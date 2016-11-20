Shocker report: WSU 116, Maryland Eastern Shore 79

Sunday’s box score
Md.-ES
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
F
Pt
Copeland
21
3-8
0-2
3
5
6
Taylor
10
1-1
1-3
1
4
3
Caldwell
16
2-5
0-0
4
5
4
Peck
15
0-0
0-0
1
4
0
Rivera
22
3-5
0-0
3
4
7
Andino
31
9-15
1-1
1
2
27
Jones
21
1-3
2-3
3
2
4
McIntosh
21
4-7
7-10
0
5
15
Dorsett
19
2-6
0-1
4
2
4
Chambers
14
1-3
4-4
1
2
6
Seylan
8
0-1
0-0
0
0
0
Pickett
2
1-1
0-0
0
0
3
Totals
200
27-55
15-24
21
35
79
Percentages: FG .491, FT .625. 3-Point Goals: 10-21, .476 (Andino 8-10, Pickett 1-1, Rivera 1-2, Copeland 0-1, Dorsett 0-1, Jones 0-1, McIntosh 0-1, Caldwell 0-2, Chambers 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 17 (11 PTS). Blocked Shots: 3 (Dorsett, Jones, Taylor). Turnovers: 17 (McIntosh 5, Copeland 3, Caldwell 2, Dorsett 2, Rivera 2, Taylor 2, Andino). Steals: 8 (Andino 4, McIntosh 2, Dorsett, Taylor). Technical Fouls: None.
Wichita St.
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
F
Pt
Brown
17
4-5
5-6
1
2
13
Kelly
19
3-4
0-1
4
2
6
Morris
15
1-3
3-4
0
3
6
Frankamp
17
3-6
4-4
1
2
11
Shamet
22
6-7
0-2
3
1
16
McDuffie
17
3-3
2-2
2
2
9
Nurger
16
0-0
4-5
3
0
4
Reaves
15
4-6
3-5
3
1
15
Willis
15
3-4
5-6
4
4
11
Smith
14
4-5
4-4
1
3
16
Hamilton
10
1-3
1-2
0
2
3
Keyser
6
1-1
0-1
1
2
2
Simon
5
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
Malone
4
1-2
0-0
0
0
2
Barney
4
1-3
0-1
2
1
2
Bush
4
0-1
0-0
0
0
0
Totals
200
35-53
31-43
25
25
116
Percentages: FG .660, FT .721. 3-Point Goals: 15-24, .625 (Smith 4-4, Reaves 4-5, Shamet 4-5, McDuffie 1-1, Morris 1-1, Frankamp 1-3, Brown 0-1, Bush 0-1, Hamilton 0-1, Kelly 0-1, Malone 0-1). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 12 (23 PTS). Blocked Shots: 0. Turnovers: 12 (McDuffie 4, Smith 3, Willis 2, Kelly, Nurger, Reaves). Steals: 7 (Reaves 3, Kelly 2, Willis 2). Technical Fouls: None.
Md.-Eastern Shore
37
42
—
79
Wichita St.
62
54
—
116
A—10,506 (10,506).
More on the way
Wichita State scored 116 points without a player taking more than seven shots or scoring more than 16 points.
If there is a difference between the starters and and the Shocker top reserves, it’s hard to tell. WSU’s bench scored 64 points Sunday and has produced 215 of the team’s 373 points in four games.
“No dropoff at all between the first group and the second group,” WSU forward Zach Brown said. “And maybe in the third group. We completely platoon-swapped a couple times. We’re versatile. We can wear teams down.”
On Sunday, Daishon Smith came off the bench to score 16 points. Austin Reaves added 15 points. Center Darral Willis added 11, four rebounds, two steals and two blocks. Markis McDuffie scored nine points. Add Rauno Nurger and Marshall likes that group.
“That five could start a lot of places, and probably some of them will end up starting here,” WSU coach Gregg Marshall said. “It doesn’t matter to me who starts.”
For the season, 10 Shockers average between 5.5 points and 11.5. Those same 10 average between 13.3 and 22 minutes. All 16 Shockers have played in all four games.
Worth noting
WSU’s 37-point margin of victory gives the Shockers their best margin of victory in a 4-0 start with 147 points to top the 1980-81 team’s total of 144. It is also WSU’s best four-game stretch (any point of the season), with a the plus-147 mark topping the plus-145 standard set by the 2011-12 team against Utah State, Chicago State, Newman and Bradley. … WSU is 4-0 for the fourth time in the past five seasons. It is 4-0 for the 22nd time in program history. … WSU’s 43 foul shots attempted are the second-most of the Marshall era, trailing 62 in 2015 against Nevada. Sunday’s 60 combined fouls are the most this season.
Paul Suellentrop
