Wichita State faces stronger competition in paradise

Wichita State has trailed for 51 seconds in four games. Its smallest halftime lead is 10 points and it’s allowed no opponent within 22 points in the final 10 minutes.
Things will get tougher for the Shockers.
“We know that time’s coming,” junior forward Rashard Kelly said.
Wednesday, to be specific, when Wichita State (4-0) plays LSU (3-0) in the Battle 4 Atlantis.
Surely, the Tigers will push the Shockers into some uncomfortable spots with their size and athletic ability. If not, No. 10 Louisville, No. 20 Baylor and No. 24 Michigan State are possible opponents this week, not to mention Old Dominion, VCU and Saint John’s. WSU will play either Louisville or Old Dominion on Thursday.
“We haven’t been in a close game, so we haven’t had to execute down the stretch,” WSU coach Gregg Marshall said. “It will be an interesting week.”
With so much unknown, the Shockers can depend on the program staple of defense.
Over the past four weeks, several Shockers changed from defensive weak links to part of a cohesive unit. That is especially true in the backcourt, where four relatively inexperienced players are replacing Ron Baker and Fred VanVleet — two of the best defenders in program history.
“When they were recruiting me, they said, ‘If you’re not going to buy in and play defense, this really isn’t the spot for you,’ ” freshman guard Austin Reaves said. “It could carry us a long way.”
Four games in — all caution about the caliber of opponent applies — the Shockers are living up to past standards. Opponents are shooting 35.1 percent from the field and 26.6 percent (21 of 79) from three-point range against the Shockers. The first two opponents committed more than turnovers than baskets.
In Ken Pomeroy’s advanced statistics, WSU ranks No. 7 nationally by allowing .904 points per possession. Last season’s team ranked first at .876. It forces turnovers on 24 percent of all possessions, No. 30 in Pomeroy’s rankings.
“Our goal is to hold an opponent under 50 (points), and if that means Coach subbing in different guys to get it done, that’s going to happen,” guard Daishon Smith said. “Whenever you get out there, you want to play as hard as you can for three minutes, because you know a sub is coming in.”
The Shocker guards are in better position most times, especially moving to cut off dribblers and bat away lazy passes. Smith developed a knack for using his quicks to double-team unaware big men and steal the ball. Reaves is all waving arms and hustle to keep his man in front of him. Conner Frankamp is more determined fighting through screens.
“At first we were kind of standing and not jumping into the gap,” Reaves said. “We’re getting a lot of deflections on balls and it’s creating opportunity basketball for us going the other way.”
Landry Shamet and Zach Brown draw the top scorers. Shamet says assistant coach Greg Heiar regularly reminds them that defense starts with the guards and wings.
“Me and Zach, especially before every game, hype ourselves up to get us going defensively and set the tone,” Shamet said. “We take it personal, too, trying to say we carry the load for how the game is going to go defensively.”
By Friday night, WSU will know much more about where it fits nationally. The Shockers could be on their way to the Top 25 — after resting five spots out this week — or back to the proving grounds.
LSU vs. Wichita State
- When: 11 a.m. Wednesday
- Where: Imperial Arena, Paradise Island, Bahamas
- Records: LSU 3-0, WSU 4-0
- Radio: 103.7-FM
- TV: ESPN2
P
LSU
Ht
Yr
Pts
Reb
F
Duop Reath
6-10
Jr.
16.6
6.7
F
Aaron Epps
6-10
Jr.
13.3
7.0
G
Skylar Mays
6-4
Fr.
5.0
x-5.0
G
Antonio Blakeney
6-4
So.
18.7
3.3
G
Brandon Sampson
6-5
So.
11.0
4.0
P
Wichita St.
Ht
Yr
Pts
Reb
F
Zach Brown
6-6
Jr.
11.5
3.8
F
Rashard Kelly
6-7
Jr.
5.5
6.0
C
Shaq Morris
6-8
Jr.
6.8
2.0
G
Landry Shamet
6-4
Fr.
9.3
2.3
G
Conner Frankamp
6-1
Jr.
6.5
x-2.8
x-assists
LSU (3-0): F Craig Victor II is expected to play after sitting out the first three games after a violation of team rules. Victor, a 6-9 junior, averaged 11.5 points and 5.6 rebounds and started 24 games last season. … The Tigers are shooting 50.5 percent from the field and 39.3 percent (22 of 56) from three-point range. … Blakeney scored 26 points and passed out six assists in a win over Southern Mississippi. … Mays had six assists and no turnovers in his first game, a win over Wofford. For the season, he has 15 assists and six turnovers. … Epps is 5 of 7 from three-point range. … Opponents are 19 of 70 (27.1 percent) from three-point range.
Wichita State (4-0): WSU is 4-1 vs. LSU and winners of four straight. The Shockers won the most recent meeting 70-69 in Bossier City, La., on a Garrett Stutz three in 2010. … WSU is shooting 71.3 percent from the line and has made 92 foul shots, 14 more than opponents attempted. … Morris is 10 of 12 from the field, but is averaging only 13.3 minutes a game, with a high of 17 against Long Beach State. … F Markis McDuffie is 16 of 24 from the field and averages 11.5 points and 5.3 rebounds.
