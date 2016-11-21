Wichita State AD: 2018 tournament destination will take Marshall back to his roots

Wichita State is scheduling a homecoming tour for basketball coach Gregg Marshall for its November tournament in 2018.
The Shockers will play in the Charleston Classic in Charleston, S.C., director of athletics Darron Boatright said Sunday. The contract with the ESPN-owned tournament is awaiting his signature for return.
“We think it’s a quality event, but we would also like to take Coach Marshall back to South Carolina,” Boatright said. “If that’s a gesture we can make for him, we obviously want to do that.”
Marshall spent eight seasons (1988-96) as an assistant coach at College of Charleston, helping coach John Kresse build that program from an NAIA power to a strong NCAA program. The court at TD Arena, where the tournament is played, is named for Kresse, a man who strongly influenced Marshall’s career.
Charleston is a three-hour drive from Rock Hill, S.C., where Marshall coached Winthrop from 1998-2007. He also worked as an assistant at Belmont Abbey College, in nearby Belmont, N.C., in 1987-88.
Boatright said he did not know other teams in the field. Dates are not yet announced. The tournament is usually played before Thanksgiving.
This season’s Charleston Classic ended Sunday with Villanova defeating Wake Forest in the championship game. The field also included Western Michigan, UTEP, Mississippi State, Central Florida, Boise State and College of Charleston. The 2017 tournament is Nov. 16, 17 and 19 at TD Arena on the College of Charleston campus. Indiana State, Temple, Auburn, Ohio, Old Dominion, Hofstra, Clemson and Dayton are in the field.
WSU plays in the Maui Invitational in 2017. The field also includes California, LSU, Marquette, Michigan, Notre Dame, VCU and host Chaminade.
The tournament takes place Nov. 20-22 at the Lahaina Civic Center.
