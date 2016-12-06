Wichita State Shockers

December 6, 2016 10:53 PM

Shocker report: WSU 75, Saint Louis 45

By Paul Suellentrop

Tuesday’s box score

 

St Louis

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

A

F

Pt

Agbeko

18

1-4

2-4

4

1

3

4

Welmer

17

2-8

1-2

3

0

3

6

Bishop

35

4-10

2-2

8

7

1

12

Crawford

30

2-9

2-2

0

0

1

7

Roby

21

0-8

0-0

2

1

0

0

Johnson

24

2-8

0-0

5

0

4

5

Moore

24

4-8

0-0

1

1

3

11

Neufeld

12

0-0

0-0

0

0

2

0

Gillmann

10

0-2

0-0

2

1

1

0

Hines

9

0-1

0-0

1

0

0

0

Totals

200

15-58

7-10

26

11

18

45

Percentages: FG .259, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 8-28, .286 (Moore 3-7, Bishop 2-4, Johnson 1-2, Crawford 1-4, Welmer 1-4, Gillmann 0-2, Roby 0-5). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 9 (7 PTS). Blocked Shots: 1 (Gillmann). Turnovers: 9 (Bishop 3, Agbeko, Crawford, Gillmann, Hines, Moore, Neufeld). Steals: 7 (Bishop 4, Agbeko 2, Neufeld). Technical Fouls: None.

 

Wichita St.

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

A

F

Pt

McDuffie

20

2-9

3-4

3

3

0

7

Willis

18

5-8

2-4

5

0

2

12

Nurger

16

0-2

0-1

3

0

3

0

Shamet

18

1-4

2-2

3

5

1

5

Smith

20

2-3

0-0

5

2

0

6

Kelly

21

6-8

2-2

8

1

1

15

Brown

19

2-6

4-4

4

3

1

8

Frankamp

19

1-5

0-0

4

2

1

3

Morris

16

4-7

0-0

7

1

3

8

Reaves

16

2-3

0-0

1

2

0

6

Hamilton

7

2-3

0-0

2

0

0

5

Simon

5

0-1

0-0

1

1

0

0

Barney

3

0-1

0-0

0

0

0

0

Bush

1

0-0

0-0

0

0

0

0

Malone

1

0-0

0-0

0

0

0

0

Totals

200

27-60

13-17

46

20

12

75

Percentages: FG .450, FT .765. 3-Point Goals: 8-20, .400 (Reaves 2-3, Smith 2-3, Hamilton 1-1, Kelly 1-1, Shamet 1-3, Frankamp 1-4, Simon 0-1, Brown 0-2, McDuffie 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 9 (15 PTS). Blocked Shots: 3 (Hamilton, Nurger, Willis). Turnovers: 9 (Brown, Frankamp, Hamilton, Kelly, Reaves, Shamet, Simon, Smith, Willis). Steals: 6 (Kelly 2, Brown, Frankamp, McDuffie, Smith). Technical Fouls: None.

 

Saint Louis

9

36

45

Wichita St.

36

39

75

 

A—10,157 (10,506).

Disappearing act

Wichita State announced the crowd at 10,157, its second straight non-sellout after a 45-game Koch Arena sellout streak ended on Nov. 29 against Southern Nazarene. The streak of 187 crowds of 10,000-plus rolls on, which would be big stuff at most schools.

It’s a little different at WSU, where an empty seat, even for a walkover game in December, is considered an insult.

“I looked up and our student section was halfway empty,” junior Rashard Kelly said. “My first two years, it wasn’t like that, no matter who we played.”

WSU won its sixth home game this season, all by 27 or more points. It won its 42nd straight home non-conference game and perhaps that dominance is starting to fatigue some fans. The student section featured rows and rows of empty seats and a few other sections looked a little light in places.

“I feel like the crowd is getting tired of us beating people by 30,” WSU junior Zach Brown said.

WSU coach Gregg Marshall talks about 75-45 win over St. Louis

Wichita State coach Gregg Marshall talks about his team's 75-45 win over St Louis University Tuesday at Koch Arena. (Video by Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle)

No play for Keyser

WSU freshman C.J. Keyser did not suit up because of academic issues, coach Gregg Marshall said.

“C.J. didn’t do what I asked him to do in an academic situation,” Marshall said. “I was pretty clear that he needed to take care of this situation, and he decided not to do it.”

The length of his penalty is undetermined.

Worth noting

WSU’s bench outscored Saint Louis 45-16 and the Shocker reserves have outscored all 10 opponents. … Rashard Kelly scored 12 points twice, most recently against Missouri State last season, before setting his career high with 15. … Saint Louis leads the series 41-23. The Shockers have won five in a row, staring with a 1975 game. … WSU center Rauno Nurger averaged 10.5 points in two previous meetings with the Billikens, both off the bench. He started Tuesday and went scoreless. Saint Louis center Austin Gillman averaged 10.5 points, making 5 of 8 three-pointers, in the two previous meetings. He also went scoreless.

Paul Suellentrop

