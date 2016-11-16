Shocker report: WSU 80, Tulsa 53

Wednesday’s box score
WICHITA ST. 80, TULSA 53
Tulsa
Min
FG-A
FT-A
Reb
F
Pt
Atson
14
0-4
0-0
1
1
0
Edogi
15
2-3
1-2
3
2
5
Etou
18
1-4
4-6
9
5
6
Birt
34
6-12
2-3
3
1
17
Taplin
21
2-7
0-1
0
3
5
Henderson
28
3-10
2-3
1
3
9
Korita
21
1-5
0-0
2
0
2
Magnay
18
1-2
1-2
3
2
3
Igbanu
12
1-2
1-4
3
5
3
Haith
10
0-2
0-0
2
1
0
Artison
6
1-3
0-0
0
1
3
Battle
3
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
Totals
200
18-54
11-21
27
24
53
Percentages: FG .333, FT .524. 3-Point Goals: 6-22, .273 (Birt 3-5, Artison 1-2, Henderson 1-3, Taplin 1-3, Etou 0-1, Haith 0-2, Atson 0-3, Korita 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 14 (13 PTS). Blocked Shots: 3 (Magnay 2, Etou). Turnovers: 14 (Korita 3, Taplin 3, Atson 2, Birt 2, Henderson 2, Igbanu 2). Steals: 8 (Birt 2, Edogi 2, Henderson 2, Korita, Taplin). Technical Fouls: None.
Wichita St.
Min
FG-A
FT-A
Reb
F
Pt
Brown
19
5-8
2-3
5
1
15
Kelly
12
1-4
1-2
7
3
3
Morris
10
4-4
0-0
2
3
8
Frankamp
23
0-4
0-0
0
1
0
Shamet
20
0-5
2-2
3
2
2
McDuffie
26
4-9
9-12
7
1
18
Nurger
23
3-4
2-3
3
2
9
Willis
18
7-13
2-2
7
3
16
Smith
16
0-3
0-0
3
1
0
Reaves
16
2-4
0-0
4
4
4
Keyser
6
0-2
2-2
1
0
2
Hamilton
6
0-2
0-0
1
0
0
Simon
3
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
Bush
2
1-1
0-0
0
0
3
Totals
200
27-63
20-26
43
21
80
Percentages: FG .429, FT .769. 3-Point Goals: 6-22, .273 (Brown 3-4, Bush 1-1, Nurger 1-2, McDuffie 1-3, Keyser 0-1, Reaves 0-1, Smith 0-2, Frankamp 0-3, Shamet 0-5). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 15 (17 PTS). Blocked Shots: 5 (Frankamp 2, Keyser, McDuffie, Reaves). Turnovers: 15 (Willis 3, Kelly 2, McDuffie 2, Nurger 2, Bush, Frankamp, Hamilton, Keyser, Morris, Smith). Steals: 7 (Willis 2, Bush, Hamilton, McDuffie, Morris, Smith). Technical Fouls: None.
Tulsa
30
23
—
53
Wichita St.
44
36
—
80
A—10,506 (10,506).
Off the bench
Darral Willis did not come to Wichita State lacking confidence in his scoring.
He is here to shoot and showed that in the first half. He scored eight first-half points, helping WSU through Shaq Morris’ foul trouble with his decisive post moves and soft shooting touch.
Willis continued a fast-paced improvement from his exhibition game on Nov. 5 in which he missed five of six shots and committed two turnovers.
“He’s gotten better every game,” WSU coach Gregg Marshall said. “We know he’s a talent. It’s just matter for him of doing all the phases of the game – defending, rebounding.”
Willis scored on consecutive possessions for a 17-8 lead early in the half. His basket started a 14-2 run that built WSU’s 44-30 halftime lead.
He finished with 16 points and seven rebounds. In three games, he is 12 of 21 from the field, scoring eight, nine and 16 points.
It pays to pay attention
Freshman guard Austin Reaves is a fast learner.
On Wednesday, he grabbed the role of first guard off the bench. He played 16 minutes and scored four points with three assists and a block.
“He’s a smart kid,” Marshall said. “He listens. He’s a pleaser. That’s a good combination.”
Reaves moved up in the rotation after junior Daishon Smith sat out Tuesday’s practice with a headache. When Marshall quizzed players on strategy changes during Wednesday’s shootaround, Reaves had the answers.
“Austin had practiced and was a little more aware,” Marshall said. “We were tweaking a few things that we did that are not normal on the defensive end. He was able to practice and go through those things and he was more cognizant of those things.”
Not so long ago
Two players on the Tulsa roster played in its 2014 visit to Koch Arena.
Corey Henderson Jr. is the only current Hurricane who scored, and he played for Wichita State that night.
He made one basket in WSU’s 75-55 win on Nov. 29, 2014. After that season, Henderson transferred to Blinn (Texas) College and then to Tulsa.
Tulsa’s TK Edogi played four minutes and did not score. He is the only Hurricane who appeared in that game who remains at Tulsa.
Back in town
Henderson made a quiet return, checking in without much reaction from the crowd.
That changed when he drew two fouls on Shockers while driving to the basket and creating contact. After the crowd and WSU coaches disputed those fouls, Henderson attracted more attention.
He scored nine points on 3-of-10 shooting. He fell while back-pedaling late in the game and had to be helped to the locker room.
Henderson played in 28 games in 2014-15 and averaged 1.9 points for WSU.
Worth noting
WSU extended its series lead to 65-61 and has won five in a row in Wichita. The Shockers have won eight of the past nine meetings, five by double digits … The schools resumed this series in 2010 and it is scheduled to continue through 2019. … A scout from the Dallas Mavericks watched Wednesday’s game … Tulsa played its last game without point guard Jaleel Wheeler, who served a two-game NCAA suspension.
Paul Suellentrop
