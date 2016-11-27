Wichita State volleyball opens NCAAs against TCU

Wichita State will play a new opponent in a familiar location to start the NCAA volleyball tournament.
The Shockers (24-7) play TCU at 4:30 p.m. Friday in Lincoln, Neb., to make the program’s 10th NCAA appearance and its fifth trip to Nebraska.
It is not the place WSU coach Chris Lamb would have picked. He is growing weary of the NCAA’s regional bracketing assignments, which often place his team against one of the bracket’s top seeds, regardless of his team’s accomplishments.
“I feel bad for the girls,” he said. “Every other year we’ve got the No. 1 seed in the region. You just can’t get it worse. I’m tired of it.”
For financial reasons, the NCAA does not seed the entire field, as it does for the men’s basketball tournament. That means play is regional and WSU faces regular trips to nearby powers such as Nebraska or Texas. Last season, it played at Nebraska, the No. 4 seed. In 2009, it played at No. 7 seed Iowa State.
TCU (14-12) is an at-large selection. Defending national champion Nebraska (27-2) is the No. 1 seed in the bracket and plays New Hampshire (21-10).
Wichita State earned its second NCAA trip in a row, by defeating top-seeded Missouri State in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament on Saturday. Last season, the Shockers defeated Kansas State in Lincoln before losing to the Huskers.
TCU coach Jill Kramer is in her second season and the schools have not played, which means Lamb will start his preparation fresh.
“I don’t know anything about them,” Lamb said.
Coaches will find several common opponents for scouting.
TCU lost to Creighton (3-0), a team that WSU defeated 3-2. TCU split with Iowa State, which defeated the Shockers. The Horned Frogs swept Texas Tech (3-2 and 3-0). WSU swept Texas Tech.
Texas, the No. 4 seed, defeated both schools, TCU twice in Big 12 play.
After missing the NCAA’s in 2014, most of the Shockers consider themselves tournament veterans and last season’s success is a plus.
“Having confidence that we are a good team,” WSU outside hitter Mikaela Raudsepp said. “A lot of people overlook us — we’re not in a Power Five conference. A lot of people don’t even know where Wichita State is, or the strength of our volleyball program.”
Players, coaches and fans gathered at the Champions Club in Koch Arena gathered to watch the selection show on ESPNU. WSU’s resume — which included a No. 35 RPI and wins over Creighton and Marquette — argued strongly for their inclusion as an at-large pick.
“Knowing that we are in takes a little bit of the stress off,” Raudsepp said. “I think with our RPI, we probably would have been in anyway, but that’s not guaranteed.”
For a second straight season, it was nice not to worry.
“Way better feeling than not knowing,” WSU setter Emily Hiebert said.
KU, K-State at home for regionals — Kansas earned its highest national seed, No. 5. The Jayhawks (26-2) won the Big 12 championship and will play host to a four-team tournament with a first-round match against Samford at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
With a victory, Kansas would face the winner of the Northern Iowa-Creighton match.
Kansas State is the No. 14 overall seed and will be home for its first-weekend matches.
The Wildcats (20-9), making their third straight NCAA appearance, play host to Lipscomb at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Bramlage Coliseum. K-State last hosted in 2008. Missouri State and Ohio State are the other teams headed to Manhattan.
Paul Suellentrop: 316-269-6760, @paulsuellentrop
Comments