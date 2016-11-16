PHOTOS: Wichita State runs over Tulsa 80-53

Wichita State students cheer on their team during the first half of their game against Tulsa at Koch Arena Wednesday. (Nov. 16, 2016)
Wichita State's Markis McDuffie shoots against Tulsa during the first half of their game at Koch Arena Wednesday. (Nov. 16, 2016)
Wichita State's Markis McDuffie (32) shoots against Tulsa during the first half of their game at Koch Arena Wednesday. (Nov. 16, 2016)
Wichita State's Shaquille Morris drives to the basket against Tulsa during the first half of their game at Koch Arena Wednesday. (Nov. 16, 2016)
Wichita State's Eric Hamilton (25) goes up against Tulsa during the first half of their game at Koch Arena Wednesday. (Nov. 16, 2016)
Wichita State's Zach Brown drives to the basket against Tulsa in the second half of their game at Koch Arena Wednesday. (Nov. 16, 2016)
Wichita State's Markis McDuffie (32) goes up for two against Tulsa's Will Magney during the first half of their game at Koch Arena Wednesday. (Nov. 16, 2016)
Wichita State's Darral Willis Jr. (21) dunks the ball against Tulsa in the second half of their game at Koch Arena Wednesday. (Nov. 16, 2016)
Wichita State coach Gregg Marshall yells at his team to get back on defense during the first half of their game with Tulsa at Koch Arena Wednesday. (Nov. 16, 2016)
Wichita State's assistant coach Greg Heiar congratulates Daishon Smith (2) after his big play during the first half of their game at Koch Arena Wednesday. (Nov. 16, 2016)
Wichita State's Darral Willis (21) gets fouled as he drives to the basket against Tulsa in the second half of their game at Koch Arena Wednesday. (Nov. 16, 2016)
Wichita State's Landry Shamet (11) dishes the ball off after being guarded by Tulsa's Martins Igbanu during the first half of their game at Koch Arena Wednesday. (Nov. 16, 2016)
Wichita State's Rauno Nurger signals after his three point shot against Tulsa during the first half of their game at Koch Arena Wednesday. (Nov. 16, 2016)
Wichita State's Daishon Smith (2) drives to the basket against Tulsa in the second half of their game at Koch Arena Wednesday. (Nov. 16, 2016)
Wichita State's Landry Shamet (11) dishes the ball off after being guarded by Tulsa's Will Magney (12) during the second half of their game at Koch Arena Wednesday. (Nov. 16, 2016)
Wichita State's Austin Reaves shoots for three against Tulsa in the second half of their game at Koch Arena Wednesday. (Nov. 16, 2016)
Wichita State's Rauno Nurger looks to pass after penetrating the lane against Tulsa in the second half of their game at Koch Arena Wednesday. (Nov. 16, 2016)
Wichita State's Rauno Nurger (20) and Landry Shamet play defense against Tulsa's Serling Taplin (4) in the second half of their game at Koch Arena Wednesday. (Nov. 16, 2016)
Wichita State's Zach Brown drives to the basket against Tulsa in the second half of their game at Koch Arena Wednesday. (Nov. 16, 2016)
Wichita Statec coach Gregg Marshall signals to his team during the second half of their game with Tulsa at Koch Arena Wednesday. (Nov. 16, 2016)
Wichita State's Conner Frankamp dribbles his way through traffic against Tulsa in the second half of their game at Koch Arena Wednesday. (Nov. 16, 2016)
Wichita State's C.J. Keyser (3) drives to the basket against Tulsa in the second half of their game at Koch Arena Wednesday. (Nov. 16, 2016)
Wichita State coach Gregg Marshall yells out instructions to his team during the first half of their game with Tulsa at Koch Arena Wednesday. (Nov. 16, 2016)
Wichita State's Rashard Kelly(0) shoots for two against Tulsa during the first half of their game at Koch Arena Wednesday. (Nov. 16, 2016)
Wichita State's Darral Willis Jr. (21) goes up for two against Tulsa's Geno Artisan (35) during the first half of their game at Koch Arena Wednesday. (Nov. 16, 2016)
Wichita State's Rauno Nurger (20) goes up for two against Tulsa's Srerling Taplin (4) during the first half of their game at Koch Arena Wednesday. (Nov. 16, 2016)
Wichita State's Darral Willis Jr. (21) plays defense on Tulsa's Corey henderson Jr. (32) during the first half of their game at Koch Arena Wednesday. (Nov. 16, 2016)
Wichita State's Landry Shamet (11) dishes the ball off after being guarded by Tulsa's Martins Igbanu during the first half of their game at Koch Arena Wednesday. (Nov. 16, 2016)
