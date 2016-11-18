Shocker volleyball sweep Salukis

Wichita State’s volleyball team swept Southern Illinois 25-15, 25-14, 25-18 on Friday night in Carbondale, Ill., strengthening the Shockers’ hold on a first-round bye in next week’s Missouri Valley Conference tournament.
WSU (21-7, 14-3 MVC) is in second place in the Valley, a game behind Missouri State and a game ahead of Northern Iowa with one game left in the regular season. Six teams qualify for the league tournament, with the two two seeds getting byes into the semifinals. Missouri State has clinched the No. 1 seed. WSU can lock up a bye with a win Saturday night at Evansville.
The Shockers held SIU to a .080 attack percentage in Friday night’s sweep. Dani Mostrom had 18 digs and Abbie Lehman had five blocks to lead the defense. Tabitha Brown had a team-high nine kills, and Jody Larson added eight kills and 10 digs.
WSU never trailed in the first set. The Salukis jumped out to a 7-3 lead in the second set, but the Shockers dominated the rest of the set. The third set went back and forth until two-straight aces from Emily Hiebert put the Shockers up 14-10.
