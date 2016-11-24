Wichita State’s Emily Hiebert named MVC’s top setter

Wichita State’s Emily Hiebert earned Missouri Valley Conference Setter of the Year honors on Thursday in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
Hiebert, a junior from Newton, joined senior right Jody Larson and junior middle Abbie Lehman on the All-MVC team.
Hiebert ranks second in the MVC in assists with an average of 10.62 a set. She is hitting .366 with an average of 1.24 kills a set. She ranks second at WSU with 57 blocks and her 19 service aces are tied for first.
Lehman, from Newton, is an All-MVC pick for the third time. She leads the MVC with a .409 attack percentage.
Shocker lefts Tabitha Brown and Mikaela Raudsepp are on the second team.
Missouri State outside hitter Lily Johnson is Player of the Year for a second season. Illinois State’s Courtney Pence earned Libero of the Year honors.
Missouri State setter Daniele Messa is the Freshman of the Year. Bears coach Melissa Stokes was named Coach of the Year for the second time.
All-MVC
First team
MB — Kayle Haneline, Northern Iowa
OH — Amie Held, Northern Iowa
S — Emily Hiebert, Wichita State
MB — Simone House, Missouri State
OH — Lily Johnson, Missouri State
MB — Jaelyn Keene, Illinois State
OH — Jody Larson, Wichita State
MB — Abbie Lehman, Wichita State
S — Daniele Messa, Missouri State
L — Courtney Pence, Illinois State
OH — Morgan Reardon, Loyola
MB — Alex Rosignol, Southern Illinois
OH — Bri Weber, Northern Iowa
Second team
OH — Tabitha Brown, Wichita State
OH — Andrea Estrada, Southern Illinois
S — Heather Hook, Northern Iowa
OH — Gabi Maciagowski, Loyola
OH — Mikaela Raudsepp, Wichita State
L — Kendyl Sorge, Northern Iowa
MB —Lynsey Wright, Missouri State
Comments