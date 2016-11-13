Wichita State Shockers

November 13, 2016 9:47 PM

Shocker report: WSU 92, Long Beach State 55

WICHITA ST. 92,

LONG BEACH ST. 55

LBSU

Min

FG-A

FT-A

Reb

A

F

PT

Riggins

17

1-1

2-3

3

0

3

4

Bibbins

27

2-14

0-0

2

3

2

4

Jackson

24

2-4

0-0

5

0

1

4

Payne

20

1-10

2-2

5

1

2

4

Levin

26

5-12

2-2

3

1

3

13

Jackson

16

2-6

1-2

0

0

1

5

Blackwell

11

2-4

0-0

0

1

1

4

Yussuf

16

1-1

2-4

4

0

1

4

Griffin

10

1-6

0-0

0

1

0

3

Ogalue

8

1-1

1-2

2

0

1

3

Moye

6

0-0

0-2

2

1

0

0

Williams

6

0-0

2-4

1

0

5

2

Prince

13

2-5

1-1

1

0

5

5

Totals

200

20-64

13-22

35

8

25

55

 

Percentages: FG .313, FT .59.1. 3-Point Goals: 2-20, .100 (Griffin 1-4, Levin 1-4, Blackwell 0-1, Jackson 0-2, Bibbins 0-4). Team Rebounds: 6. Blocked Shots: 3 (Gilbeck 2, Claar). Turnovers: 21 (Prince 4, Payne 3, Levin 2, Bibbins 2, Blackwell 2, Yussuf 2, Griffin 2, Williams, Ogalue, Jackson, Riggins). Technical Fouls: None.

 

WSU

Min

FG-A

FT-A

Reb

A

F

PT

Brown

26

4-8

1-3

4

3

2

11

Kelly

16

1-4

2-4

4

0

1

4

Morris

17

2-2

1-2

3

0

4

5

Shamet

22

3-6

5-6

1

2

3

12

Frankamp

28

5-8

2-2

1

0

1

15

Smith

16

4-7

1-2

6

4

3

11

Nurger

127

0-2

4-6

4

0

2

4

Willis

16

3-4

3-4

5

1

3

9

McDuffie

14

4-5

0-0

5

3

3

8

Hamilton

6

0-1

0-0

2

0

4

0

Keyser

4

0-2

0-0

1

0

0

0

Barney

1

0-1

0-0

0

0

0

0

Bush

1

0-0

0-0

0

0

0

0

Malone

1

1-1

0-0

1

0

0

2

Simon

2

0-0

1-2

2

1

0

1

Totals

200

31-56

20-31

46

16

26

92

 

Percentages: FG .554, FT .645. 3-Point Goals: 10-20, .500 (Frankamp 3-5, Smith 2-3, Reaves 2-3, Brown 2-4, Shamet 1-3, Hamilton 0-1, McDuffie 0-1). Team Rebounds: 6. Turnovers: 14 (Hamilton 3, Morris 2, Brown 2, Willis, Nurger, Simon, Reaves, Smith, Keyser, Frankamp). Technical Fouls: None.

 

Long Beach St.

33

22

55

Wichita St.

43

49

92

 

A—10,506 (10,506).

Wichita State kicks sand on Long Beach in 92-55 win

 

Checking the field

Battle 4 Atlantis tournament director Lea Miller watched Sunday’s game, which is connected to the tournament, from press row.

WSU will play three games in the Bahamas later this month. Long Beach State will play two in Florida as part of the tournament.

Miller met WSU’s Darron Boatright, now athletic director of athletics, at the 2013 Final Four in Atlanta. She wanted the Shockers as soon as both sides had an opening.

“We’re so honored to have the Shockers come down,” she said. “The fan base and Coach (Gregg) Marshall have been amazing to work with.”

Shockers won big over Long Beach State

Bob Lutz and Paul Suellentrop break down WSU's 92-55 win over Long Beach State.

Keep on flying

The 49ers are starting a nine-game road trip in Wichita. They next play a home game on Dec. 7 against Pepperdine.

From Wichita, they travel to North Carolina (Tuesday) and Louisville (Thursday) before returning home, a total of 4,492 miles.

In all, Long Beach State will travel more than 23,000 miles for non-conference games. That includes inculdes a return to Kansas to play the Jayhawks on Nov. 29 and a trip to Texas on Dec. 10.

Marshall breaks down big Shocker win

Wichita State coach Gregg Marshall talks about his team's 92-55 win over Long Beach State.

Worth noting

NBA scouts from Oklahoma City and Dallas were scheduled to attend Sunday’s game. … WSU sophomore Eric Hamilton played two first-half minutes and committed two fouls.

Paul Suellentrop

Wichita State Shockers

