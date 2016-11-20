Wichita State Shockers

November 20, 2016 6:29 PM

Shocker report: WSU 116, Maryland Eastern Shore 79

Sunday’s box score

Md.-ES

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

F

Pt

Copeland

21

3-8

0-2

3

5

6

Taylor

10

1-1

1-3

1

4

3

Caldwell

16

2-5

0-0

4

5

4

Peck

15

0-0

0-0

1

4

0

Rivera

22

3-5

0-0

3

4

7

Andino

31

9-15

1-1

1

2

27

Jones

21

1-3

2-3

3

2

4

McIntosh

21

4-7

7-10

0

5

15

Dorsett

19

2-6

0-1

4

2

4

Chambers

14

1-3

4-4

1

2

6

Seylan

8

0-1

0-0

0

0

0

Pickett

2

1-1

0-0

0

0

3

Totals

200

27-55

15-24

21

35

79

Percentages: FG .491, FT .625. 3-Point Goals: 10-21, .476 (Andino 8-10, Pickett 1-1, Rivera 1-2, Copeland 0-1, Dorsett 0-1, Jones 0-1, McIntosh 0-1, Caldwell 0-2, Chambers 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 17 (11 PTS). Blocked Shots: 3 (Dorsett, Jones, Taylor). Turnovers: 17 (McIntosh 5, Copeland 3, Caldwell 2, Dorsett 2, Rivera 2, Taylor 2, Andino). Steals: 8 (Andino 4, McIntosh 2, Dorsett, Taylor). Technical Fouls: None.

Wichita St.

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

F

Pt

Brown

17

4-5

5-6

1

2

13

Kelly

19

3-4

0-1

4

2

6

Morris

15

1-3

3-4

0

3

6

Frankamp

17

3-6

4-4

1

2

11

Shamet

22

6-7

0-2

3

1

16

McDuffie

17

3-3

2-2

2

2

9

Nurger

16

0-0

4-5

3

0

4

Reaves

15

4-6

3-5

3

1

15

Willis

15

3-4

5-6

4

4

11

Smith

14

4-5

4-4

1

3

16

Hamilton

10

1-3

1-2

0

2

3

Keyser

6

1-1

0-1

1

2

2

Simon

5

0-0

0-0

0

0

0

Malone

4

1-2

0-0

0

0

2

Barney

4

1-3

0-1

2

1

2

Bush

4

0-1

0-0

0

0

0

Totals

200

35-53

31-43

25

25

116

Percentages: FG .660, FT .721. 3-Point Goals: 15-24, .625 (Smith 4-4, Reaves 4-5, Shamet 4-5, McDuffie 1-1, Morris 1-1, Frankamp 1-3, Brown 0-1, Bush 0-1, Hamilton 0-1, Kelly 0-1, Malone 0-1). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 12 (23 PTS). Blocked Shots: 0. Turnovers: 12 (McDuffie 4, Smith 3, Willis 2, Kelly, Nurger, Reaves). Steals: 7 (Reaves 3, Kelly 2, Willis 2). Technical Fouls: None.

Md.-Eastern Shore

37

42

79

Wichita St.

62

54

116

A—10,506 (10,506).

More on the way

Wichita State scored 116 points without a player taking more than seven shots or scoring more than 16 points.

If there is a difference between the starters and and the Shocker top reserves, it’s hard to tell. WSU’s bench scored 64 points Sunday and has produced 215 of the team’s 373 points in four games.

“No dropoff at all between the first group and the second group,” WSU forward Zach Brown said. “And maybe in the third group. We completely platoon-swapped a couple times. We’re versatile. We can wear teams down.”

On Sunday, Daishon Smith came off the bench to score 16 points. Austin Reaves added 15 points. Center Darral Willis added 11, four rebounds, two steals and two blocks. Markis McDuffie scored nine points. Add Rauno Nurger and Marshall likes that group.

“That five could start a lot of places, and probably some of them will end up starting here,” WSU coach Gregg Marshall said. “It doesn’t matter to me who starts.”

For the season, 10 Shockers average between 5.5 points and 11.5. Those same 10 average between 13.3 and 22 minutes. All 16 Shockers have played in all four games.

Worth noting

WSU’s 37-point margin of victory gives the Shockers their best margin of victory in a 4-0 start with 147 points to top the 1980-81 team’s total of 144. It is also WSU’s best four-game stretch (any point of the season), with a the plus-147 mark topping the plus-145 standard set by the 2011-12 team against Utah State, Chicago State, Newman and Bradley. … WSU is 4-0 for the fourth time in the past five seasons. It is 4-0 for the 22nd time in program history. … WSU’s 43 foul shots attempted are the second-most of the Marshall era, trailing 62 in 2015 against Nevada. Sunday’s 60 combined fouls are the most this season.

Paul Suellentrop

Related content

Wichita State Shockers

Comments

Videos

Wichita State forwards come up big in win over Tulsa

View more video

Sports Videos