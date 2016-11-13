PHOTOS: Long Beach State washed away under tide of Shocker defense

Wichita State center Shaquille Morris, left, and forward Zach Brown block the shot of Long Beach State forward Gabe Levin during the first half of their game at Koch Arena on Sunday night.
Wichita State forward Markis McDuffie fights for a loose ball against Long Beach State guard Evan Payne during the first half of their game at Koch Arena on Sunday night.
Wichita State guard Landry Shamet fouls Long Beach State forward Gabe Levin during the first half of their game at Koch Arena on Sunday night.
Wichita State forward Rashard Kelly blocks the shot of Long Beach State forward Gabe Levin during the first half of their game at Koch Arena on Sunday night.
Wichita State center Shaquille Morris shoots over Long Beach State forward Mason Riggins during the first half of their game at Koch Arena on Sunday night.
Wichita State forward Darral Willis Jr. gets tangled up with Long Beach State guard Loren Jackson during the first half of their game at Koch Arena on Sunday night.
Wichita State guard Daishon Smith can't believe a could call against Long Beach State during the first half of their game at Koch Arena on Sunday night.
Wichita State forward Zach Brown takes a shot against Long Beach State forward Gabe Levin during the first half of their game at Koch Arena on Sunday night.
Wichita State forward Markis McDuffie takes a shot against Long Beach State during the first half of their game at Koch Arena on Sunday night.
Wichita State forward Zach Brown fights for a loose ball against Long Beach State during the first half of their game at Koch Arena on Sunday night.
Wichita State guard Daishon Smith takes a shot against Long Beach State during the first half of their game at Koch Arena on Sunday night.
Wichita State forward Markis McDuffie throws down a put-back dunk against Long Beach State during the second half at Koch Arena on Sunday night.
Wichita State forward Markis McDuffie makes a layup against Long Beach State during the second half at Koch Arena on Sunday night.
Wichita State guard Austin Reaves hits a three-pointer against Long Beach State forward LaRond Williams during the second half at Koch Arena on Sunday night.
Wichita State guard C.J. Keyser is guarded by Long Beach State forward Gabe Levin during the second half at Koch Arena on Sunday night.
Wichita State guard Austin Reaves hits a three-pointer against Long Beach State during the second half on Sunday night.
Wichita State guard Austin Reaves goes to the basket against Long Beach State guard Alex Rifkind during the second half at Koch Arena on Sunday night.
Wichita State guard Daishon Smith hits a three pointer over Long Beach State forward Gabe Levin during the second half at Koch Arena on Sunday night.
Wichita State head coach Gregg Marshall word words for Shaq Morris during the second half of their game against Long Beach State at Koch Arena on Sunday night.
Long Beach State forward Gabe Levin collides with Wichita State forward Markis McDuffie while committing a could against forward Rashard Kelly during the second half at Koch Arena on Sunday night.
Wichita State center Rauno Nurger defends Long Beach State guard Evan Payne during the second half at Koch Arena on Sunday night.
Wichita State guard Daishon Smith is congratulated after scoring eight straight points against Long Beach State at Koch Arena on Sunday night.
Wichita State guard Landry Shamet tries to strip the ball from Long Beach State forward Gabe Levin during the first half of their game at Koch Arena on Sunday night.
Wichita State guard Conner Frankamp shoots a three-pointer against Long Beach State during the second half at Koch Arena on Sunday night.
