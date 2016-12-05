McDuffie expects rise as knee pain fades

The Markis McDuffie of Wichita State’s nine games is a good version of McDuffie, scoring efficiently, rebounding and defending top scorers. In McDuffie’s mind, things will get better.
McDuffie, a sophomore forward, underwent surgery to repair a slight tear in his right meniscus in late August. Until recently, swelling in the knee bothered him. He considered his quickness impaired and didn’t trust the knee to hold up under stress.
On Saturday, McDuffie scored 12 points and grabbed five rebounds in an 82-67 win at Colorado State. The knee, he said, behaved like he wants it to behave.
“I’m getting healthy now, so I’m able to be back to my ways,” he said. “I’m getting closer to about 100 percent. (Saturday), I felt better than I did all season. I was able to move on defense, drive the ball, get other people shots.”
The Shockers (7-2) play Saint Louis (2-5) on Tuesday at Koch Arena.
Once the calendar flipped to December, McDuffie said the knee started to improve, right in line with the timetable his doctor described. Through November, swellling and soreness bothered him. During WSU’s first eight games, McDuffie’s pregame routine included coating his knee with balm. On Saturday, he didn’t need a drop.
“I couldn’t really move on a consistent basis,” he said. “I missed a lot of defensive assignments. I wasn’t mentally comfortable playing. So I was rushing everything.”
Even as McDuffie recovered from the surgery, he took on a leading role in WSU’s offense. He averages 11.6 points and is shooting 51.5 percent and 42.1 percent from three-point range. His shooting percentages are improved from 42.6 overall and 31.5 behind the arc last season. WSU coach Gregg Marshall sees improvement in McDuffie’s shot selection, even from earlier this season.
“He’s cut down on ill-advised or poor shot selection,” Marshall said. “The numbers, I guess, are showing that.”
McDuffie is also helping his numbers with more trips to the foul line and more drives to the basket. He is 26 of 34 (76.5 percent) from the line after making 55 of 77 in 34 games last season. According to hoop-math.com, he is taking 50 percent of his shots at the rim, up from 38.7 last season.
“I’m just trying to drive, bring the defense in, so I can kick it out to my teammates,” he said. “We moved the ball very well (Saturday) and that’s why we got good shots.”
While the Shockers earned a boost of confidence in winning their first road game, the Billikens slump into Koch Arena for their first road game on a four-game slide. Coach Travis Ford, who spent the previous eight seasons at Oklahoma State, is rebuilding a team that went 11-21 in 2015 and 2016 under former coach Jim Crews.
Tuesday’s game ends a four-season home-and-home series between the two schools. Marshall said the schools are discussing extending the series, which he likes for geographic reasons. Ford’s recruiting efforts include three transfers redshirting this season and ESPN four-star recruits Hasahn French and Jordan Goodwin. While Saint Louis ended the past two seasons No. 207 and No. 273 in the RPI rankings — and may be headed that direction again — the prospect of improvement under Ford is appealing.
The teams first met in 2013, when the Billikens were concluding a strong run that began under former coach Rick Majerus. WSU won 70-65 at Saint Louis and both teams won conference titles and played in the NCAA Tournament. Majerus died in 2012 and Crews, his assistant coach, replaced him.
“Hopefully, (Ford) can get it back to where it was with Coach Majerus,” Marshall said. “He’s got a great recruiting class, from what I understand,”
Paul Suellentrop: 316-269-6760, @paulsuellentrop
Saint Louis at Wichita State
- When: 7 p.m. Tuesday
- Where: Koch Arena
- Records: SLU 2-5, WSU 7-2
- Radio: 103.7-FM
- TV: Cox 122
Saint Louis at Wichita State
P
Saint Louis
Ht
Yr
Pts
Reb
F
Elliott Welmer
6-9
Fr.
8.4
5.0
C
Reggie Agbeko
6-7
Sr.
10.6
9.9
G
Davell Roby
6-4
Jr.
11.9
x-3.6
G
Jermaine Bishop
6-1
So.
12.0
x-4.0
G
Mike Crawford
6-4
Sr.
8.6
5.4
P
Wichita St.
Ht
Yr
Pts
Reb
F
Darral Willis
6-9
Jr.
9.8
5.3
or
Zach Brown
6-7
Jr.
9.4
3.4
F
Markis McDuffie
6-8
So.
11.6
4.6
C
Rauno Nurger
6-10
Jr.
6.2
2.9
G
Landry Shamet
6-4
Fr.
8.9
3.0
G
Daishon Smith
6-1
Jr.
6.4
x-2.9
x-assists
Saint Louis (2-5): The Billikens are coming off an 84-53 home loss to Kansas State on Saturday. They shot 34 percent from the field and committed 21 turnovers. … In the past three games, opponents outscored Saint Louis 66-25 on points off turnovers. It averages turnovers on 21.6 percent of its possessions to rank No. 286 among the 351 NCAA Division I teams, according to kenpom.com. …Roby is shooting 39.1 percent from three-point range. … C Austin Gillmann averages 0.9 points. The Shockers see the best of him, however. He scored a career-high 12 points against WSU in 2015 and nine in 2014. He is 5 of 8 from three-point range against the Shockers. … The Saint Louis bench has been outscored in every game this season, most recently 32-13 against the Wildcats. … Saint Louis leads the series 41-22 after winning 27 of the first 31 meetings between 1936 and 1960.
Wichita State (7-2): WSU is 5-0 at home with an average margin of victory of 27 points. Its 41-game home non-conference win streak ranks second nationally behind Duke (131). … The Shockers are shooting 38.8 percent from three-point range, which ranks No. 57 nationally. … The Shockers force turnovers on 23.7 percent of possessions, No. 27 nationally according to kenpom.com. … Brown scored 14 points, making 4 of 6 shots, in last season’s 68-53 win at Saint Louis. In the past two meetings, WSU forced 33 turnovers and allowed 31 baskets.
