Wichita State falls at Texas-Arlington

Texas-Arlington’s women’s basketball team turned back Wichita State’s third-quarter rally Sunday in a 74-70 victory in Arlington, Texas.
Rangie Bessard had 16 points to lead WSU (1-2), while Diamond Lockhart had 13 points and Tamara Lee 11.
Freshman Ericka Mattingly, a point guard from Wichita South, started and scored eight points in 16 minutes for UTA (3-0).
Wichita State took a 40-38 lead with 9:17 to play in the third quarter, but UTA regained the lead over the next minutes and extended the lead to seven. WSU cut the lead to one with 1:37 to go on the fourth quarter but couldn’t grab the lead.
WICHITA ST. (1-2): Mike 2-6 0-0 4, Williams 3-5 1-2 8, Bessard 4-11 6-6 16, Lockhart 4-8 3-4 13, Thompson 2-4 2-3 6, Stovall 1-1 3-3 5, Preston 1-1 0-0 3, Lee 3-8 4-6 11, Martin 2-2 0-0 4, Lehne 0-0 0-0 0, Tompkins 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-46 19-24 70.
UT-ARLINGTON (3-0): VanDijk 4-8 4-4 12, Johnson 6-10 0-1 12, Billie 2-4 0-0 4, Devers 5-16 11-14 22, Mattingly 3-8 0-0 6, Clark 0-1 0-2 0, LeJune 2-2 0-0 6, Richards 1-4 0-0 2, Evans 3-9 1-1 8, Te’o 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-62 16-22 74.
Wichita St.
16
21
18
15
—
70
Texas-Arlington
18
20
22
14
—
74
3-Point Goals—Wichita St. 7-16 (Bessard 2-5, Lockhart 2-5, Williams 1-1, Preston 1-1, Lee 1-3, Mike 0-1), UTA 6-19 (LeJune 2-2, Mattingly 2-4, Devers 1-3, Evans 1-5, Johnson 0-1). Assists—Wichita St. 12 (Thompson 4), UTA 17 (Johnson 8). Fouled Out—VanDijk, Mike, Bessard. Rebounds—Wichita St. 29 (Bessard 5, Williams 5), UTA 36 (VanDijk 10). Total Fouls—Wichita St. 24, UTA 24. A—525.
Kansas 68, Memphis 58 — Chayla Cheadle and McKenzie Calvert scored 21 points each to lead Kansas to a road victory.
Cheadle’s points were a career high, while Calvert’s tied her career high. Kylee Kopatich added a career high 16 points as KU won its first game (1-2).
KANSAS (1-2): Calvert 6-14 8-12 21, Cheadle 8-12 2-2 21, Kopatich 6-12 0-0 16, O’Neal 1-1 0-0 3, Washington 1-3 0-2 3, Brown 1-2 0-0 2, Umeri 1-5 0-0 2, Christopher 0-0 0-0 0, Manning-Allen 0-1 0-0 0, Robertson 0-3 0-0 0, Watts 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-53 10-16 68.
MEMPHIS (2-2): Williams 6-15 2-2 18, Creighton 7-10 2-4 16, Barnes 3-14 3-6 10, Morris 2-10 0-0 4, Miller 1-2 1-2 3, Bajic 1-2 0-0 2, Elmore 1-2 0-0 2, Wilder-Cochran 1-3 0-2 2, Porter 0-1 1-2 1, Totals 22-59 9-18 58.
Kansas
13
16
23
16
—
68
Memphis
16
10
15
17
—
58
3-Point Goals—Kansas 10-21 (Kopatich 4-8, Cheadle 3-5, Calvert 1-3, O’Neal 1-1, Washington 1-3, Robertson 0-1), Memphis 5-19 (Williams 4-9, Barnes 1-7, Morris 0-3). Assists—Kansas 15 (Calvert 5), Memphis 12 (Morris 5). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Kansas 34 (Cheadle 8), Memphis 30 (Creighton 9). Total Fouls—Kansas 19, Memphis 19. A—831.
Kansas State 68, Lamar 43 — Senior center Breanna Lewis had 18 points on 9-of-12 shooting and added 14 rebounds for host K-State.
Kindred Wesemann added 12 points and Kayla Goth 11 as K-State improved to 3-0, starting a season with that record for the third straight year. K-State led 23-5 after the first quarter.
KANSAS ST. (3-0): Lewis 9-12 0-0 18, Wesemann 4-12 1-2 12, Goth 5-9 0-0 11, Sheble 3-6 2-4 8, Page 2-5 0-0 6, Middlebrook 1-2 2-2 4, Thomson 1-1 0-0 3, Brooks 1-4 0-0 2, Williams 1-5 0-0 2, Willock 1-5 0-0 2, Martin 0-3 0-0 0, Page 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 28-64 5-8 68.
LAMAR (1-3): Kinard 5-19 0-0 13, Bowers 5-13 1-4 11, Mathis 4-14 0-0 8, Barrs 1-12 4-4 6, Miles 1-6 0-0 3, Desamours 1-4 0-0 2, Boyd 0-0 0-0 0, Green 0-0 0-0 0, Laidler 0-0 0-0 0, O’Dell 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 17-69 5-8 43.
Lamar
5
16
10
12
—
43
Kansas St.
23
20
8
17
—
68
3-Point Goals—Lamar 4-21 (Kinard 3-14, Miles 1-5, Barrs 0-2), Kansas St 7-21 (Wesemann 3-9, Page 2-4, Goth 1-4, Thomson 1-1, Brooks 0-3). Assists—Lamar 10 (Mathis 4), Kansas St 21 (Middlebrook 6). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Lamar 40 (Bowers 16), Kansas St 48 (Lewis 14). Total Fouls—Lamar 21, Kansas St 10. A—4,156.
