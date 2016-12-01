Wichita State’s Austin Reaves plans to play at Colorado State

Wichita State guard Austin Reaves practiced on Thursday and said he will play on Saturday at Colorado State.
Reaves dislocated his right shoulder on Friday in a loss to Michigan State in the Battle 4 Atlantis. He sat out Tuesday’s win over Southern Nazarene.
“I feel fine,” he said. “No pain.”
This is nothing unusual for Reaves, from Newark, Ark., who has both shoulders operated in the past four years.
The right shoulder dislocated while he slept during his sophomore year at Cedar Ridge High. He played in a state tournament game that night. His left shoulder popped out in a game during his junior season. He returned to the game.
“It’s sore for a couple days and then I suit back up and get it going,” he said.
Reaves averages 13.3 minutes, seven points and 2.6 rebounds for WSU.
