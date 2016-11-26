WSU wins another Valley volleyball tournament title

Wichita State volleyball has climbed back to the top of the Valley.
Combining a balanced attack with key blocks and accurate serving, the Shockers repeated as Missouri Valley Conference Tournament champions for the first time in program history with a four-set win over regular-season champion Missouri State, 31-29, 25-19, 26-28, 25-23 Saturday afternoon inside the McLeod Center.
Wichita State (24-7) has qualified for its 10th NCAA Tournament, avenging its two most recent losses – back-to-back late October setbacks to Missouri State’s powerful offense and Northern Iowa’s relentless defense.
“We knew for us to do it we were going to have to beat two Top 50 (RPI) teams,” Wichita State coach Chris Lamb said. “One that scores from everywhere and one that could stop you from everywhere. We were able to go on the road and face an amazing challenge and win.”
In order to claim the MVC’s automatic bid into this year’s tournament, it took big response to a determined effort from the league’s Player of the Year Lily Johnson. Held in check until the end of set three with just nine of her team-high 23 kills prior to the end of set three, the junior outside hitter recorded three of Missouri State’s final four kills as the Bears dodged three championship points before converting their first set point on a huge swing from Lynsey Wright to extend the match.
In set four, Johnson helped pace the Bears to a 15-13 lead before Wichita State flipped the frame on a five-point run during setter Emily Hiebert’s serve. Trailing 24-21, the Bears fought off two more championship points before a net violation ended it.
Everyone seemed to have a hand in this championship effort. Jody Larson tallied 16 kills on .433 hitting with 16 digs to earn All-Tournament MVP honors, while Tabitha Brown led the Shockers with 18 kills on .326 hitting and Hiebert dished out 55 assists to go with 16 digs and four blocks as they joined Larson on the all-tournament team.
“I think we really got that momentum going and everybody was fired up taking big swings,” Larson said. “Tab was doing a great job of getting big approaches, putting the ball away and mixing up shots. Everybody was able to step up in key times there was always someone you could look to no matter what.”
Wichita State had two aces and just one service error over the 2 hour, 21 minute match, while Missouri State committed 11 errors from behind the service line and was out-blocked 11-6.
Less than 24 hours removed from its worst set of the tournament, it was Wichita State’s resilience in the opener that laid the groundwork for Saturday afternoon’s championship effort.
Wichita State never allowed the Bears to pull away in set one, rallying from down 7-3 to tie nine times before taking a brief 18-17 lead and then matching a five point Missouri State with a five-point run of its own. The Shockers missed their first set point opportunity and then fought off five set points before a Gabi Mostrom ace followed by a long cross-net pass from Larson to Brown for a kill ended the marathon battle.
Wichita State recorded seven blocks in the opening two sets, including a pair during a 7-1 run that closed out the second set.
“I think it is the most fight I’ve seen out of us this year,” Hiebert said, assessing the championship effort. “We came together and we were all confident in everyone.”
Lamb says he prefers working as a math teacher and analyzing the numbers over trying to play psychologist. Yet, this team’s late push back to the top of the MVC took heart.
“I certainly saw it last night,” Lamb said, addressing his team’s fight. “I knew the Bears would push and I knew now that my team would push back. I think my players can look each other in the eye now and know that people invested.”
