WSU volleyball sweeps Evansville, locks up spot in MVC semifinals

Wichita State swept Evansville 25-16, 25-7, 25-18 on Saturday in Evansville, Ind., and locked up a first-round bye at next week’s Missouri Valley Conference tournament.
The Shockers (22-7, 15-3 MVC) finished second in the Valley, a game behind Missouri State. The top two teams receive byes into the MVC semifinals on Friday in Cedar Falls, Iowa. WSU will play at 7:30 p.m. Friday against the winner of Thursday’s match between Northern Iowa and Loyola.
After the Aces took a 9-8 lead in the first set Saturday, the Shockers went on a 5-0 run to take a 13-9 lead that grew to 21-11.
WSU scored 18 consecutive points in the second set, building a 21-2 lead. In the third set WSU steadily pulled away after taking an 11-9 lead.
The Shockers hit .425 for thematch while the Purple Aces hit .094.
Tabitha Brown had 16 kills and hit. 483, and Abbie Lehman had 13 kills and hit .550. Emily Hiebert added a WSU three-set record 38 assists, one better than her old mark.
