Shocker report: WSU 75, Saint Louis 45

2:39 WSU coach Gregg Marshall talks about 75-45 win over St. Louis Pause

3:42 Shockers use second half to beat Colorado State

0:15 Transgender student crowned Holly Ball King in Derby

2:23 Colder temps will push bald eagles into southern Kansas

6:05 How to cook the perfect Christmas roast

0:27 Trump wants to cancel order for new Air Force One: 'It's ridiculous'

1:06 Shooting, stabbing on East Ninth Street

4:51 Dining with Denise: A Wichita gas station pizza tour

8:42 Wichita students have message for Brownback