koch Arena Tuesday. (Dec 6, 2016)
Wichita State's Shaquille Morris shoots for two against St. Louis' Austin Gillman (25) in the second half at Koch Arena Tuesday. (Dec 6, 2016)
Wichita State's Rashard Kelly, right, drives to the basket against St. Louis in the second half at Koch Arena Tuesday. (Dec 6, 2016)
Wichita State's Zach Brown (1) and St. Louis' Reggie Agbeko (35) fight for a rebound in the second half at Koch Arena Tuesday. (Dec 6, 2016)
Wichita State students brought their Christmas spirit during the first half at Koch Arena Tuesday. (Dec 6, 2016)
Wichita State's Austin Reaves (12) dribbles out of traffic against St. Louis during the first half at Koch Arena Tuesday. (Dec 6, 2016)
Wichita State's Shaquille Morris shoots from the outside against St. Louis during the first half at Koch Arena Tuesday. (Dec 6, 2016)
Wichita State's Markis McDuffie (32) shoot against St Louis during the first half at Koch Arena Tuesday. (Dec 6, 2016)
Wichita State's Daishon Smith looks to drive against St. Louis during the first half at Koch Arena Tuesday. (Dec 6, 2016)
Wichita State's Darral Willis (21) goes up for two against St. Louis during the first half at Koch Arena Tuesday. (Dec 6, 2016)
Wichita State's Markis McDuffie (32) shoots for two against St. Louis during the first half at Koch Arena Tuesday. (Dec 6, 2016)
Wichita State's Rashard Kelly shoots for two against St. Louis during the first half at Koch Arena Tuesday. (Dec 6, 2016)
