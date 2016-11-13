Shocker report: WSU 92, Long Beach State 55

WICHITA ST. 92,
LONG BEACH ST. 55
LBSU
Min
FG-A
FT-A
Reb
A
F
PT
Riggins
17
1-1
2-3
3
0
3
4
Bibbins
27
2-14
0-0
2
3
2
4
Jackson
24
2-4
0-0
5
0
1
4
Payne
20
1-10
2-2
5
1
2
4
Levin
26
5-12
2-2
3
1
3
13
Jackson
16
2-6
1-2
0
0
1
5
Blackwell
11
2-4
0-0
0
1
1
4
Yussuf
16
1-1
2-4
4
0
1
4
Griffin
10
1-6
0-0
0
1
0
3
Ogalue
8
1-1
1-2
2
0
1
3
Moye
6
0-0
0-2
2
1
0
0
Williams
6
0-0
2-4
1
0
5
2
Prince
13
2-5
1-1
1
0
5
5
Totals
200
20-64
13-22
35
8
25
55
Percentages: FG .313, FT .59.1. 3-Point Goals: 2-20, .100 (Griffin 1-4, Levin 1-4, Blackwell 0-1, Jackson 0-2, Bibbins 0-4). Team Rebounds: 6. Blocked Shots: 3 (Gilbeck 2, Claar). Turnovers: 21 (Prince 4, Payne 3, Levin 2, Bibbins 2, Blackwell 2, Yussuf 2, Griffin 2, Williams, Ogalue, Jackson, Riggins). Technical Fouls: None.
WSU
Min
FG-A
FT-A
Reb
A
F
PT
Brown
26
4-8
1-3
4
3
2
11
Kelly
16
1-4
2-4
4
0
1
4
Morris
17
2-2
1-2
3
0
4
5
Shamet
22
3-6
5-6
1
2
3
12
Frankamp
28
5-8
2-2
1
0
1
15
Smith
16
4-7
1-2
6
4
3
11
Nurger
127
0-2
4-6
4
0
2
4
Willis
16
3-4
3-4
5
1
3
9
McDuffie
14
4-5
0-0
5
3
3
8
Hamilton
6
0-1
0-0
2
0
4
0
Keyser
4
0-2
0-0
1
0
0
0
Barney
1
0-1
0-0
0
0
0
0
Bush
1
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
0
Malone
1
1-1
0-0
1
0
0
2
Simon
2
0-0
1-2
2
1
0
1
Totals
200
31-56
20-31
46
16
26
92
Percentages: FG .554, FT .645. 3-Point Goals: 10-20, .500 (Frankamp 3-5, Smith 2-3, Reaves 2-3, Brown 2-4, Shamet 1-3, Hamilton 0-1, McDuffie 0-1). Team Rebounds: 6. Turnovers: 14 (Hamilton 3, Morris 2, Brown 2, Willis, Nurger, Simon, Reaves, Smith, Keyser, Frankamp). Technical Fouls: None.
Long Beach St.
33
22
—
55
Wichita St.
43
49
—
92
A—10,506 (10,506).
Checking the field
Battle 4 Atlantis tournament director Lea Miller watched Sunday’s game, which is connected to the tournament, from press row.
WSU will play three games in the Bahamas later this month. Long Beach State will play two in Florida as part of the tournament.
Miller met WSU’s Darron Boatright, now athletic director of athletics, at the 2013 Final Four in Atlanta. She wanted the Shockers as soon as both sides had an opening.
“We’re so honored to have the Shockers come down,” she said. “The fan base and Coach (Gregg) Marshall have been amazing to work with.”
Keep on flying
The 49ers are starting a nine-game road trip in Wichita. They next play a home game on Dec. 7 against Pepperdine.
From Wichita, they travel to North Carolina (Tuesday) and Louisville (Thursday) before returning home, a total of 4,492 miles.
In all, Long Beach State will travel more than 23,000 miles for non-conference games. That includes inculdes a return to Kansas to play the Jayhawks on Nov. 29 and a trip to Texas on Dec. 10.
Worth noting
NBA scouts from Oklahoma City and Dallas were scheduled to attend Sunday’s game. … WSU sophomore Eric Hamilton played two first-half minutes and committed two fouls.
Paul Suellentrop
